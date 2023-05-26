Trending
Advertisement
World News
May 26, 2023 / 10:35 AM

Pope Francis cancels meetings due to a fever

By Doug Cunningham
1/3
Pope Francis canceled meetings Friday morning due to a fever, according to Holy See Press Office spokesman Matteo Bruni. Francis is seen here at Easter Mass in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican. April 9, 2023. File Photo by Stefano Spaziani/UPI
Pope Francis canceled meetings Friday morning due to a fever, according to Holy See Press Office spokesman Matteo Bruni. Francis is seen here at Easter Mass in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican. April 9, 2023. File Photo by Stefano Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

May 26 (UPI) -- Pope Francis has canceled some meetings Friday due to a fever, according to the Vatican.

The pope also has no public events scheduled for Saturday, according to the Vatican calendar.

Advertisement

Holy See Press Office spokesman Matteo Bruni told the Catholic News Agency, "due to a feverish condition, Pope Francis did not receive [anyone] in audience this morning."

In March, Pope Francis was in a hospital for several days due to a lung infection. He thanked God for his body responding well to treatment after he was released from the hospital.

Francis is missing part of one lung that was removed in Argentina when he was a young man.

The pope is still scheduled at a Pentecost Mass Sunday in St. Peter's Basilica Sunday.

Francis, 86, has been pope for ten years.

He held events Thursday, meeting with religious sisters, bishops and lay delegates and also held his usual weekly Wednesday morning audience.

Read More

Ukraine's Zelensky meets with Pope Francis, national leaders in Italy Pope Francis urges more births, not pets, to resolve Italy's shrinking population Pope Francis voices support for immigrants in Hungary trip

Latest Headlines

Chinese passenger jet to make inaugural commercial flight Sunday
World News // 15 minutes ago
Chinese passenger jet to make inaugural commercial flight Sunday
May 26 (UPI) -- The first large passenger jet domestically-produced in China, is set to make its inaugural commercial flight this weekend.
Russian missile strikes medical facility in Dnipro, Ukraine
World News // 25 minutes ago
Russian missile strikes medical facility in Dnipro, Ukraine
May 26 (UPI) -- A Russia missile strike in Dnipro, eastern Ukraine has damaged a medical facility, killing at least two people, according to head of the local regional military administration Serhii Lysak.
6.2-magnitude earthquake strikes Japan, no tsunami
World News // 1 hour ago
6.2-magnitude earthquake strikes Japan, no tsunami
May 26 (UPI) -- A 6.2-magnitude earthquake on Friday shook eastern Japan, including Tokyo, but officials said there were no threats of a tsunami.
EU negotiates extended COVID-19 vaccine contract with Pfizer-BioNTech
World News // 1 hour ago
EU negotiates extended COVID-19 vaccine contract with Pfizer-BioNTech
May 26 (UPI) -- The European Union has renegotiated its COVID-19 vaccine contract with Pfizer-BioNTech to better address evolving needs for the vaccines, the European Commission announced Friday.
Thousands of BA passengers hit by cancellations at start of holiday weekend
World News // 2 hours ago
Thousands of BA passengers hit by cancellations at start of holiday weekend
May 26 (UPI) -- British Airways canceled at least 42 short-haul flights Friday as issues with check-in caused by IT "technical problems" spilled over into a second day of travel chaos at the airline's London Heathrow Airport home.
Credit Suisse ordered to pay $926M to former Georgia PM in fraud case
World News // 2 hours ago
Credit Suisse ordered to pay $926M to former Georgia PM in fraud case
May 26 (UPI) -- Singapore's International Commercial Court ruled Friday that Credit Suisse must pay $926 million to former Georgia Prime Minister Bidzina Ivanishvili due to fraudulent activity committed by a former bank trust manager.
World Bank agrees to give Lebanon $300 million in economic aid
World News // 2 hours ago
World Bank agrees to give Lebanon $300 million in economic aid
May 26 (UPI) -- The World Bank Group's board of executive directors on Thursday agreed to give $300 million in additional funding to Lebanon as the country continues to suffer from a prolonged economic crisis.
Madeleine McCann: Evidence from reservoir search handed over to German prosecutors
World News // 3 hours ago
Madeleine McCann: Evidence from reservoir search handed over to German prosecutors
May 26 (UPI) -- Evidence gathered during a three-day police operation at a Portugese reservoir by officers from three countries searching for the missing British child Madeleine McCann has been passed to German investigators.
British retail sales rebound back into the black as summer beckons
World News // 4 hours ago
British retail sales rebound back into the black as summer beckons
May 26 (UPI) -- British shoppers returned to the high street in April helping retail sales rebound in the black from a worse-than-expected 1.2% contraction in March, according to official figures published Friday.
Man arrested for opening Asiana plane door mid-flight in South Korea
World News // 5 hours ago
Man arrested for opening Asiana plane door mid-flight in South Korea
SEOUL, May 26 (UPI) -- A passenger opened the emergency exit on an Asiana Airlines plane as it approached the southeastern city of Daegu on Friday, authorities said, causing a terrifying scene in the cabin before the plane landed safely.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Louisiana teen jumps overboard in Bahamas on dare, goes missing
Louisiana teen jumps overboard in Bahamas on dare, goes missing
Missouri man accused of child sex trafficking added to FBI's 10 most wanted list
Missouri man accused of child sex trafficking added to FBI's 10 most wanted list
Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes sentenced to 18 years for Capitol riot
Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes sentenced to 18 years for Capitol riot
U.S., South Korea hold largest-ever live-fire drill near DMZ
U.S., South Korea hold largest-ever live-fire drill near DMZ
Morningstar, Fitch issue warnings over U.S. debt ceiling
Morningstar, Fitch issue warnings over U.S. debt ceiling
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement