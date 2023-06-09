Vatican: Pope Francis 'steadily improving' following abdominal surgery

1/2

Pope Francis is "steadily improving" following his Wednesday abdominal surgery, according to the Vatican. Francis pictured here on the day of his surgery in Saint Peter's Square, Vatican City. Photo by Ettore Ferrari/EPA-EFE

June 9 (UPI) -- Pope Francis is recovering normally, 'steadily improving' from abdominal surgery he had two days ago, according to the Vatican. Spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement, "The medical team reports that the clinical picture is progressively improving and the post-operative course is regular." Advertisement

Bruni said Francis spent most of Friday morning in an armchair reading newspapers and starting to work again after "moving about."

The pope underwent a 3-hour surgery Wednesday to repair his abdominal wall after a hernia caused recurrent pain.

During a press conference after the operation Dr. Sergio Alfieri said the pain had been happening for several months. He said there were no complications and Francis should be able to resume normal activities including travel.

Dr. Alfieri said the pope will remain hospitalized for five to seven days as he recovers.

Francis, 86, has been hospitalized three times within the past two years. In March he had a lung infection, spending three days in the hospital. He also had colon surgery in June 2021 after experiencing a painful inflammation of the large intestine.

Global religious leaders have offered prayers as Francis recovers.

The Vatican said Pope Francis was touched by the family of Miguel Angel, who was baptized by Francis in March during a visit to a pediatric hospital. The family sent Francis a poster wishing him a fast recovery. He spoke with the mother by phone to thank her, according to the Vatican.