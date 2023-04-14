Britain gives green light to Ford's new hands-free Mustang SUV for motorway use

British regulators have approved Ford's new hands-free-equipped Ford Mustang Mach-E SUV for use on the country's 2,300-mile motorway network. Experts stress that while the vehicle is not "self-driving," it will for the first time ever permit drivers to legally take their hands off the wheel. Photo courtesy of Ford

April 14 (UPI) -- Britons who purchase a new Ford Mustang Mach-E this year will be able to drive it hands-free after the U.S. automakers' BlueCruise driver assistance system was authorized for use on motorways, the first system of its kind to be approved in Europe. Launching its "hands-off, eyes-on" system Thursday, Ford said the Department of Transport had granted regulatory approval for its use on the country's 2,300-mile network of pre-mapped motorways. Advertisement

The technology, which is free for the first 90 days on 2023 model electric Mustang Mach-E SUVs and thereafter on a $22.50 subscription, will steer, accelerate, brake the vehicle and react to road markings and traffic signs without any input from the driver. It can also maintain a safe distance from other vehicles and bring the car to a halt when necessary.

But the driver remains responsible for the vehicle's safe operation and must keep their eyes on the road with compliance monitored by a camera inside the cabin.

"It is great news that Ford has chosen us for the European launch of its BlueCruise technology, and I am delighted that this country is once more at the forefront of innovation," said Transport Minister Jesse Norman.

"The latest advanced driver assistance systems make driving smoother and easier, but they can also help make roads safer by reducing scope for driver error."

Experts stressed that while the BlueCruise-equipped Mustang was not a "self-driving car," it was the next step in assisted driving technology.

"What makes it different, is that for the first time ever drivers will be permitted to take their hands off the wheel. However, their eyes must remain on the road ahead; we call this 'hands-off, eyes-on' driving," said Thatcham Research Vehicle Technology Specialist Tom Leggett.

Leggett added that a system of infrared cameras meant to ensure the driver is watching the road must be installed in the vehicle's instrument cluster before BlueCruise can be enabled.

"Crucially, the driver is not permitted to use their mobile, fall asleep or conduct any activity that takes attention away from the road," he said.

Ford Model e Europe general manager Martin Sander said becoming the first hands-free system of its type to receive approval for use in a European country was a "significant step forward" for the auto industry.

"Modern highways can be demanding even for the most confident drivers, and intimidating for many. BlueCruise can do some of the 'heavy lifting,' to make highway driving less of a chore, and give drivers that little extra confidence and convenience," said Sander.

The company added that it would make the system available across more of its model ranges in the coming years and planned to roll it out in more European countries as and when regulatory conditions allow.

The system was refined over 100,000 miles of testing and route-proving drives to test how it deals with worn-out lane markings and poor weather -- in addition to the more than 600,000 miles of testing conducted in Canada and the United States prior to last year's North American launch.

Canadian and U.S. drivers of 193,000 BlueCruise-equipped Ford and Lincoln vehicles have already clocked up more than 64 million hands-free miles, according to Ford.