Trending
Advertisement
World News
April 14, 2023 / 6:24 AM

Britain gives green light to Ford's new hands-free Mustang SUV for motorway use

By Paul Godfrey
British regulators have approved Ford's new hands-free-equipped Ford Mustang Mach-E SUV for use on the country's 2,300-mile motorway network. Experts stress that while the vehicle is not "self-driving," it will for the first time ever permit drivers to legally take their hands off the wheel. Photo courtesy of Ford
British regulators have approved Ford's new hands-free-equipped Ford Mustang Mach-E SUV for use on the country's 2,300-mile motorway network. Experts stress that while the vehicle is not "self-driving," it will for the first time ever permit drivers to legally take their hands off the wheel. Photo courtesy of Ford

April 14 (UPI) -- Britons who purchase a new Ford Mustang Mach-E this year will be able to drive it hands-free after the U.S. automakers' BlueCruise driver assistance system was authorized for use on motorways, the first system of its kind to be approved in Europe.

Launching its "hands-off, eyes-on" system Thursday, Ford said the Department of Transport had granted regulatory approval for its use on the country's 2,300-mile network of pre-mapped motorways.

Advertisement

The technology, which is free for the first 90 days on 2023 model electric Mustang Mach-E SUVs and thereafter on a $22.50 subscription, will steer, accelerate, brake the vehicle and react to road markings and traffic signs without any input from the driver. It can also maintain a safe distance from other vehicles and bring the car to a halt when necessary.

But the driver remains responsible for the vehicle's safe operation and must keep their eyes on the road with compliance monitored by a camera inside the cabin.

Advertisement

"It is great news that Ford has chosen us for the European launch of its BlueCruise technology, and I am delighted that this country is once more at the forefront of innovation," said Transport Minister Jesse Norman.

"The latest advanced driver assistance systems make driving smoother and easier, but they can also help make roads safer by reducing scope for driver error."

Experts stressed that while the BlueCruise-equipped Mustang was not a "self-driving car," it was the next step in assisted driving technology.

RELATED Seoul rolls out commercial self-driving buses in busy downtown area

"What makes it different, is that for the first time ever drivers will be permitted to take their hands off the wheel. However, their eyes must remain on the road ahead; we call this 'hands-off, eyes-on' driving," said Thatcham Research Vehicle Technology Specialist Tom Leggett.

Leggett added that a system of infrared cameras meant to ensure the driver is watching the road must be installed in the vehicle's instrument cluster before BlueCruise can be enabled.

"Crucially, the driver is not permitted to use their mobile, fall asleep or conduct any activity that takes attention away from the road," he said.

RELATED Chinese automaker challenges Tesla with release of self-driving software

Ford Model e Europe general manager Martin Sander said becoming the first hands-free system of its type to receive approval for use in a European country was a "significant step forward" for the auto industry.

Advertisement

"Modern highways can be demanding even for the most confident drivers, and intimidating for many. BlueCruise can do some of the 'heavy lifting,' to make highway driving less of a chore, and give drivers that little extra confidence and convenience," said Sander.

The company added that it would make the system available across more of its model ranges in the coming years and planned to roll it out in more European countries as and when regulatory conditions allow.

The system was refined over 100,000 miles of testing and route-proving drives to test how it deals with worn-out lane markings and poor weather -- in addition to the more than 600,000 miles of testing conducted in Canada and the United States prior to last year's North American launch.

Canadian and U.S. drivers of 193,000 BlueCruise-equipped Ford and Lincoln vehicles have already clocked up more than 64 million hands-free miles, according to Ford.

Read More

More Americans apprehensive about self-driving vehicles, AAA study finds

Latest Headlines

EU sanctions Russia's Wagner Group over fighting in Ukraine
World News // 6 hours ago
EU sanctions Russia's Wagner Group over fighting in Ukraine
April 14 (UPI) -- The European Union has added the Wagner Group to its list of sanctioned entities and individuals for aiding Russia in its war in Ukraine.
EU announces $1.1B for Ukraine Armed Forces as Britain to provide $500M in loans to Ukraine
World News // 8 hours ago
EU announces $1.1B for Ukraine Armed Forces as Britain to provide $500M in loans to Ukraine
April 13 (UPI) -- The European Council announced Thursday that it would provide more than $1.1 billion in support to Ukraine's military as Britain said it would provide $500 million in loans to the war-torn nation.
North Korea claims it launched new Hwasong-18 solid-fuel ICBM
World News // 8 hours ago
North Korea claims it launched new Hwasong-18 solid-fuel ICBM
SEOUL, April 14 (UPI) -- North Korea successfully test-fired the Hwasong-18, a new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile that will "strike extreme uneasiness and horror" into the regime's enemies, state media reported on Friday.
President Joe Biden praises Ireland's support for Ukraine in speech to its parliament
World News // 1 day ago
President Joe Biden praises Ireland's support for Ukraine in speech to its parliament
April 13 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden Thursday addressed Ireland's Parliament, the Houses of the Oireachtas, becoming the fourth American leader to do so.
China condemned over use of spies to monitor Uyghurs for Ramadan fasting
World News // 16 hours ago
China condemned over use of spies to monitor Uyghurs for Ramadan fasting
April 13 (UPI) -- The Council on American-Islamic Relations condemned the Chinese government on Thursday after reports surfaced that it has been spying on Muslim Uyghurs to keep them from fasting during Ramadan.
OPEC economists expect growth to continue, though inflation is a concern
World News // 19 hours ago
OPEC economists expect growth to continue, though inflation is a concern
April 13 (UPI) -- Economic growth should continue to the middle of the year, supporting crude oil demand, though inflation and high lending rates could dampen the mood, economists at OPEC said.
Independent Dutch board finds lackluster approach to industrial emissions
World News // 20 hours ago
Independent Dutch board finds lackluster approach to industrial emissions
April 13 (UPI) -- A report from an independent safety board in the Netherlands found the local governments and environmental services need to do better to protect local residents from industrial emissions.
Ukraine secures World Bank assistance as data shows GDP dropped 29% in 2022
World News // 20 hours ago
Ukraine secures World Bank assistance as data shows GDP dropped 29% in 2022
April 13 (UPI) -- Ukraine is seeking international financial assistance as new data indicates the national GDP has dropped sharply since Russia's full-scale invasion.
Former EU Parliament VP Eva Kaili leaves prison for house arrest in Belgium
World News // 21 hours ago
Former EU Parliament VP Eva Kaili leaves prison for house arrest in Belgium
April 13 (UPI) -- Eva Kaili, the former high-ranking European Parliament officer who was arrested in connection with a political bribery scheme in December was moved from prison to house arrest by Belgium authorities.
Norway expels 15 Russian spies working under diplomatic cover
World News // 22 hours ago
Norway expels 15 Russian spies working under diplomatic cover
April 13 (UPI) -- Norway said Thursday it has ordered 15 Russian intelligence officers to leave the country for espionage.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tech business owner arrested in killing of Cash App founder Bob Lee
Tech business owner arrested in killing of Cash App founder Bob Lee
U.S. 'disappointed' in China's decision to uphold death sentence for American
U.S. 'disappointed' in China's decision to uphold death sentence for American
Donald Trump wraps up second deposition in New York business fraud civil suit
Donald Trump wraps up second deposition in New York business fraud civil suit
Arizona House expels Rep. Liz Harris for violation of ethics rules
Arizona House expels Rep. Liz Harris for violation of ethics rules
FBI arrests Massachusetts Air National Guardsman in classified intel leak probe
FBI arrests Massachusetts Air National Guardsman in classified intel leak probe
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement