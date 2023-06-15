Pope Francis to be discharged from hospital Friday

The Vatican said Thursday that Pope Francis will be discharged from Gemelli hospital in Rome after recovering from abdominal surgery. Photo by Vatican MediaEPA-EFE

June 15 (UPI) -- Pope Francis is expected to leave Gemelli Hospital in Rome on Friday after physicians performed abdominal surgery to repair a hernia, Vatican officials said on Thursday. Matteo Bruni, the director of the Holy See Press Office said the pontiff should be recovered enough from his June 7 surgery, which also removed scar tissue, to leave the hospital. Advertisement

"The medical staff reports that Pope Francis rested well during the night," Bruni said. "The clinical course is proceeding normally. The results of the blood tests were within the normal range."

The hernia was caused by a 2021 operation.

Bruni said as an expression of gratitude, Francis received the entire operating team, including medical staff, nurses, social and health workers, and auxiliary staff who had worked with him.

Francis also made a surprise return visit to the hospital's pediatric oncology and child neurosurgery ward, which was adjacent to the suite where the pope had been recovering. He spent time with admitted children, their families and the oncology wing.

"Pope Francis felt the pain of these children, who, together with their mothers and fathers, carry the suffering of the cross on their shoulders every day. He presented each of them with a rosary and a book."

Francis underwent a 3-hour surgery last week that went on without complications as Dr. Sergio Alfieri said he would be able to resume normal activities including travel after five to seven days in the hospital.

The pope has been hospitalized three times within the past two years, the Vatican said. In March he had a lung infection, spending three days in the hospital. He also had colon surgery in June 2021 after experiencing a painful inflammation of the large intestine.

