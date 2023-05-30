Trending
Advertisement
World News
May 30, 2023 / 7:26 PM

Japan, South Korea issue missile alerts as North Korea launches rocket

By Thomas Maresca
North Korea fired what it claims is a "space launch vehicle" for a satellite, briefly prompting emergency alerts (similar to pictured, 2022) in Seoul on Wednesday morning. File Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI
North Korea fired what it claims is a "space launch vehicle" for a satellite, briefly prompting emergency alerts (similar to pictured, 2022) in Seoul on Wednesday morning. File Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI

SEOUL, May 31 (UPI) -- Phone alerts and emergency sirens warning citizens to prepare for evacuation blared in Seoul early Wednesday morning as North Korea fired what it said was a "space launch vehicle" for a satellite.

South Korea's military detected a "North Korea-claimed space launch vehicle" fired southward, its Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a text message to reporters.

Advertisement

An emergency message with the heading "Wartime alert" was sent to mobile phones in Seoul at 6:41 a.m., telling citizens to "please prepare to evacuate and allow children and the elderly to evacuate first." Air raid sirens and loudspeakers throughout the city also issued alerts.

About 20 minutes later, another message was sent out, saying the evacuation alert was issued in error by the Seoul city government.

RELATED Japan says it will destroy North Korean missiles after satellite launch alert

The South Korean military said that the projectile was fired from Dongchang-ri on the North's west coast at 6:29 a.m. It flew over the sea to the west of the South's border island of Baengnyeong and did not affect the greater Seoul area, the JCS added.

The office of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced that North Korea had launched a "suspected ballistic missile" and emergency alerts were briefly issued in Okinawa prefecture urging citizens to seek shelter inside before being lifted.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, North Korea notified Japan and the International Maritime Organization of its plan to launch a satellite between May 31 and June 11. Tokyo said that the North was using the launch as cover to test ballistic missile technology and warned it would shoot down any missiles that entered its territory.

RELATED U.S., South Korea hold largest-ever live-fire drill near DMZ

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un recently called the deployment of a military reconnaissance satellite "an urgent requirement of the prevailing security environment of the country."

The launch marks the first provocation from the North since it fired its first solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile last month.

RELATED North Korea's Kim Jong Un says spy satellite ready for launch

Latest Headlines

Hyundai, LG to set up EV battery factory in Georgia
World News // 5 hours ago
Hyundai, LG to set up EV battery factory in Georgia
SEOUL, May 30 (UPI) -- South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor announced it is partnering with electric vehicle battery manufacturer LG Energy Solution to build a plant in the United States.
To find average weight loads on flights, Air New Zealand to weigh some passengers
World News // 6 hours ago
To find average weight loads on flights, Air New Zealand to weigh some passengers
May 30 (UPI) -- New Zealand's national airline Tuesday that it will begin weighing passengers as part of a survey that it carries out every five years.
Russian 'spy' beluga whale spotted in Swedish waters
World News // 7 hours ago
Russian 'spy' beluga whale spotted in Swedish waters
May 30 (UPI) -- A beluga whale believed to have been trained for surveillance by the Russian military has been spotted off the coast of Sweden, according to advocates who track the whale.
South Africa paves way for Vladimir Putin to attend summit
World News // 7 hours ago
South Africa paves way for Vladimir Putin to attend summit
May 30 (UPI) -- South Africa said on Tuesday that it would extend diplomatic immunity to any official who wants to attend a summit in August, paving the way for Russian President Vladimir Putin to travel to the country.
Second Japanese court rules lack of same-sex marriage recognition unconstitutional
World News // 8 hours ago
Second Japanese court rules lack of same-sex marriage recognition unconstitutional
May 30 (UPI) -- A Japanese court on Tuesday became the second to rule that Japan's lack of recognition for same-sex marriages is unconstitutional.
Elon Musk meets with China's foreign minister about Tesla expansion
World News // 8 hours ago
Elon Musk meets with China's foreign minister about Tesla expansion
May 30 (UPI) -- Tesla founder Elon Musk met with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Tuesday as he looks to tap into the country's potentially huge electric vehicle market.
British government given 48 hours to turn over Boris Johnson files in COVID-19 probe
World News // 9 hours ago
British government given 48 hours to turn over Boris Johnson files in COVID-19 probe
May 30 (UPI) -- The judge-led public inquiry into Britain's response to the COVID-19 pandemic granted ministers Tuesday a further two days to turn over WhatsApp messages and notebooks of then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
With an eye on emissions, Toyota and Daimler to unite on trucks in Japan
World News // 9 hours ago
With an eye on emissions, Toyota and Daimler to unite on trucks in Japan
May 30 (UPI) -- Japanese automaker Toyota said Tuesday it signed a memorandum of understanding with Daimler Motor Holding to combine forces in the truck market in Japan.
Canadian lawmaker announces she is target of Chinese interference
World News // 9 hours ago
Canadian lawmaker announces she is target of Chinese interference
May 30 (UPI) -- A Canadian lawmaker said that Canada's top spy agency has warned that her that she's been a target of Chinese government interference.
Russia issues arrest warrant for Sen. Lindsey Graham
World News // 10 hours ago
Russia issues arrest warrant for Sen. Lindsey Graham
May 30 (UPI) -- Russian authorities issued an arrest warrant for U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham after an edited video appeared to show him celebrating the death of Russian troops, but Moscow declined to say what law he broke.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Coast Guard searches for man who fell off Carnival Magic cruise ship
Coast Guard searches for man who fell off Carnival Magic cruise ship
Malaysian coast guard seizes Chinese ship in connection with looting of WWII wrecks
Malaysian coast guard seizes Chinese ship in connection with looting of WWII wrecks
South Africa paves way for Vladimir Putin to attend summit
South Africa paves way for Vladimir Putin to attend summit
Texas legislature passes bill banning diversity efforts in higher education
Texas legislature passes bill banning diversity efforts in higher education
Dog meat farm rescues take spotlight in Seoul photo exhibition
Dog meat farm rescues take spotlight in Seoul photo exhibition
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement