Pope Francis cancels meetings due to a fever

Pope Francis canceled meetings Friday morning due to a fever, according to Holy See Press Office spokesman Matteo Bruni. Francis is seen here at Easter Mass in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican. April 9, 2023. File Photo by Stefano Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

May 26 (UPI) -- Pope Francis has canceled some meetings Friday due to a fever, according to the Vatican. The pope also has no public events scheduled for Saturday, according to the Vatican calendar. Advertisement

Holy See Press Office spokesman Matteo Bruni told the Catholic News Agency, "due to a feverish condition, Pope Francis did not receive [anyone] in audience this morning."

In March, Pope Francis was in a hospital for several days due to a lung infection. He thanked God for his body responding well to treatment after he was released from the hospital.

Francis is missing part of one lung that was removed in Argentina when he was a young man.

The pope is still scheduled at a Pentecost Mass Sunday in St. Peter's Basilica Sunday.

Francis, 86, has been pope for ten years.

He held events Thursday, meeting with religious sisters, bishops and lay delegates and also held his usual weekly Wednesday morning audience.