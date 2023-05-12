Trending
Advertisement
World News
May 12, 2023 / 9:55 AM

Pope Francis urges more births, not pets, to resolve Italy's shrinking population

By Clyde Hughes
Pope Francis said that families "are the solution" to a demographic crisis in Italy and urged people to help parents overcome economic hardship. Photo by Giuseppe Lami/EPA-EFE
Pope Francis said that families "are the solution" to a demographic crisis in Italy and urged people to help parents overcome economic hardship. Photo by Giuseppe Lami/EPA-EFE

May 12 (UPI) -- Pope Francis said on Friday that families "are the solution" to the demographic crisis in Europe and that pets should not replace children as family members.

Addressing the General State of Births meeting in Rome, alongside Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, the pontiff urged attendees to provide more help for parents, and particularly mothers, in starting a family in the face of the rapidly rising cost of housing, food and childcare.

Advertisement

Italian births hit an all-time low of 393,000 in 2022 after shrinking for years, which Francis said contributed to a "feeling of precariousness" especially among young people.

"Indeed the birth of children is the main indicator of measuring hope of a people," Francis said. "If few are born, it means that there is little hope."

RELATED Pope Francis voices support for immigrants in Hungary trip

Francis said that creating a family has become a "titanic effort" in the face of today's social climate as couples struggle to find stable jobs, pay for expensive housing and the "almost insurmountable constraints" placed on young women forced to choose between career and motherhood.

"One does not overcome a crisis alone," the pope said. "Either we all get out of it or we don't get out of it and we do not emerge from the crisis the same. We will emerge better or worse. This is today's crisis."

Advertisement

He said not addressing the birth crisis head-on will lead to a "demographic winter," adding that the family "is not part of the problem, but part of its solution."

RELATED Pope Francis says Vatican involved in ongoing effort to end Ukraine war

"We cannot passively accept that so many young people struggle to realize their family dream and are forced to lower the bar of desire, settling for mediocre substitutes: making money, aiming for a career, traveling, jealously guarding leisure time," Francis said.

Francis admitted he was taken aback when a woman asked her recently to bless her dog, introducing the animal as "her baby."

"I lost my patience and told her off," Francis told the crowd to applause. "There are many children who are hungry, and you bring me a dog?"

RELATED Pope Francis calls for Ukraine-Russia peace, end to Middle East conflict in Easter message

It's not the first time Pope Francis expressed his dismay over young people choosing to raise pets over creating a family.

In January 2022, Francis told a general audience that those who adopt pets instead of children contribute to a loss of "humanity."

Latest Headlines

Israel bombs militants in Gaza as operation enters fourth day
World News // 4 hours ago
Israel bombs militants in Gaza as operation enters fourth day
May 12 (UPI) -- Israeli warplanes attacked outposts and rocket-launch sites in Gaza early Friday as its military operation targeting a Palestinian terrorist organization entered its fourth day.
Former Philippines lawmaker who probed war on drugs cleared of second drug charge
World News // 35 minutes ago
Former Philippines lawmaker who probed war on drugs cleared of second drug charge
May 12 (UPI) -- A court in the Philippines on Friday acquitted former lawmaker Leila de Lima of one of two remaining drug charges she faced under former President Rodrigo Duterte after she started investigating his war on drugs.
High court grants protective bail for former Pakistani PM Imran Kahn
World News // 36 minutes ago
High court grants protective bail for former Pakistani PM Imran Kahn
May 12 (UPI) -- Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Kahn has been granted a two-week bail by the Islamabad High Court that also prevents his re-arrest by the government. But he still fears re-arrest.
Eurovision bars Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky from addressing contest
World News // 1 hour ago
Eurovision bars Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky from addressing contest
May 12 (UPI) -- The organizers of the Eurovision Song Contest ruled Friday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky cannot deliver a video address to the event being held in Liverpool.
U.S. ambassador accuses South Africa of loading arms onto Russian cargo ship
World News // 2 hours ago
U.S. ambassador accuses South Africa of loading arms onto Russian cargo ship
May 12 (UPI) -- The U.S. ambassador to South Africa accused the country's administration on Thursday of loading a banned Russian cargo ship with arms in violation of sanctions.
British GDP shrinks 0.3% on weak car, retail sales
World News // 2 hours ago
British GDP shrinks 0.3% on weak car, retail sales
May 12 (UPI) -- Britain extended depressed growth into a second month in March with the economy shrinking 0.3% as a services sector slump deepened, led by weak car sales and retail sales dampened by high prices and bad weather.
Tesla recalls more than 1.1M cars in China over brake system issue
World News // 3 hours ago
Tesla recalls more than 1.1M cars in China over brake system issue
May 12 (UPI) -- Tesla has initiated a recall affecting more than 1.1 million cars in China over issues with braking system and warning instructions, the Asian nation's regulator said Friday.
Sudan's warring sides agree to protect civilians amid fighting
World News // 10 hours ago
Sudan's warring sides agree to protect civilians amid fighting
May 11 (UPI) -- Sudan's warring sides have agreed Thursday to protect civilians amid their bloody conflict, officials with mediating nations United States and Saudi Arabia confirmed.
Van carrying oxygen tanks explodes in downtown Milan
World News // 18 hours ago
Van carrying oxygen tanks explodes in downtown Milan
May 11 (UPI) -- A van carrying oxygen tanks exploded in downtown Milan, Italy, Thursday, according to mayor Giuseppe Sala.
Finland's prime minister announces divorce as she prepares to leave office
World News // 21 hours ago
Finland's prime minister announces divorce as she prepares to leave office
May 11 (UPI) -- Finnish Prime Minster Sanna Marin is getting divorced from her husband, businessman and former soccer player Markus Raikkonen, as she prepares to leave office.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Finland's prime minister announces divorce as she prepares to leave office
Finland's prime minister announces divorce as she prepares to leave office
Tokyo Bay shaken by strong predawn earthquake
Tokyo Bay shaken by strong predawn earthquake
GOP-backed 'Secure the Border' bill passes House ahead of Title 42 expiration
GOP-backed 'Secure the Border' bill passes House ahead of Title 42 expiration
U.S. jobless claims hit highest mark since late 2021
U.S. jobless claims hit highest mark since late 2021
Man suspected in 2005 Natalee Holloway disappearance to be extradited from Peru
Man suspected in 2005 Natalee Holloway disappearance to be extradited from Peru
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement