U.S., EU, Britain pledge additional aid at Ukraine Recovery Conference in London

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the United States, Britain and the European Union for additional aid as leaders gathered for the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London. Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE

June 21 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday hailed new aid commitments from allies in the United States, Britain and the European Union. The recently announced aid packages corresponded with the start of the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London, as nations focused on providing support to Ukraine's defense, economic sustainability and infrastructure repair as initial reports from Ukrainian officials indicate modest battlefield gains on the southern front but Russian attacks continue to target Ukrainian cities and infrastructure. Advertisement

"Ukraine's recovery will become more predictable thanks to the unity and solidarity of the world. We thank all our partners for their support," wrote on Twitter.

The leaders gathered for the conference was first held in 2017 under the title "Ukrainian Reform Conference," and was intended to help implement reforms and help Ukraine battle corruption.

At the conference Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced a $3 billion package to unlock World Bank lending and provide financial support to critical public services such as schools and hospitals.

"The question for us today is what can we do to support this -- to fast-track recovery and help Ukraine unleash its potential," Sunak said. "We must bring to bear a partnership of governments, international financial institutions and business leaders, all of us here today, to make this happen."

The British Department of Transport also said in a press release Wednesday that it would provide "cutting-edge virtual reality training for seafarers in Ukraine" as access to Ukrainian ports has been limited by Russia's invasion.

"With access to Ukrainian ports limited due to Putin's aggression, the U.K. government will fund . Virtual reality, provided through VR headsets, may be used in maritime training to enable cadets to practice real-life scenarios at sea," the department said.

Though Ukraine lacks a traditional navy, it has used naval drones and anti-ship missiles effectively against the Russian navy.

"In addition, Ukrainians will be sponsored to take on 3-year cadetships in the UK, benefitting from our globally-renowned maritime training to become officers on large vessels like container ships," the Department of Transport said.

"Our support for Ukraine and its people is unwavering, and we're not going to let Russia's abhorrent actions sink Ukraine's great reputation in areas like seafaring," said British Transport Secretary Mark Harper.

"We are steadfast in our commitment to ensure Ukraine's transport system recovers from Putin's illegal invasion," Harper continued.

European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen pledged additional economic support of up to $54 billion for Ukraine.

"Yesterday the European Commission proposed to create a new Faculty for Ukraine within the budget of the European Union. It will ensure constant financial support until 2027," Von der Leyen said.

"The Facility will be financed in three ways: with grants from the EU budget; with loans raised on capital markets; and eventually with proceeds from the immobilized Russian assets," Von der Leyen continued.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also traveled to London to pledge $1.31 billion in aid for Ukraine including funds to "repair and modernize" the nation's energy infrastructure.

"The United States believes that a just and lasting peace for Ukraine will be forged not only through Ukraine's long-term military strength but also the strength of its economy, democracy and people," the U.S. State Department said.