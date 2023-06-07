Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 7, 2023 / 12:09 AM

British PM Rishi Sunak to call for deeper ties with U.S. during Washington visit

By Darryl Coote
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (L) will visit Washington on Wednesday and Thursday for talks with American lawmakers, business leaders and U.S. President Joe Biden. File Photo by Simon Dawson/No. 10 Downing Street/UPI
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (L) will visit Washington on Wednesday and Thursday for talks with American lawmakers, business leaders and U.S. President Joe Biden. File Photo by Simon Dawson/No. 10 Downing Street/UPI | License Photo

June 7 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will call for the deepening and strengthening of economic and defense ties with the United States during his trip this week to Washington, the British government said.

Sunak will visit the United States on Wednesday and Thursday for meetings with President Joe Biden, congressional lawmakers and business leaders.

Advertisement

During his two-day trip, Sunak is expected to point to increasing national security issues as the reason for the two allies to foster stronger bilateral relations in the arenas of defense and economics.

"If we are to stay one step ahead and ensure the safety and prosperity of our citizens, we need to make sure our cooperation on economic security is as extensive as our cooperation on traditional security," the British government said Monday in a press release.

RELATED Prince Harry testifies in British tabloid hacking case

He is also expected to encourage work between the two countries aimed at protecting key industries and safeguarding supply chains against threats while moving forward bilateral investments that have been previously announced.

Sunak is scheduled for an official Working Visit to the White House on Thursday. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement May 30 that the meeting will "further deepen the close and history partnership" between the two countries.

Advertisement

The meeting comes after the leaders of the United States, Britain and Australia in March signed a trilateral agreement to build a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines to counter Chinese aggression in the pacific.

RELATED Britain to deploy two more barges to house asylum seekers

"As the challenges and threats we face change, we need to build an alliance that also protects our economies," Sunak said in a statement.

"Just as interoperability between our militaries has given us a battlefield advantage over our adversaries, greater economic interoperability will give us a crucial edge in the decades ahead."

RELATED Britain opens new post-EU free trade chapter with Australia and New Zealand

Latest Headlines

Gun-related deaths spike in U.S. for second straight year, report says
U.S. News // 32 minutes ago
Gun-related deaths spike in U.S. for second straight year, report says
June 6 (UPI) -- For the second straight year, gun violence killed more people than ever before in the United States as a new report finds firearms kill about 134 people every day -- or one person every 11 minutes.
2 dead, 5 injured in shooting outside Virginia high school graduation
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
2 dead, 5 injured in shooting outside Virginia high school graduation
June 6 (UPI) -- Two people were killed and five injured in a shooting outside a high school graduation Tuesday in Virginia, according to Richmond Police who arrested a 19-year-old suspect.
2 mourners shot at cemetery burial of 10-year-old gun violence victim
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
2 mourners shot at cemetery burial of 10-year-old gun violence victim
June 6 (UPI) -- Two mourners were shot, including one who died, at Washington National Cemetery in Maryland on Tuesday, as they attended the burial of a 10-year-old girl who was also the victim of gun violence, according to police.
Before his execution, Michael Tisius expresses remorse for killing Missouri jail guards
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Before his execution, Michael Tisius expresses remorse for killing Missouri jail guards
June 6 (UPI) -- Michael Tisius, 42, was executed Tuesday in Missouri for killing two Randolph County jail guards in 2000 during a failed attempt to break out an inmate. Tisius wrote in his final statement that he was "truly sorry."
Teen arrested, accused of using website in attempt to put hit on 7-year-old
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Teen arrested, accused of using website in attempt to put hit on 7-year-old
June 6 (UPI) -- A 17-year-old girl has been arrested for attempting to hire a hitman to kill a 7-year-old in Storm Lake, Iowa.
2024 Election: Meet the candidates lining up for presidential race
U.S. News // 5 days ago
2024 Election: Meet the candidates lining up for presidential race
The 2024 U.S. presidential race is ramping up, with Republican candidates launching campaigns for the party's nomination to take on Democrat President Joe Biden. Here's a rundown of candidates who have announced so far.
Character counts, Chris Christie says in launching campaign for White House
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Character counts, Chris Christie says in launching campaign for White House
June 6 (UPI) -- Another former ally of Donald Trump will contend with him for the Republican nomination for president as former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie launched his second campaign on Tuesday.
Member of Oath Keepers pleads guilty in storming Capitol
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Member of Oath Keepers pleads guilty in storming Capitol
June 6 (UPI) -- James Breheny, a 61-year-old from Little Ferry, N.J., pleaded guilty Tuesday to obstruction of an official proceeding.
2 more infant deaths prompt new warning to stop using, selling recalled newborn loungers
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
2 more infant deaths prompt new warning to stop using, selling recalled newborn loungers
June 6 (UPI) -- The Consumer Product Safety Commission is reissuing its warning to parents and caregivers to stop using Boppy Newborn Loungers, recalled in 2021, after two more infants died on the "unsafe sleep environment."
Canadian wildfires cause unhealthy air conditions in large parts of United States
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Canadian wildfires cause unhealthy air conditions in large parts of United States
June 6 (UPI) -- Several states are facing unhealthy air conditions Tuesday under the haze produced by Canadian wildfires while dry conditions spark more fire concerns.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Texas sheriff recommends criminal charges after migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard
Texas sheriff recommends criminal charges after migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard
Before his execution, Michael Tisius expresses remorse for killing Missouri jail guards
Before his execution, Michael Tisius expresses remorse for killing Missouri jail guards
Major dam in Russia-occupied Ukraine destroyed; thousands evacuated
Major dam in Russia-occupied Ukraine destroyed; thousands evacuated
Iran unveils homegrown defense shield-busting hypersonic missile
Iran unveils homegrown defense shield-busting hypersonic missile
West Coast labor dispute threatens commerce, supply chain at nation's busiest port
West Coast labor dispute threatens commerce, supply chain at nation's busiest port
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement