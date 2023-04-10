Advertisement
World News
April 10, 2023 / 12:47 AM

At least 4 killed in French Alps avalanche

By Darryl Coote

April 10 (UPI) -- At least four people were killed and several others were injured in an avalanche that occurred in the French Alps over the weekend, officials said.

The avalanche was reported midday Sunday in the Armancette glacier in Contamines-Montjoie, located near the northern section of the France-Italy border.

Advertisement

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin announced the death toll in a brief tweet as "provisional." No further details were provided.

"Rescuers are still at work," Darmanin said. "Thoughts for the victims and their loved ones."

President Emmanuel Macron confirmed in a brief statement that rescue forces had been mobilized to find an unknown number of people still trapped under snow.

"We are thinking of them and their families," he said. "Our thoughts accompany them, too."

Read More

Two bodies found in rubble of collapsed building in France France, China jointly call for Ukraine peace as Macron departs Beijing French strikes against retirement age hike continue after failed talks

Latest Headlines

Two bodies found in rubble of collapsed building in France
World News // 7 hours ago
Two bodies found in rubble of collapsed building in France
April 9 (UPI) -- Two bodies have been found in the rubble of a building that collapsed Sunday due to an explosion in the French city of Marseille, authorities said, as rescue efforts continued for several people still unaccounted for.
Wagner Group boss says 'we acted honestly' as he calls prisoners fighting Ukraine war 'heroes'
World News // 10 hours ago
Wagner Group boss says 'we acted honestly' as he calls prisoners fighting Ukraine war 'heroes'
April 9 (UPI) -- Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of Russia's Wagner Group, said Sunday that the mercenary group "acted honestly" by hiring prisoners to fight in Ukraine as he branded the convicts "heroes."
Blinken reiterates 'two-state solution' to Israel, Palestine conflict
World News // 10 hours ago
Blinken reiterates 'two-state solution' to Israel, Palestine conflict
April 9 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken continued to reaffirm the U.S. commitment to a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine during a call with UAE Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Pope Francis calls for Ukraine-Russia peace, end to Middle East conflict in Easter message
World News // 15 hours ago
Pope Francis calls for Ukraine-Russia peace, end to Middle East conflict in Easter message
April 9 (UPI) -- Pope Francis delivered a message Easter Sunday encouraging peace between warring nations and comforting refugees, deportees and political prisoners across the world.
Russian fugitive forms 'Club of Angry Patriots' fearing military defeat in Ukraine
World News // 11 hours ago
Russian fugitive forms 'Club of Angry Patriots' fearing military defeat in Ukraine
April 9 (UPI) -- A group of prominent Russian nationalists has announced the formation of a so-called "Club of Angry Patriots" to support a faction of pro-war officials within the Kremlin.
At least 4 dead in French Alps avalanche
World News // 12 hours ago
At least 4 dead in French Alps avalanche
April 9 (UPI) -- An avalanche in the French Alps has left at least four people dead Sunday, according to officials.
Israel claims Muslims barricaded in Al-Aqsa Mosque are 'dangerous mob' after Jordan warning
World News // 1 day ago
Israel claims Muslims barricaded in Al-Aqsa Mosque are 'dangerous mob' after Jordan warning
April 8 (UPI) -- Israel claimed without providing evidence Saturday that Muslims barricaded inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem are a "dangerous mob."
Art market attracts organized crime and terrorists, report finds
World News // 1 day ago
Art market attracts organized crime and terrorists, report finds
April 8 (UPI) -- Criminal organizations and terrorist groups are attracted to the art market as a way to fund their activities and launder money, according to a recent report from an intergovernmental agency linked to the Group of Seven.
Italy's former PM Silvio Berlusconi responding to treatment, doctor says
World News // 1 day ago
Italy's former PM Silvio Berlusconi responding to treatment, doctor says
April 8 (UPI) -- The doctor treating Silvio Berlusconi for complications related to chronic leukemia that left him hospitalized this week said Saturday the former Italian prime minister is responding well to treatment.
Former Scottish leader Sturgeon vows cooperation in investigation of husband
World News // 1 day ago
Former Scottish leader Sturgeon vows cooperation in investigation of husband
April 8 (UPI) -- Former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Saturday she will continue to cooperate with the police after her husband was arrested as part of an investigation into the Scottish National Party's finances.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Twitter changes NPR label for third time in recent days
Twitter changes NPR label for third time in recent days
2 police, 1 more killed in Wisconsin traffic stop shootout
2 police, 1 more killed in Wisconsin traffic stop shootout
Russian fugitive forms 'Club of Angry Patriots' fearing military defeat in Ukraine
Russian fugitive forms 'Club of Angry Patriots' fearing military defeat in Ukraine
3 adults, 1 child dead in domestic violence incident in Orlando
3 adults, 1 child dead in domestic violence incident in Orlando
Bikini baristas awarded $500K settlement after long dress code battle
Bikini baristas awarded $500K settlement after long dress code battle
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement