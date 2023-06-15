Trending
World News
June 15, 2023 / 2:01 AM

Kim Jong Un sends birthday message, flowers to China's Xi Jinping

By Thomas Maresca
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent a birthday message to Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday, state media reported, as the neighbors appear to be strengthening ties. File Photo by KCNA/UPI
File Photo by KCNA/UPI

SEOUL, June 15 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent a message to Chinese President Xi Jinping on his 70th birthday, praising Xi's "energetic leadership" and saying that China's global position has been "remarkably strengthened," state-run media reported Thursday.

"Thanks to [Xi's] energetic leadership, the prestige of the Communist Party of China has been further enhanced, the goal of building a comprehensively well-off society successfully attained and China's overall national power and international position remarkably strengthened," the message said, according to Korean Central News Agency.

Kim also sent a floral basket to Xi, who turned 70 years old on Thursday, KCNA said.

North Korea has looked to boost ties with China, its key ally and main economic partner, as it continues to face international sanctions over its nuclear and missile programs.

RELATED Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korea's supreme leader, vows second attempt to launch spy satellite

Pyongyang's trade with Beijing has surged in recent months, approaching pre-pandemic levels after COVID-19 border closures severely limited economic exchanges between the neighbors.

China's exports to North Korea in April rose to $166 million, an increase of 69% over the previous year, according to Chinese customs data.

For the first four months of the year, exports totaled $603 million, more than double the same period in 2022 and roughly 90% of the pre-pandemic level in 2019.

RELATED U.S., South Korea issue warning about North Korean hacker group linked to satellite launch

Kim Jong Un thanked Xi last year for China's support against the "heinous isolation" of the heavy sanctions imposed on his regime.

China, meanwhile, has consistently joined with Russia in blocking U.S.-led pushes for official condemnations and new sanctions against North Korea at the United Nations Security Council.

On Monday, Kim sent a holiday message to Russian President Vladimir Putin, pledging "full support" for Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The White House has accused North Korea of supplying weapons to Russia and in March said that Moscow was looking to broker a further trade of food for munitions.

RELATED North Korean spy satellite launch fails, splashes into sea

Despite facing chronic and severe food shortages, North Korea has continued to pour resources into its weapons program. Pyongyang's attempt to launch a spy satellite on May 31 ended in failure, but the regime announced it would try again soon.

