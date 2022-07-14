Actor Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty to sexual assaulting 3 men in British case

Actor Kevin Spacey is seen outside Westminster Magistrates Court in London, Britain, on June 16. The actor faces five charges related to the alleged sexual assaults involving three men. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
At the hearing, the judge told Spacey that his criminal trial will begin in June 2023. It is expected to last for a few weeks.
The celebrated Hollywood star, who ran the Old Vic Theatre in London for many years, will remain free on unconditional bail.
The actor has denied the accusations, and his attorney Patrick Gibbs pushed back on prosecutors' efforts to reject bail in the case last month due to the seriousness of the charges.
Spacey has denied the accusations that he assaulted the men in Britain on various alleged occasions in 2005, 2008 and 2013. File Photo by Pete Marovich/UPI
Gibbs noted that Spacey has been cooperative with police and has been available to authorities for interviews.
"What is he going to do if he doesn't answer charges, where is he going to hide?" Gibbs said according to The Hollywood Reporter. "Is he to be incarcerated in his flat in London, unable to work, unable to audition to work?"
Rapp made the accusations against Spacey in 2017 during the start of the #MeToo movement.