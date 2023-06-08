Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 8, 2023 / 8:42 AM

Rishi Sunak to push for 'joint British-U.S. leadership' on AI in D.C. trip

By Paul Godfrey
1/2
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak met with leader of Congress, including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R), ahead of Thursday's White House summit with President Joe Biden. Photo courtesy Rishi Sunak/Twitter
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak met with leader of Congress, including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R), ahead of Thursday's White House summit with President Joe Biden. Photo courtesy Rishi Sunak/Twitter

June 8 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will use his meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in the White House on Thursday to throw a spotlight on the opportunities and challenges posed by Artificial Intelligence.

Developing a coordinated approach to emerging tech will feature among wide-ranging talks on the British-U.S relationship, in particular, "how we can work together to strengthen our economies and cement our joint leadership in the technologies of the future," No. 10 said in a news release.

Advertisement

Sunak will follow an announcement Britain would host the first major global summit on AI safety in the fall by stressing the importance of like-minded allies and companies working to develop an international framework for the safe development and use of AI.

"AI has an incredible potential to transform our lives for the better. But we need to make sure it is developed and used in a way that is safe and secure," Sunak said.

RELATED British PM Rishi Sunak to call for deeper ties with U.S. during Washington visit

"Time and time again throughout history we have invented paradigm-shifting new technologies and we have harnessed them for the good of humanity. That is what we must do again.

"No one country can do this alone. This is going to take a global effort. But with our vast expertise and commitment to an open, democratic international system, the U.K. will stand together with our allies to lead the way," said Sunak.

Advertisement

He noted that the fact Britain and the United States were two of only three countries globally with tech sectors valued at more than $1 trillion was due in part to the world-beating universities and research institutions on both sides of the Atlantic.

RELATED Australia plans largest military overhaul since WWII amid growing China threat

On Wednesday, Sunak held talks with leaders on Capitol Hill, including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., where they discussed reimagining the long-standing British-U.S. alliance for the new challenges of today, with a focus on partnering to "improve shared economic security."

Sunak wrapped up day one of his Washington visit with a baseball game to celebrate U.K.-U.S Friendship Day and honor fallen American and British service personnel.

The Washington summit comes after the United States, Britain and Australia in March signed an agreement to build a nuclear-powered submarine fleet to counter the growing assertiveness of China's naval forces in the Pacific.

RELATED Britain unveils legislation aimed at big tech, boosting consumer protection online

The pact followed the 2021 signing of AUKUS, a trilateral Indo-Pacific security pact, formed in part, as a response to Chinese expansionist ambitions in Southeast Asia.

Latest Headlines

First-time claims for unemployment hit highest level since late 2021
U.S. News // 35 minutes ago
First-time claims for unemployment hit highest level since late 2021
June 8 (UPI) -- The number of people filing initial claims for unemployment insurance reached its highest level since October 2021 during the week ending June 3, the Labor Department reported Thursday.
White House announces new steps to protect LGBTQ communities
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
White House announces new steps to protect LGBTQ communities
June 8 (UPI) -- The Biden administration Thursday announced new actions to protect LGBTQ communities from attacks on their rights and safety.
House panel cancels contempt vote on FBI chief Christopher Wray
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
House panel cancels contempt vote on FBI chief Christopher Wray
June 8 (UPI) -- A House committee has canceled its contempt of Congress vote against FBI Director Christopher Wray after he agreed to allow members to view records of a source claiming to have evidence of Joe Biden being bribed.
Father of missing Minnesota woman's kids arrested after body found
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Father of missing Minnesota woman's kids arrested after body found
June 8 (UPI) -- Police in Minnesota investigating the disappearance of a Winona woman last seen late March have arrested and charged her ex-boyfriend after human remains were found Wednesday.
Air India: U.S.-bound passengers stranded in Russia back in the air
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Air India: U.S.-bound passengers stranded in Russia back in the air
June 8 (UPI) -- Hundreds of U.S.-bound passengers who were stranded in Russia where their flight made an emergency diversion due to engine problems landed early Thursday in San Francisco, Air India said.
U.S. offers $5M reward for man involved in transnational organized crime
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S. offers $5M reward for man involved in transnational organized crime
June 8 (UPI) -- The United States is offering a $5 million reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a Swedish man involved in transnational organized crime.
Meta creates task force after report finds Instagram guided users to child sex content
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Meta creates task force after report finds Instagram guided users to child sex content
June 8 (UPI) -- Meta has set up a task force after a scathing report by the Stanford Internet Observatory found Instagram was guiding users to child sex abuse materials.
Missouri Gov. Parson signs bills restricting transgender rights
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Missouri Gov. Parson signs bills restricting transgender rights
June 8 (UPI) -- Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday signed controversial legislation banning minors and some adults from gender-affirming healthcare and transgender athletes from playing on girls' and women's sports teams.
Biden vetoes bill that would repeal student loan forgiveness
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Biden vetoes bill that would repeal student loan forgiveness
June 7 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden vetoed a bill Wednesday that would have repealed his plan to cancel student debt, saying "I won't back down on helping hardworking folks."
Florida says it flew migrants to California as flights come under investigation
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Florida says it flew migrants to California as flights come under investigation
June 7 (UPI) -- Florida has confirmed that it flew migrants to California where investigators are probing the flights to see if any laws were broken.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dozens of Chinese aircraft enter Taiwan air defense zone
Dozens of Chinese aircraft enter Taiwan air defense zone
Canadian wildfires blanket Northeast in unhealthy smoke, haze
Canadian wildfires blanket Northeast in unhealthy smoke, haze
France: 2 adults, 4 children stabbed in knife attack; assailant shot and arrested
France: 2 adults, 4 children stabbed in knife attack; assailant shot and arrested
In presidential campaign kickoff in Iowa, Mike Pence rebukes Donald Trump
In presidential campaign kickoff in Iowa, Mike Pence rebukes Donald Trump
Victims, suspect ID'd in Richmond, Va., school graduation shooting
Victims, suspect ID'd in Richmond, Va., school graduation shooting
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement