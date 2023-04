Pope Francis (L) meeting with Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban at Sandor Palace in Budapest on Friday. Photo by Vatican Media/EPA-EFE

April 28 (UPI) -- Pope Francis called for embracing immigrants and looking beyond nationalism on Friday during a three-day trip to Hungary Francis spoke to Hungary's Diplomatic Corps and Civil Society as he pointed out Hungary's history in Europe where country leaders were "able to look beyond their own times, beyond national boundaries and immediate needs, and to generate forms of diplomacy capable of pursuing unity, not aggravating divisions." Advertisement

He called on the Hungarian political community to commit "itself to 'promoting and safeguarding... the languages and cultures of nationalities living in Hungary.'"

The pope emphasized the benefit of building a Europe "centered on the human person and on its peoples, with effective policies that are pursued attentively in this country, a Europe whose different nations would form a single family that protects the growth and uniqueness of each of its members."

In addressing immigrants, the pope said believers should think of "Christ present in so many of our brothers and sisters who flee in desperation from conflicts, poverty and climate change."

Francis also met with Prime Minister Viktor Orban, after implying he might not return to the country after a 2021 visit in which he also urged Hungary to "extend its arms toward everyone" as Orban sought to push a "closed-door Europe" policy.

"In the history of the country, this is a really marvelous moment that you came to find us, your holiness," Orban told Francis. "This represents for us also a reconfirmation [that the two had to maintain], which is very hard in this present Europe [and] also in this war that cries out for peace."

Francis will continue his Hungarian trip on Saturday where he will meet with the poor and homeless along with refugees from Ukraine, Afghanistan, Sudan, Iran, Iraq and Pakistan.