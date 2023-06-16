Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 16, 2023 / 1:03 AM

U.S. nuclear submarine arrives in Busan after latest North Korean missile launch

By Thomas Maresca
The Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Michigan arrived in Busan on Friday, one day after North Korea launched a pair of ballistic missiles into the sea. File Photo by MC2 Jermaine Ralliford/U.S. Navy/UPI
The Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Michigan arrived in Busan on Friday, one day after North Korea launched a pair of ballistic missiles into the sea. File Photo by MC2 Jermaine Ralliford/U.S. Navy/UPI | License Photo

SEOUL. June 16 (UPI) -- A U.S. nuclear submarine arrived in South Korea on Friday, Seoul's Defense Ministry said, one day after North Korea launched a pair of ballistic missiles into the sea.

The USS Michigan, an Ohio-class nuclear-powered guided missile submarine, or SSGN, docked at a naval base in the southern port city of Busan, the Defense Ministry said in a press release.

Advertisement

The visit marks the first time in almost six years that an SSGN has stopped in South Korea, and comes after Pyongyang fired two short-range ballistic missiles on Thursday evening.

The missiles, which Japan said landed within the waters of its exclusive economic zone, were an apparent response to joint U.S.-South Korean live-fire drills that ended earlier in the day. The weapons test was Pyongyang's first since a failed attempt to launch a spy satellite at the end of May, as tensions remain elevated on the Korean Peninsula.

RELATED Treasury Department sanctions two North Korean nationals

On the occasion of the Michigan's visit, the U.S. and South Korean navies "plan to strengthen their special warfare capabilities and interoperability to respond to North Korea's ever-increasing threat through joint special warfare training," the Defense Ministry said.

Advertisement

Washington and Seoul have shored up their military cooperation over the past year, holding several large-scale joint exercises that Pyongyang has repeatedly condemned as preparations for an invasion.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden adopted the Washington Declaration in April, a nuclear cooperation pact that pledged to further enhance the "regular visibility" of strategic assets on the Korean Peninsula.

RELATED Kishida: Launch of 2 North Korean missiles near Japan 'escalation of provocations'

The submarine's visit is a practical implementation of the Washington Declaration, South Korean Fleet Commander Vice Adm. Kim Myung-soo said in a statement.

"It demonstrates the overwhelming ability and posture of the South Korea-U.S. alliance to realize 'peace through strength,'" he added.

The USS Michigan was commissioned in 1982 as a nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine and converted to a guided-missile submarine in 2007. The 18,750-ton sub is 560 feet long and can carry a payload of over 150 Tomahawk cruise missiles.

RELATED Kim Jong Un sends birthday message, flowers to China's Xi Jinping

The United States last sent an SSGN to South Korea in October 2017.

The Washington Declaration also includes a pledge to deploy a nuclear ballistic missile submarine to the South, but no timetable has been specified.

Latest Headlines

Bus full of seniors headed to casino crashes with truck in Canada; at least 15 people dead
World News // 5 hours ago
Bus full of seniors headed to casino crashes with truck in Canada; at least 15 people dead
June 15 (UPI) -- A bus full of seniors headed to a casino crashed with a semi-truck on Thursday, leaving at least 15 people dead in Canada, officials said.
U.S., Britain, Denmark and the Netherlands giving new air-defense aid to Ukraine
World News // 12 hours ago
U.S., Britain, Denmark and the Netherlands giving new air-defense aid to Ukraine
June 15 (UPI) -- The United States, Denmark and the Netherlands have announced new aid packages for Ukraine.
Kishida: Launch of 2 North Korean missiles near Japan 'escalation of provocations'
World News // 13 hours ago
Kishida: Launch of 2 North Korean missiles near Japan 'escalation of provocations'
June 15 (UPI) -- Japanese defense officials said that North Korea fired at least two ballistic missiles into the water off the Ishikawa Prefecture, into their country's exclusive economic zone on Thursday.
American man arrested in U.S. woman's death in Germany
World News // 12 hours ago
American man arrested in U.S. woman's death in Germany
June 15 (UPI) -- An American woman has died after being pushed down an embankment in Germany while an American man is in custody for the assault, police confirmed on Thursday.
Allegations of CCP links to Chinese investment bank spur Canada to cut ties
World News // 13 hours ago
Allegations of CCP links to Chinese investment bank spur Canada to cut ties
June 15 (UPI) -- Using the term "authoritarian regimes," Canada's deputy prime minister announced on Wednesday the country is cutting ties with the Chinese-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.
Glenda Jackson, Oscar-winning actress, former British MP, dead at 87
World News // 14 hours ago
Glenda Jackson, Oscar-winning actress, former British MP, dead at 87
June 15 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actress and former Labour Member of Parliament Glenda Jackson died Thursday at age 87, according to her agent.
ECB hikes interest rates, citing projections of 'too high' inflation
World News // 14 hours ago
ECB hikes interest rates, citing projections of 'too high' inflation
June 15 (UPI) -- The European Central Bank on Thursday voted to hike interest rates by 25 basis points as it continues its fight against inflation.
European court denies appeal by Britons to retain their rights as EU citizens
World News // 15 hours ago
European court denies appeal by Britons to retain their rights as EU citizens
June 15 (UPI) -- The European Court of Justice threw out an appeal Thursday by a group of Britons hoping to retain their rights as citizens of the European Union post-Brexit.
Bomb threat forces evacuation of U.S Air Force headquarters in Japan
World News // 16 hours ago
Bomb threat forces evacuation of U.S Air Force headquarters in Japan
June 15 (UPI) -- A bomb threat Thursday forced the evacuation of Yokota Air Base in western Tokyo, where authorities searched the regional headquarters of the U.S. Air Force before issuing an all-clear after nothing suspicious was found.
Pope Francis to be discharged from hospital Friday
World News // 16 hours ago
Pope Francis to be discharged from hospital Friday
June 15 (UPI) -- Pope Francis is expected to leave Gemelli Hospital in Rome on Friday after physicians performed abdominal surgery to repair a hernia, Vatican officials said on Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Climate activists smear red paint on Monet artwork at Stockholm museum
Climate activists smear red paint on Monet artwork at Stockholm museum
Bus full of seniors headed to casino crashes with truck in Canada; at least 15 people dead
Bus full of seniors headed to casino crashes with truck in Canada; at least 15 people dead
ECB hikes interest rates, citing projections of 'too high' inflation
ECB hikes interest rates, citing projections of 'too high' inflation
U.S., Britain, Denmark and the Netherlands giving new air-defense aid to Ukraine
U.S., Britain, Denmark and the Netherlands giving new air-defense aid to Ukraine
Florida executes convicted murderer Duane Owen
Florida executes convicted murderer Duane Owen
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement