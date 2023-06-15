Trending
June 15, 2023 / 8:45 AM

New Zealand slides into recession, citing cyclones, sharp fall in business services

By Paul Godfrey
New Zealand said Thursday that disruption from two highly destructive cyclones on the trot in the first two months of the first quarter was partly responsible for GDP shrinking by 0.1%, pushing the economy officially into recession. File photo courtesy New Zealand Police/EPA-EFE
June 15 (UPI) -- A sharp fall in business services saw New Zealand's GDP decline for the second straight quarter in the January to March period signaling the economy is technically in recession, according to official figures out Thursday.

The 0.1% first-quarter contraction follows a 0.7% fall in the fourth quarter of 2022 with the two consecutive quarters of negative GDP meeting the most common definition of a recession.

Statistics New Zealand, however, noted that GDP rose 2.9% year-over-year from March after six months of quarter-on-quarter growth prior to the most recent periods.

"The December 2022 and March 2023 quarter declines follow growth in the June and September 2022 quarters," economic and environmental insights general manager Jason Attewell said in a news release.

RELATED New Zealand, Fiji deepen military ties amid growing challenges in Pacific

Growth among a little over half of industries contracted in the quarter led by a 3.5% fall in business services. However, the fall was partly offset by a 2.7% jump in information media and telecommunications.

"Management consulting, advertising, scientific, and engineering design services drove the fall in business services," said Attewell.

The first quarter also suffered from the initial impacts of Cyclones Hale in January and Gabrielle in February and teachers' strikes.

"The adverse weather events caused by the cyclones contributed to falls in horticulture and transport support services, as well as disrupted education services," Attewell said.

"Fewer teaching days led to falls in primary and secondary education services."

StatsNZ said that GDP contracted by an even greater 0.2% in the first quarter when measured by spending -- the total of private and government spending, gross capital formation and net exports -- driven by businesses liquidating inventories and a fall in services exports.

RELATED New Zealand declares National State of Emergency for Cyclone Gabrielle

However, the falls were partially offset by strong growth in household consumption spending, which jumped by 2.4%, and growth in investment in fixed assets offset of 2%.

Household expenditure growth was driven by New Zealanders spending more on international travel. However, households cut back their spending on goods, particularly groceries.

Consumers are being buffeted by inflation of almost 7%. Last month, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand raised its main interest rate to 5.5%. That compares to the United States' 5.25% and Britain's 4.5%.

New Zealand reopened its borders in May 2022 after being virtually sealed off from the rest of the world for two years during the COVID-19 pandemic.

