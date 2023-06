Pope Francis had a brief checkup at a Rome hospital Tuesday, according to the Press Office of the Holy See. File Photo by Stefano Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

June 6 (UPI) -- Pope Francis made a brief hospital visit Tuesday for a checkup amidst recent health concerns. Matteo Bruni, the director of the Holy See's Press Office, told reporters that Francis went to Gemelli University Policlinic in Rome for examinations "and returned to the Vatican before noon." Advertisement

The checkup comes after Francis was admitted to the hospital for a bronchial infection on March 29 and discharged on April 1.

Francis' health has raised concerns as he has been seen requiring a wheelchair during a state visit to South Sudan and at public events.

In 2021, Francis had part of his colon removed at Gemelli Hospital.

Francis in 2022 suggested he would consider slowing his pace and possibly retire following the procedure.

His predecessor Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI opened the door to the possibility of stepping away after he retired, citing health concerns, becoming the first pope to do so in 600 years.