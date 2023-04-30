Advertisement
World News
April 30, 2023 / 3:05 PM

Heavy shelling in Kherson, Kharkiv destroys residences

By Joe Fisher
1/5
Rescuers and residents search for survivors in the rubble next to a damaged residential building in Uman, south of Kyiv on Friday, after Russian missile strikes targeted several Ukrainian cities overnight. The biggest Russian air raids in months on several cities have killed at least 18 people, including three children, the Ukrainian emergency service said. Photo courtesy of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Rescuers and residents search for survivors in the rubble next to a damaged residential building in Uman, south of Kyiv on Friday, after Russian missile strikes targeted several Ukrainian cities overnight. The biggest Russian air raids in months on several cities have killed at least 18 people, including three children, the Ukrainian emergency service said. Photo courtesy of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine | License Photo

April 30 (UPI) -- Intense Russian shelling took place overnight in Kherson and Kharkiv, Ukraine, pounding residential areas and killing a 58-year-old civilian.

Several homes were left smoldering after being struck with anti-aircraft missiles in the city of Kupyansk, The Guardian reports. Kharkiv Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said officials received no reports of casualties from that round of bombing. The same could not be said about Kherson.

Advertisement

There, a 58-year-old woman was killed in an attack on another residential building, Oleksandr Prokudin, the governor of Kherson, said. Another person was seriously injured.

Four more people were killed overnight in a Ukrainian attack on the Russian village Suzemka along its southwestern border. Rescuers pulled two civilians from the rubble of a residential building on Sunday, Bryansk Gov. Alexander Bogomaz said, according to Russian state news agency TASS.

Advertisement

The death toll for civilians in the war may be difficult to count, but Iryna Venediktova, Ukraine's prosecutor general, said 477 children have been killed as a result of the war, including two who were found dead after a rocket attack on the central Ukrainian city Uman. Many of the fatalities happened in Donetsk and Kherson. Nearly 1,000 children have been injured.

The battle over the city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine intensified this weekend, with Russia heightening its focus on retaking the city in the coming weeks. CNN reported that close-contact fights between Ukrainian and Russian soldiers in the city have happened more frequently.

"The Russian military is trying to take the city by May 9. They are currently failing," Mykyta Shandyba, Ukrainian military press officer, said in a television interview according to CNN. "They are using artillery, mortars and tank shelling to destroy the city. Often, battles with them are close-contact battles. Destroying the enemy with small arms and grenades, not artillery."

RELATED Fire at Crimea oil depot extinguished; Russia blames drone strike

Russia could soon find the battle for Bakhmut even more challenging. Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of Russia's private military organization Wagner Group, said he may pull soldiers from the city unless they receive more munitions.

Advertisement

In an interview with a pro-Russian blogger, Prigozhin called on Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to deliver ammunition "immediately."

"I am appealing to Sergei Shoigu with a request to issue ammunition immediately," he said. "Now if this is refused ... I deem it necessary to inform the commander-in-chief about the existing problems, and to make a decision regarding the feasibility of continuing to station units in the settlement of Bakhmut, given the current shortage of ammunition."

RELATED Russian missile barrage on central and southern Ukraine kills 19, injures 18

Prigozhin went on to say that his soldiers in Bakhmut have enough ammunition to last a few more days.

As Russia attempts to complete its goal of gaining control in Ukraine, the influx of newly enlisted soldiers joining the fray in the fall has presented a new set of challenges. According to the British Ministry of Defense, Russia's military has grown increasingly aggressive toward soldiers attempting to leave the battlefield.

"Since Autumn 2022, there have been multiple increasingly draconian initiatives to improve discipline in the force, especially since Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov assumed command of operation in January 2023," the ministry tweeted.

These "draconian initiatives" have included placing soldiers in cells that are dug into the ground and covered with metal grills, called "Zindans."

Read More

European Commission reaches Ukraine grain import deal with five countries

Latest Headlines

Mystery gas leak kills 11 in northern India
World News // 3 hours ago
Mystery gas leak kills 11 in northern India
April 30 (UPI) -- A mysterious gas leak in northern India killed at least 11 people, including three children, Sunday, local authorities said.
Sudan receives 1st humanitarian aid shipment since start of fighting
World News // 5 hours ago
Sudan receives 1st humanitarian aid shipment since start of fighting
April 30 (UPI) -- Sudan received its first shipment of humanitarian aid -- including critical medical supplies -- since the start of fighting between rival military factions began earlier this month.
Russian vessel photographed near Nord Stream pipeline, Danish media reports
World News // 20 hours ago
Russian vessel photographed near Nord Stream pipeline, Danish media reports
April 29 (UPI) -- Danish media has reported that a Russian navy vessel which specializes in underwater operations was seen near the Nord Stream gas pipleine prior to the explosions in September.
Fire at Crimea oil depot extinguished; Russia blames drone strike
World News // 1 day ago
Fire at Crimea oil depot extinguished; Russia blames drone strike
April 29 (UPI) -- A massive fire at a fuel depot in Ukraine's Crimean peninsula was put out Saturday as the governor of the region's Russian occupiers claimed the blaze was caused by a suspected drone attack.
Chinese holiday travel expected to surge past pre-pandemic levels
World News // 23 hours ago
Chinese holiday travel expected to surge past pre-pandemic levels
April 29 (UPI) -- Chinese citizens are preparing travel plans for the five-day May Day holiday with the number of planned trips surging beyond pre-pandemic levels, state media reported Saturday.
European Commission reaches Ukraine grain import deal with five countries
World News // 1 day ago
European Commission reaches Ukraine grain import deal with five countries
April 29 (UPI) -- The European Commission says it has reached a deal with five member countries to lift restrictions on imports of Ukrainian grain across their borders.
Brazil's Lula, seeking to curb deforestation, recognizes new indigenous territories
World News // 1 day ago
Brazil's Lula, seeking to curb deforestation, recognizes new indigenous territories
April 29 (UPI) -- Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has officially recognized six indigenous territories in the first such demarcation since 2018, stepping up his efforts to stop deforestation of the Amazon.
Kim's sister issues warning against growing South Korea-U.S. military alliance
World News // 1 day ago
Kim's sister issues warning against growing South Korea-U.S. military alliance
April 29 (UPI) -- The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un issued a warning to the United States and South Korea Saturday that their enhanced military alliance will result in the North responding with "more powerful strength."
Heavy fighting rages in Sudan despite extension of cease-fire
World News // 1 day ago
Heavy fighting rages in Sudan despite extension of cease-fire
April 29 (UPI) -- Heavy fighting between warring factions of the country's army continued in Sudan Saturday despite an extension of a cease-fire between the two sides brokered by the United States.
Russian missile barrage on central and southern Ukraine kills 19, injures 18
World News // 2 days ago
Russian missile barrage on central and southern Ukraine kills 19, injures 18
April 28 (UPI) -- A barrage of Russian air-to-surface missile strikes against cities across central and southern Ukraine early Friday killed 19 people, and injured 18, according to Ukraine's Ministry of Internal Affairs.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russian vessel photographed near Nord Stream pipeline, Danish media reports
Russian vessel photographed near Nord Stream pipeline, Danish media reports
Federal judge temporarily blocks Illinois' assault weapon ban
Federal judge temporarily blocks Illinois' assault weapon ban
Floods from melting snowpack close much of Yosemite National Park
Floods from melting snowpack close much of Yosemite National Park
Police ID suspect, victims in Houston-area mass shooting
Police ID suspect, victims in Houston-area mass shooting
Kim's sister issues warning against growing South Korea-U.S. military alliance
Kim's sister issues warning against growing South Korea-U.S. military alliance
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement