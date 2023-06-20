Trending
Russia unleashes drone, missile attacks; Ukraine claims modest advances

By Patrick Hilsman
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned Russian strikes saying, "There is absolutely nothing in this brutal war that is taking place on our land that would make Ukraine a source of war or the territory of those who want to something away from another people." File Photo by Ukrainian President Press Office/ UPI
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned Russian strikes saying, "There is absolutely nothing in this brutal war that is taking place on our land that would make Ukraine a source of war or the territory of those who want to something away from another people." File Photo by Ukrainian President Press Office/ UPI | License Photo

June 20 (UPI) -- Russia unleashed missile strikes against cities across Ukraine Tuesday in the largest such attack in over two weeks as Ukrainian forces claim modest but important battlefield gains.

The Ukrainian Air Force said in a Telegram post that it destroyed 32 of the 35 drones launched by Russia.

"On the night of June 20, 2023, the enemy attacked military and infrastructure facilities of Ukraine with Iranian barrage ammunition Shahed-136/131. Launches were carried out from the northern and southern directions -- Bryansk region and the coast of the sea of Azov," it said. "In total, the occupiers used 35 attack drones. 32 were destroyed by anti-aircraft defense. 30 'Shaheds' were destroyed by the forces and means of the Air Force, two more by units of the Ground Forces," the Air Force said.

The area of the western city of Lviv was struck three times, regional authority head Maksym Kozytski said. No casualties were reported in the Lviv strikes.

RELATED EU unveils strategy to prevent sensitive technologies falling into hands of China, Russia

"There is absolutely nothing in this brutal war that is taking place on our land that would make Ukraine a source of war or the territory of those who want to something away from another people. We are defending the lives of our people, our freedoms, our values. Peace for Ukrainian children," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

In his nightly address, Zelensky said the Ukrainian military was advancing on some parts of the frontline while defending against Russian assaults in other parts of the front.

Melitopol is a crucial point connecting Russian-occupied Mariupol to the rest of Russian-occupied territory. If Ukrainian forces capture the city, a large number of Russian troops will be cut off from their supply lines.

RELATED U.N. accuses Russia of blocking aid to Kakhovka dam victims

Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said Ukrainian forces recaptured the village of Piatykhatky and had advanced about 4.3 miles in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, toward Berdyansk and Melitopol.

The democratically elected mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, who is currently exiled by Russian occupation forces, said Zaporizhzhia residents had observed Russian troops abandoning positions.

The British Ministry of Defense said Russian forces are likely relocating in response to ongoing Ukrainian offensives.

RELATED Ukrainian counteroffensive retakes village in southern Zaporizhzhia region

"Over the last 10 days, Russia has highly likely started relocating elements of its Dnipro Group of Forces (DGF) from the eastern bank of the Dnipro to reinforce Zaporizhzhia and Bakhmut sectors," the Ministry of Defense said in an update posted to Twitter Monday.

"The DGF redeployment likely reflects Russia's perception that a major Ukrainian attack across the Dnipro is now less likely following the collapse of Kakhovka Dam and the resulting flooding," the Defense Ministry continued.

