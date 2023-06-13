Trending
June 13, 2023 / 8:49 AM

Seoul turns purple to celebrate 10th anniversary of BTS

By Thomas Maresca
Locations around Seoul are illuminated in purple for a two-week celebration of BTS's 10th anniversary. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI
SEOUL, June 13 (UPI) -- Landmarks across Seoul have been lit up in purple as fans descend on the capital city for a two-week celebration of K-pop superstars BTS, who made their debut 10 years ago Tuesday.

BTS's 10th Anniversary Festa, which runs until June 25, is being held jointly with the Seoul metropolitan government under the slogan "BTS Presents Everywhere," the band's label Big Hit Music said in a statement.

Several locations around Seoul will be illuminated in purple, the band's official color, including City Hall, Namsan Seoul Tower, Dongdaemun Design Plaza, the 123-story Lotte World Tower and bridges across the Han River.

The South Korean postal service has issued commemorative stamps and the Seoul government released a map of 13 BTS-related locations around the city on Tuesday, highlighting filming locations for videos and spots the band members used to frequent.

The superstar septet officially debuted on June 13, 2013, with "No More Dream," the lead single of 2 Cool 4 Skool.

At the time, their label Big Hit was a minor player in an industry dominated by "Big Three" agencies JYP, YG and SM. Ten years on, however, BTS has reached unseen heights for a K-pop act, with a string of chart-topping hits, sold-out shows and record-setting streaming numbers across platforms from Spotify to YouTube.

In 2017, BTS became the first Korean artist to win at the Billboard Music Awards. Three years later, the mega-hit "Dynamite" made the group the first Korean act to reach No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The band -- which consists of members Jin, RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook -- has also had an oversize impact outside the music world, addressing the U.N. General Assembly and meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House to discuss anti-Asian hate last year.

BTS has been on hiatus since October as the members fulfill their mandatory military service in South Korea and pursue solo careers.

The band released a new single, "Take Two," last week ahead of the 10th-anniversary celebration. The song is an ode to BTS' fans, known as ARMY, and celebrates the group's "second chapter," according to a statement from their label.

The highlight of the festival will be held on Saturday at Han River Park in Yeouido, with live programs and exhibitions, including a history wall and a display of the band's costumes.

Band leader RM will host a radio program on-site and the event will conclude with a fireworks display, which will be live-streamed on YouTube, TikTok and fan platform Weverse Live.

