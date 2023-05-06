Director Jay Roach wishes 'Game Change,' 'Recount' changed the world a little more

1/5

Director Jay Roach holds the Emmys he won for "Game Change" at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles in 2012. File Photo by Danny Moloshok/UPI | License Photo

NEW YORK, May 6 (UPI) -- Director Jay Roach says he wishes his election-themed TV movies Game Change and Recount had more of an impact on political discourse and policy in the United States. Starring Ed Harris and Julianne Moore, 2012's Game Change followed Republican Sen. John McCain's selection of Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin as his running mate in his unsuccessful 2008 presidential bid against Barack Obama and Joe Biden. Advertisement

2008's Recount was about the lawsuits spawned by voting irregularities in the 2000 presidential race between George W. Bush and Al Gore. It starred Laura Dern, Denis Leary, Kevin Spacey and John Hurt.

Although both Emmy-winning TV movies focused on contentious times in U.S. politics, they also contained hope and humor.

"I am very proud of those. I just wish I had been more persuasive," Roach told UPI in a recent Zoom interview.

Advertisement

"I wish Recount had convinced us to work harder to make it easier to vote. I wish somehow it made us prioritize voting even more," Roach said. "And I wish Game Change had taught us that maybe reality show-style personalities aren't the most statesman-like leaders for us. I wish they were more persuasive."

Watching them now in an even more divisive era, the films seem "quaint," he added.

"To me, at the time, they were anxiety fever dreams," Roach said.

"They were my way of coping and [asking] how did this happen and how then shall we proceed as a civilization? I'm proud of them, but I wish they had changed the world a little more."

Roach also directed all eight episodes of High Desert, a dramedy premiering on Apple TV+ on May 17. It stars Patricia Arquette, Bernadette Peters, Christine Taylor, Keir O'Donnell and Rupert Friend.