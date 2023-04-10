At least 4 killed in French Alps avalanche

April 10 (UPI) -- At least four people were killed and several others were injured in an avalanche that occurred in the French Alps over the weekend, officials said.

The avalanche was reported midday Sunday in the Armancette glacier in Contamines-Montjoie, located near the northern section of the France-Italy border.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin announced the death toll in a brief tweet as "provisional." No further details were provided.

"Rescuers are still at work," Darmanin said. "Thoughts for the victims and their loved ones."

President Emmanuel Macron confirmed in a brief statement that rescue forces had been mobilized to find an unknown number of people still trapped under snow.

"We are thinking of them and their families," he said. "Our thoughts accompany them, too."