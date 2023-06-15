Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 15, 2023 / 12:36 PM / Updated at 1:36 PM

Kishida: Launch of 2 North Korean missiles near Japan is 'escalation of provocations'

By Clyde Hughes
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the launch of two North Korean missiles near Japan Thursday marked "an escalation of provocations against the international community as a whole." File Photo by G7 Hiroshima Summit/ UPI
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the launch of two North Korean missiles near Japan Thursday marked "an escalation of provocations against the international community as a whole." File Photo by G7 Hiroshima Summit/ UPI | License Photo

June 15 (UPI) -- Japanese defense officials said that North Korea fired at least two ballistic missiles into the water off the Ishikawa Prefecture, into Japan's exclusive economic zone on Thursday.

Both missiles landed about 155 miles northwest of Ishikawa's Hegura Island traveling at speeds of 530 mph and 560 mph, Japan's Parliamentary Vice Minister of Defense Kimi Onoda said. Onoda said the missiles landed well within Japan's economic zone, which extends out some 200 nautical miles from its coast.

Advertisement

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the short-range North Korean missiles were fired from the Sunan area of Pyongyang on Thursday evening.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the launches represent "an escalation of provocations against the international community as a whole." Japanese officials said they have already formally protested the missile launches with Pyongyang.

RELATED Kim Jong Un sends birthday message, flowers to China's Xi Jinping

Takehiro Funakoshi, head of the Japanese Foreign Ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, said he held talks with the United States and South Korea after the incident. Officials said that both Tokyo and Seoul remain on alert for further military missile launches by North Korea.

American officials criticized the missile launches, calling them "clear violations of multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions."

Advertisement

"(The launches) demonstrate the threat the DPRK's unlawful weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs pose to the region, international peace and security, and the global non-proliferation regime," the United States, Japan, and Republic of Korea said in a joint statement issued by the White House.

"This action demonstrates the need for all countries to fully implement DPRK-related UN Security Council resolutions that are intended to prohibit the DPRK from acquiring the technologies and materials needed to carry out these destabilizing launches."

The missile launches come shortly after the joint South Korean-United States live-fire military drills that South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol described as "the largest live-fire drills ever held with the United States."

In late May, North Korea fired what it called its "space launch vehicle" for a satellite that failed. It still forced Seoul to issue emergency sirens warnings after the eventually failed launch was fired southward.

RELATED Korean firm offer incentives for workers to have more children

North Korea notified Japan and the International Maritime Organization of its planned satellite launch but Tokyo officials accused North Korea of using it as a ruse to launch missiles.

Read More

Seoul turns purple to celebrate 10th anniversary of BTS

Latest Headlines

U.S., Britain, Denmark and the Netherlands giving new air-defense aid to Ukraine
World News // 2 minutes ago
U.S., Britain, Denmark and the Netherlands giving new air-defense aid to Ukraine
June 15 (UPI) -- The United States, Denmark and the Netherlands have announced new aid packages for Ukraine.
American man arrested in U.S. woman's death in Germany
World News // 22 minutes ago
American man arrested in U.S. woman's death in Germany
June 15 (UPI) -- An American woman has died after being pushed down an embankment in Germany while an American man is in custody for the assault, police confirmed on Thursday.
Allegations of CCP links to Chinese investment bank spur Canada to cut ties
World News // 1 hour ago
Allegations of CCP links to Chinese investment bank spur Canada to cut ties
June 15 (UPI) -- Using the term "authoritarian regimes," Canada's deputy prime minister announced on Wednesday the country is cutting ties with the Chinese-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.
Glenda Jackson, Oscar-winning actress, former British MP, dead at 87
World News // 2 hours ago
Glenda Jackson, Oscar-winning actress, former British MP, dead at 87
June 15 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actress and former Labour Member of Parliament Glenda Jackson died Thursday at age 87, according to her agent.
ECB hikes interest rates, citing projections of 'too high' inflation
World News // 2 hours ago
ECB hikes interest rates, citing projections of 'too high' inflation
June 15 (UPI) -- The European Central Bank on Thursday voted to hike interest rates by 25 basis points as it continues its fight against inflation.
European court denies appeal by Britons to retain their rights as EU citizens
World News // 3 hours ago
European court denies appeal by Britons to retain their rights as EU citizens
June 15 (UPI) -- The European Court of Justice threw out an appeal Thursday by a group of Britons hoping to retain their rights as citizens of the European Union post-Brexit.
Bomb threat forces evacuation of U.S Air Force headquarters in Japan
World News // 3 hours ago
Bomb threat forces evacuation of U.S Air Force headquarters in Japan
June 15 (UPI) -- A bomb threat Thursday forced the evacuation of Yokota Air Base in western Tokyo, where authorities searched the regional headquarters of the U.S. Air Force before issuing an all-clear after nothing suspicious was found.
Pope Francis to be discharged from hospital Friday
World News // 3 hours ago
Pope Francis to be discharged from hospital Friday
June 15 (UPI) -- Pope Francis is expected to leave Gemelli Hospital in Rome on Friday after physicians performed abdominal surgery to repair a hernia, Vatican officials said on Thursday.
NATO: No change in nuclear posture over Russian nukes in Belarus
World News // 4 hours ago
NATO: No change in nuclear posture over Russian nukes in Belarus
June 15 (UPI) -- NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters Thursday that Russia's deployment of nuclear weapons to Belarus has so far not changed NATO's nuclear posture.
New Zealand slides into recession, citing cyclones, sharp fall in business services
World News // 4 hours ago
New Zealand slides into recession, citing cyclones, sharp fall in business services
June 15 (UPI) -- A sharp fall in business services saw New Zealand's GDP fall for the second straight quarter in the January to March period signaling the economy is technically in recession, according to official figures out Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Climate activists smear red paint on Monet artwork at Stockholm museum
Climate activists smear red paint on Monet artwork at Stockholm museum
2 adults dead, 3 kids injured as converted school bus rolls off 400-foot Colorado cliff
2 adults dead, 3 kids injured as converted school bus rolls off 400-foot Colorado cliff
Southern Baptists ban two churches for having women pastors
Southern Baptists ban two churches for having women pastors
Former Starbucks manager wins $25.6 million in suit alleging she was fired for being White
Former Starbucks manager wins $25.6 million in suit alleging she was fired for being White
FAA requires new barrier to protect commercial flight decks from attack
FAA requires new barrier to protect commercial flight decks from attack
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement