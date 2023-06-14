Trending
June 14, 2023 / 10:13 AM

Wholesale level price decline points to slowdown in inflation

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/2
Prices at both the consumer and wholesale level are down sharply from peaks seen last year, giving analysts enough information to suggest Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will put a pause on rate hikes. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

June 14 (UPI) -- Following similar trends at the consumer level, U.S. wholesale prices showed the third drop in four months as the broader economy slows down, the Labor Department reported Wednesday.

The Producer Price Index, a gauge of prices at the wholesale level, declined by 0.3% month-on-month to May. Wholesale prices increased in both January and April, but declined in February and March.

On an annual basis, wholesale prices are up 2.8% from last May. Inflation at the wholesale level was up 6.8% year-on-year to May 2022.

Much like prices at the consumer level, the Department of Labor Statistics said 60% of the decline at the wholesale level came from lower prices for gasoline. Indices for other staples such as eggs, vegetables and steel also declined.

RELATED British GDP rises 0.3% after close brush with recession

Offsetting those were escalations in the price of things like tobacco products, electric power and beverages, offering something of a mixed outlook for eventual prices at the consumer level.

Prices for food from the grocery store remain elevated, however, at 8.3% over the 12-month period to May. On the whole, however, consumer-level prices are moderating.

The Consumer Price Index, published Tuesday, showed consumer-level prices increased 4% annually to May, a sharp decline from the 9.1% annual increase to June 2022.

So-called core inflation, which strips out volatile energy and food prices, came in at 5.3% to May, and the 0.4% month-on-month increase marks the third straight month for that level of increase.

Stock market indices were at a standstill in early Wednesday trading as investors wait for the next rate decision from the Federal Reserve. The Dow was down about a half percent as of 9:45 a.m. EDT, while the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ were relatively unchanged from Tuesday's close.

RELATED Eurozone falls into recession as government, household spending weakens

New York Fed: Consumer expectations on short-term inflation hit two-year low

Honda Aircraft Company to commercialize HondaJet 2600 Concept aircraft
U.S. News // 44 minutes ago
Honda Aircraft Company to commercialize HondaJet 2600 Concept aircraft
June 14 (UPI) -- Honda announced Wednesday that it is commercializing its HondaJet 2600 Concept aircraft.
Federal Reserve expected to take 'hawkish' stance, pause interest rate hikes
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Federal Reserve expected to take 'hawkish' stance, pause interest rate hikes
June 14 (UPI) -- Something of a neutral report on consumer-level inflation in the U.S. economy should give the Federal Reserve reason to pump the brakes on additional rate hikes for now, analysts said Tuesday.
Mount Washington records snowiest June in 91 years of recordkeeping
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Mount Washington records snowiest June in 91 years of recordkeeping
The official start of summer is right around the corner, but one location in the Northeast has set a June snowfall record: Mount Washington in New Hampshire.
Judge grants FTC's request for temporary block of Microsoft's Activision deal
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Judge grants FTC's request for temporary block of Microsoft's Activision deal
June 14 (UPI) -- A U.S. federal judge late Tuesday granted the Federal Trade Commission's request to block Microsoft's multibillion-dollar acquisition of video game developer Activision Blizzard amid an ongoing review of the deal.
U.S. extends protections for El Salvador, Honduras, Nepal, Nicaragua nationals
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
U.S. extends protections for El Salvador, Honduras, Nepal, Nicaragua nationals
June 13 (UPI) -- The Department of Homeland Security has rescinded the Trump administration's termination of Temporary Protected Status designations for El Salvador, Honduras, Nepal and Nicaragua, and extended protections for 18 months.
Trump calls indictment 'heinous abuse of power' in first speech since court appearance
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Trump calls indictment 'heinous abuse of power' in first speech since court appearance
June 13 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump blasted his federal indictment as a "heinous abuse of power" Tuesday night in a speech to supporters, after pleading not guilty to 37 counts related to mishandling classified documents.
'No Country for Old Men' author Cormac McCarthy dies at 89
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
'No Country for Old Men' author Cormac McCarthy dies at 89
June 13 (UPI) -- Cormac McCarthy, author of Pulitzer Prize-winning novels No Country for Old Men and The Road, died Tuesday at 89 years old.
Louisiana's Fort Polk renamed Fort Johnson to honor WWI hero
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Louisiana's Fort Polk renamed Fort Johnson to honor WWI hero
June 13 (UPI) -- Louisiana's Fort Polk was renamed Fort Johnson on Tuesday to cut ties with Confederate figures and to honor World War I hero Sgt. William Henry Johnson, who served in the all-Black 369th U.S. Infantry Regiment.
Judge to allow E. Jean Carroll to seek $10 million more from Trump in civil case
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Judge to allow E. Jean Carroll to seek $10 million more from Trump in civil case
June 13 (UPI) -- A federal judge ruled Tuesday that E. Jean Carroll can file an amendment to her complaint against Donald Trump and request an award of an additional $10 million.
Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 37 federal counts in Miami
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 37 federal counts in Miami
June 13 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty in a Miami federal courtroom Tuesday to 37 counts related to the mishandling of classified documents.
