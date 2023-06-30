Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 30, 2023 / 8:48 AM

Prosecution, defense focus on Kevin Spacey's fame in first day of sexual assault trial

By Clyde Hughes
American actor Kevin Spacey leaves Southwark Crown Court on the first day of his trial for an alleged dozen sexual offenses between 2001 and 2013 in London on Wednesday The jury heard opening statements on Friday. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI.
American actor Kevin Spacey leaves Southwark Crown Court on the first day of his trial for an alleged dozen sexual offenses between 2001 and 2013 in London on Wednesday The jury heard opening statements on Friday. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI. | License Photo

June 30 (UPI) -- In opening statements Friday, London prosecutors said Kevin Spacey abused his fame to sexually assault four alleged victims while his defense questioned the allegations and motives.

The jury went home from the Southwark Crown Court on Friday after hearing the opening statements from both sides with initial evidence to be presented on Monday. The two-time Academy Award winner is facing a lengthy prison sentence if he is convicted on the 12 charges against him.

Advertisement

Prosecutor Christine Agnew said Spacey had an outside influence and power that made it easy for him to take advantage of the men, who were all younger than him.

"Kevin Spacey is an extremely famous actor who has won many awards and starred in many movies. He's also a man who sexually assaults other men," she said, adding that his "preferred method of assault" was to "aggressively grab other men in the crotch."

RELATED Director Jay Roach wishes 'Game Change,' 'Recount' changed the world a little more

She said all of their allegations are credible.

"Are they lying?" Agnew asked the jury. "Have they decided to manufacture allegations against the defendant in order to benefit financially? [Spacey] abused the power and influence his reputation and fame afforded him, taking advantage of his popularity and prominence... taking what he wanted when he wanted."

Advertisement

Agnew told the jury that even though some may be a little "starstruck" by Spacey, they must concentrate on the evidence that they will be given.

RELATED Kevin Spacey cleared of battery in suit brought by fellow actor

"It is only right that you might feel a little starstruck or overwhelmed that you are part of the jury to try such a famous person," Agnew said.

Defense attorney Patrick Gibbs said it was actually the alleged victims who tried to take advantage of Spacey's fame and stardom to bring the action against him. He told the jury they will get "insights into both sides of fame" and "the way people act towards you."

"What's their true motivation for[the alleged victims to be] making these allegations now?" Gibbs said. He added they must decide if the alleged incidents "reasonably appear to be consensual."

RELATED Actor Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty to sexual assaulting 3 men in British case

Latest Headlines

Tropical Storm Beatriz to become hurricane as it approaches Mexico's coast
World News // 2 hours ago
Tropical Storm Beatriz to become hurricane as it approaches Mexico's coast
June 30 (UPI) -- Hurricane warnings and watches have been issued for portions of Mexico's coast on Friday as Tropical Storm Beatriz is expected to reach land later in the day and early Saturday.
Eurozone inflation slows to 5.5%; energy prices fall, core inflation ticks up
World News // 39 minutes ago
Eurozone inflation slows to 5.5%; energy prices fall, core inflation ticks up
June 30 (UPI) -- Consumer inflation in the euro area fell to 5.5% in June from 6.1% in May, helped by a sharp fall in energy prices and slowdowns in price rises of food, non-energy industrial goods and services, the European Union said.
667 arrested, Macron to hold crisis meeting after third night of French protests
World News // 2 hours ago
667 arrested, Macron to hold crisis meeting after third night of French protests
June 30 (UPI) -- Hundreds of people were arrested and 250 police injured as unrest in France sparked by the police shooting of a teenager escalated with looting and buildings and vehicles set alight despite a massive security operation.
IMF, Pakistan secure $3B staff-level deal
World News // 4 hours ago
IMF, Pakistan secure $3B staff-level deal
June 30 (UPI) -- The International Monetary Fund has reached staff-level agreement with Pakistan on a $3 billion stand-by agreement, the global lender said as the Asian nation combats a faltering economy.
Washington approves $440 million in weapons sales to Taiwan
World News // 5 hours ago
Washington approves $440 million in weapons sales to Taiwan
June 30 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department approved the sale of $440 million in ammunition and spare parts to Taiwan, the Pentagon announced, as tensions with China over the democratic island remain elevated.
Helsinki Deputy Mayor Paavo Arhinmäki caught making graffiti in Finland
World News // 9 hours ago
Helsinki Deputy Mayor Paavo Arhinmäki caught making graffiti in Finland
June 30 (UPI) -- Paavo Arhinmäki, the deputy mayor of Helsinki and a former member of parliament, was caught spray-painting graffiti in a train tunnel last weekend.
Police: University of Waterloo stabbings were motivated by hate
World News // 10 hours ago
Police: University of Waterloo stabbings were motivated by hate
June 29 (UPI) -- Police in Canada have ruled Wednesday's triple stabbing of a professor and two students during a gender studies class at an Ontario university as a hate-motivated attack.
Google to remove news links in search engine in Canada, following Facebook
World News // 13 hours ago
Google to remove news links in search engine in Canada, following Facebook
June 29 (UPI) -- Google, the world's largest search engine, announced Thursday the company will remove links to news outlets from search results in Canada in response to a new law that requires tech giants to pay news outlets for news.
French police officer who shot teen during arrest charged with homicide
World News // 1 day ago
French police officer who shot teen during arrest charged with homicide
June 29 (UPI) -- A police officer in France is now charged with voluntary homicide in the shooting death of a 17-year-old during a traffic stop that has led to days of violent protests across the country.
Android robot to conduct Korean national orchestra
World News // 20 hours ago
Android robot to conduct Korean national orchestra
SEOUL, June 29 (UPI) -- The National Orchestra of Korea said it will debut a robot to serve as the conductor for Friday's recital with the music performed using the country's traditional instruments.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

CDC recommends GSK, Pfizer RSV vaccines for people 60 and older
CDC recommends GSK, Pfizer RSV vaccines for people 60 and older
Supreme Court sides with Christian mail carrier in rare unanimous decision
Supreme Court sides with Christian mail carrier in rare unanimous decision
Biden proposes 'new standard' after Supreme Court overturns affirmative action
Biden proposes 'new standard' after Supreme Court overturns affirmative action
Russian politician: Order for Wagner to sign Defense Ministry contract prompted revolt
Russian politician: Order for Wagner to sign Defense Ministry contract prompted revolt
Three men who helped fund Donald Trump's Truth Social charged with insider trading
Three men who helped fund Donald Trump's Truth Social charged with insider trading
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement