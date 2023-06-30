Prosecution, defense focus on Kevin Spacey's fame in first day of sexual assault trial

American actor Kevin Spacey leaves Southwark Crown Court on the first day of his trial for an alleged dozen sexual offenses between 2001 and 2013 in London on Wednesday The jury heard opening statements on Friday. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI. | License Photo

June 30 (UPI) -- In opening statements Friday, London prosecutors said Kevin Spacey abused his fame to sexually assault four alleged victims while his defense questioned the allegations and motives. The jury went home from the Southwark Crown Court on Friday after hearing the opening statements from both sides with initial evidence to be presented on Monday. The two-time Academy Award winner is facing a lengthy prison sentence if he is convicted on the 12 charges against him. Advertisement

Prosecutor Christine Agnew said Spacey had an outside influence and power that made it easy for him to take advantage of the men, who were all younger than him.

"Kevin Spacey is an extremely famous actor who has won many awards and starred in many movies. He's also a man who sexually assaults other men," she said, adding that his "preferred method of assault" was to "aggressively grab other men in the crotch."

She said all of their allegations are credible.

"Are they lying?" Agnew asked the jury. "Have they decided to manufacture allegations against the defendant in order to benefit financially? [Spacey] abused the power and influence his reputation and fame afforded him, taking advantage of his popularity and prominence... taking what he wanted when he wanted."

Agnew told the jury that even though some may be a little "starstruck" by Spacey, they must concentrate on the evidence that they will be given.

"It is only right that you might feel a little starstruck or overwhelmed that you are part of the jury to try such a famous person," Agnew said.

Defense attorney Patrick Gibbs said it was actually the alleged victims who tried to take advantage of Spacey's fame and stardom to bring the action against him. He told the jury they will get "insights into both sides of fame" and "the way people act towards you."

"What's their true motivation for[the alleged victims to be] making these allegations now?" Gibbs said. He added they must decide if the alleged incidents "reasonably appear to be consensual."