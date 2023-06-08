Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 8, 2023 / 10:19 AM

Eurozone falls into recession as government, household spending weakens

By Paul Godfrey
The eurozone slid into recession in the first quarter, according to figures published Thursday by the European Union's main statistical agency. Germany, by far the largest economy in the 20-strong bloc of countries that use the euro, went into recession in January to March period. File photo by Hayoung Jeon/EPA-EFE
The eurozone slid into recession in the first quarter, according to figures published Thursday by the European Union's main statistical agency. Germany, by far the largest economy in the 20-strong bloc of countries that use the euro, went into recession in January to March period. File photo by Hayoung Jeon/EPA-EFE

June 8 (UPI) -- The economy of the eurozone contracted for the second straight quarter in the January to March period, according to European Commission estimates out Thursday, meaning the 20-country bloc meets one definition of a recession.

The 0.1% decrease in seasonally adjusted first-quarter GDP in the countries that use the euro follows directly on from a 0.1% drop in the fourth quarter of 2022, qualifying the downturn as a technical recession, figures from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, show.

Advertisement

Eurozone growth was hit by a large fall in government spending -- down by 1.6% -- and a lesser decline of 0.3% in consumer spending and while gross fixed capital formation increased by 0.6%, exports were down 0.1%.

Household finances have been hammered by a cost-of-living crisis from the sharply higher energy and food prices sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, sending inflation soaring to the highest levels in the 24 years since the single currency bloc was established.

RELATED OECD: Global economy on mend but recovery will be weak

While eurozone inflation has dropped sharply from a high of 10.6% in the fall down to 6.1% in May, the decline is too recent to be reflected in the estimates.

Advertisement

The zone may also have been suffering the impact of Germany, its largest economy, falling into recession in the first quarter.

The EU economy as a whole, however, rebounded from a 0.2% contraction in October to December period to post a small first-quarter expansion of 0.1%.

RELATED Eurozone inflation posts sharp fall, but ECB warns no end in sight for rate hikes

Compared with the same quarter of the previous year, seasonally adjusted GDP increased by 1% both in the euro area and in the EU in the first quarter of 2023, after growing 1.8% in the eurozone and 1.7% in the EU in the previous quarter.

Poland led the pack with quarter-on-quarter GDP growth of 3.8% followed by Luxembourg where GDP rose by 2% and Portugal which grew by 1.6% -- but their performances were negated sharp falls in GDP in some countries.

Ireland's economy shrank by 4.6% while GDP in Lithuania fell by 2.1% and the Netherlands' by 0.7%.

RELATED Germany slides into recession as consumer, government spending falls

That compares with a U.S. economy that expanded in the first quarter, albeit at half the rate of the fourth quarter of 2022, adding 0.3% to GDP. However, growth was up 1.6% compared with the first quarter of 2022.

Latest Headlines

Samsung to unveil next-gen foldable Galaxy Z phones
World News // 4 minutes ago
Samsung to unveil next-gen foldable Galaxy Z phones
SEOUL, June 8 (UPI) -- Samsung Electronics announced it will be unveiling a line of new foldable phones next month in Seoul.
France: 2 adults, 4 children stabbed in knife attack; assailant shot and arrested
World News // 5 hours ago
France: 2 adults, 4 children stabbed in knife attack; assailant shot and arrested
June 8 (UPI) -- Officials in France said two adults and four children, including a 22-month-old, were stabbed Thursday during a knife attack in the alpine town of Annecy.
Japanese court: Lack of same-sex marriage recognition presents 'unconstitutional situation'
World News // 31 minutes ago
Japanese court: Lack of same-sex marriage recognition presents 'unconstitutional situation'
June 8 (UPI) -- A district court in Fukuoka Japan has ruled that failure to legally recognize same sex marriage presents Japan with "an unconstitutional situation."
Philippines raises volcano alert to 3 after summit collapses on Mayon Volcano
World News // 1 hour ago
Philippines raises volcano alert to 3 after summit collapses on Mayon Volcano
June 8 (UPI) -- The collapse of its summit dome and repeated rockfall events have led Filipino volcano officials to raise the alert level on the Mayon Volcano on Thursday to Level 3.
EU sues Poland over new law designed to root out Russian influence
World News // 1 hour ago
EU sues Poland over new law designed to root out Russian influence
June 8 (UPI) -- The European Commission filed a lawsuit against Poland in an effort to overturn a law that is intended to counter Russian influence in the country but which critics argue would serve to silence political opponents.
Pope Francis resting in hospital after 3-hour surgery
World News // 3 hours ago
Pope Francis resting in hospital after 3-hour surgery
June 8 (UPI) -- Pope Francis is resting comfortably after a three-hour surgery on his abdominal wall where he did not face complications, the Vatican said on Thursday.
Ukraine's Zelensky visits flooded region; 8 deaths reported
World News // 3 hours ago
Ukraine's Zelensky visits flooded region; 8 deaths reported
June 8 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday visited the Kherson region devastated by the Kakhovka dam collapse as the first deaths were reported amid warnings of landmines swept out of position by floodwaters.
Dozens of Chinese aircraft enter Taiwan air defense zone
World News // 9 hours ago
Dozens of Chinese aircraft enter Taiwan air defense zone
June 8 (UPI) -- Taiwan detected 37 sorties by Chinese military aircraft into its air defense identification zone Thursday, the island's Defense Ministry said.
Turkish lira plummets as Erdogan reshuffles Cabinet
World News // 15 hours ago
Turkish lira plummets as Erdogan reshuffles Cabinet
June 7 (UPI) -- Turkey's lira plummeted more than 7% to record lows Wednesday in a second massive sell-off since President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was re-elected last month.
Amid soaring debt from mortgages, Canada makes surprise rate hike
World News // 21 hours ago
Amid soaring debt from mortgages, Canada makes surprise rate hike
June 7 (UPI) -- The Central Bank of Canada hiked its lending rates after a five-month pause, saying Wednesday that its policies have yet to bring supply and demand back into balance.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dozens of Chinese aircraft enter Taiwan air defense zone
Dozens of Chinese aircraft enter Taiwan air defense zone
Canadian wildfires blanket Northeast in unhealthy smoke, haze
Canadian wildfires blanket Northeast in unhealthy smoke, haze
France: 2 adults, 4 children stabbed in knife attack; assailant shot and arrested
France: 2 adults, 4 children stabbed in knife attack; assailant shot and arrested
In presidential campaign kickoff in Iowa, Mike Pence rebukes Donald Trump
In presidential campaign kickoff in Iowa, Mike Pence rebukes Donald Trump
Victims, suspect ID'd in Richmond, Va., school graduation shooting
Victims, suspect ID'd in Richmond, Va., school graduation shooting
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement