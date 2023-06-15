Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 15, 2023 / 10:56 AM

ECB hikes interest rates, citing projections of 'too high' inflation

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/3
European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said inflation is too high to justify a pause in rate hikes given that it's target rate won't be reached until 2025. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said inflation is too high to justify a pause in rate hikes given that it's target rate won't be reached until 2025. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

June 15 (UPI) -- The European Central Bank on Thursday voted to hike interest rates by 25 basis points as it continues its fight against inflation.

The bank's governing council said the hike reflected its efforts to ensure that inflation returns to its 2% medium-term target in "a timely manner."

Advertisement

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said that while conditions across various segments in the European economy are mixed, inflation is entrenched enough to warrant another rate hike.

"Inflation has been coming down but is projected to remain too high for too long," Lagarde said in a speech after the announcement.

RELATED New Zealand slides into recession, citing cyclones, sharp fall in business services

Gross domestic product in the eurozone contracted by 0.1% during both the fourth quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023, putting the bloc-wide economy into a recession.

Eurozone growth was hit by a large fall in government spending -- down by 1.6% -- and a lesser decline of 0.3% in consumer spending and while gross fixed capital formation increased by 0.6%, exports were down 0.1%.

The ECB said the outlook for both inflation and growth was uncertain, with downside risks still coming from pressures from what the bank said was "Russia's unjustified war against Ukraine and an increase in broader geopolitical tensions, which could fragment global trade and thus weigh on the euro area economy."

Advertisement

Europe was hit hard by the war given its previous dependence on Russian commodities such as crude oil and grains. Lagarde said Thursday that legacy changes in energy costs are still contributing to inflationary pressures in the European economy.

Not counting volatile items such as food and energy, however, the bank found that consumer-level inflation declined from 5.6% year-on-year to April to 5.3% last month, though that's still above the 2% target rate for the ECB.

Inflation is slowing at a snail's pace, with ECB staff forecasting the preferred target rate won't be reached until 2025. Growth returns, however, with an expansion of 0.9% expected for the year and 1.5% for 2024.

RELATED Consumer inflation drops, but remains above the Fed's target rate

Core inflation is running close to levels seen in the U.S. economy, the world's largest. But without consecutive declines in GDP, the U.S. economy is outperforming Europe's.

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday opted to keep its interest rates unchanged at 5% to 5.25% amid data pointing to a "robust" labor market, balanced by inflation that's about half what it was in June 2022.

"Holding the target range steady at this meeting allows the committee to assess additional information and its implications for monetary policy," the Fed stated.

Advertisement

Read More

Wholesale level price decline points to slowdown in inflation

Latest Headlines

Glenda Jackson, Oscar-winning actress, former British MP, dead at 87
World News // 14 minutes ago
Glenda Jackson, Oscar-winning actress, former British MP, dead at 87
June 15 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actress and former Labour Member of Parliament Glenda Jackson died Thursday at age 87, according to her agent.
European court denies appeal by Britons to retain their rights as EU citizens
World News // 1 hour ago
European court denies appeal by Britons to retain their rights as EU citizens
June 15 (UPI) -- The European Court of Justice threw out an appeal Thursday by a group of Britons hoping to retain their rights as citizens of the European Union post-Brexit.
Bomb threat forces evacuation of U.S Air Force headquarters in Japan
World News // 2 hours ago
Bomb threat forces evacuation of U.S Air Force headquarters in Japan
June 15 (UPI) -- A bomb threat Thursday forced the evacuation of Yokota Air Base in western Tokyo, where authorities searched the regional headquarters of the U.S. Air Force before issuing an all-clear after nothing suspicious was found.
Pope Francis to be discharged from hospital Friday
World News // 2 hours ago
Pope Francis to be discharged from hospital Friday
June 15 (UPI) -- Pope Francis is expected to leave Gemelli Hospital in Rome on Friday after physicians performed abdominal surgery to repair a hernia, Vatican officials said on Thursday.
NATO: No change in nuclear posture over Russian nukes in Belarus
World News // 2 hours ago
NATO: No change in nuclear posture over Russian nukes in Belarus
June 15 (UPI) -- NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters Thursday that Russia's deployment of nuclear weapons to Belarus has so far not changed NATO's nuclear posture.
New Zealand slides into recession, citing cyclones, sharp fall in business services
World News // 3 hours ago
New Zealand slides into recession, citing cyclones, sharp fall in business services
June 15 (UPI) -- A sharp fall in business services saw New Zealand's GDP fall for the second straight quarter in the January to March period signaling the economy is technically in recession, according to official figures out Thursday.
Partygate: Panel finds Boris Johnson deliberately misled Parliament over gatherings
World News // 5 hours ago
Partygate: Panel finds Boris Johnson deliberately misled Parliament over gatherings
June 15 (UPI) -- A parliamentary panel concluded Thursday that former Prime Minister Boris Johnson intentionally misled the House of Commons when he told it there had been no lockdown parties in Downing Street.
Australia terminates Russia's lease on new embassy, citing nat'l security risk
World News // 8 hours ago
Australia terminates Russia's lease on new embassy, citing nat'l security risk
June 15 (UPI) -- The Australia's Parliament passed legislation Thursday to terminate Russia's lease on land for a new embassy next to Parliament House in Canberra over national security concerns.
Kim Jong Un sends birthday message, flowers to China's Xi Jinping
World News // 9 hours ago
Kim Jong Un sends birthday message, flowers to China's Xi Jinping
SEOUL, June 15 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent a message to Chinese President Xi Jinping on his 70th birthday, praising Xi's "energetic leadership" state-run media reported Thursday.
Climate activists smear red paint on Monet artwork at Stockholm museum
World News // 11 hours ago
Climate activists smear red paint on Monet artwork at Stockholm museum
June 15 (UPI) -- Two climate activists smeared red paint on a Monet painting Wednesday at Stockholm National Museum before gluing their hands to the artwork's protective glass and shouting at onlookers.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Southern Baptists ban two churches for having women pastors
Southern Baptists ban two churches for having women pastors
2 adults dead, 3 kids injured as converted school bus rolls off 400-foot Colorado cliff
2 adults dead, 3 kids injured as converted school bus rolls off 400-foot Colorado cliff
Climate activists smear red paint on Monet artwork at Stockholm museum
Climate activists smear red paint on Monet artwork at Stockholm museum
Former Starbucks manager wins $25.6 million in suit alleging she was fired for being White
Former Starbucks manager wins $25.6 million in suit alleging she was fired for being White
FAA requires new barrier to protect commercial flight decks from attack
FAA requires new barrier to protect commercial flight decks from attack
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement