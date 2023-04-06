Trending
Advertisement
World News
April 6, 2023 / 10:48 PM

Latvia clarifies after foreign minister calls Belarus 'part of a Russian military district'

By Adam Schrader
Latvia Minister of Foreign Affairs Edgars Rinkevics speaks at the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly in GA Hall at United Nations Headquarters in New York City in September 2018. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Latvia Minister of Foreign Affairs Edgars Rinkevics speaks at the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly in GA Hall at United Nations Headquarters in New York City in September 2018. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 6 (UPI) -- Latvia's Foreign Ministry has clarified remarks from Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkēvičs, who appeared to indicate Sunday that he did not consider Belarus a sovereign nation.

Rinkēvičs, speaking in an interview with CBS News, said Sunday that he considered Belarus a "part of a Russian military district."

Advertisement

"Minister's comments were not about the legal status of Belarus, but rather about the increasingly limited freedom for Minsk to make its own decisions," the Latvian Foreign Ministry said in an emailed statement to UPI.

"Ever-increasing integration between Russia and Belarus, permanent presence of Russian armed forces in Belarus, allowing the Russian forces to attack Ukraine from the territory of Belarus and the most recent decision to base Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus all show that the regime in Minsk no longer takes its independent decisions on the military issues."

RELATED Putin hosts Belarusian president for talks to expand cooperation amid Ukraine war

Belarus' Foreign Ministry did not respond to requests for comment from UPI.

Latvia, a member of the NATO alliance, shares borders with Russia and Belarus. In his remarks, Rinkēvičs urged the U.S.-led alliance not to "overreact" to a recent announcement from Russian President Vladimir Putin that he would send tactical nuclear weapons to the Russian ally.

Advertisement

A spokesperson for NATO called Russia's announcement "dangerous and irresponsible" in an emailed statement to UPI last week.

RELATED State Department celebrates Belarus Freedom Day with dig at Lukashenko regime

"Let's face it, Russian nuclear weapons have already been deployed in Kaliningrad, near our borders, even before [Russia's 2014 invasion of] Crimea started," Rinkēvičs told CBS News.

"I would view this as some kind of bargaining chip. Something to blackmail our societies."

Meanwhile, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko told Russian state media Thursday that NATO is building up resources and capabilities near Belarus and Russia.

RELATED NATO calls Russia tactical nuclear weapons announcement 'dangerous and irresponsible'

"They are especially concerned about the Kaliningrad Region," he said at a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus.

Putin on Thursday added during the meeting that Belarus and Russia are "stepping up" their defense and security cooperation.

Latest Headlines

Israel strikes Gaza, Lebanon in escalation of conflict after Al-Aqsa mosque raid
World News // 42 minutes ago
Israel strikes Gaza, Lebanon in escalation of conflict after Al-Aqsa mosque raid
April 6 (UPI) -- Israel launched airstrikes on Gaza and Lebanon early Friday, escalating tensions in the Middle East two days after Israeli police raided the Al-Aqsa Mosque while worshippers were inside.
Human cases of 'highly fatal' Marburg virus recorded in Africa, CDC warns
World News // 5 hours ago
Human cases of 'highly fatal' Marburg virus recorded in Africa, CDC warns
April 6 (UPI) -- Cases of the "highly fatal" Marburg virus disease, which can have a mortality rate of between 23% and 90%, have been recorded in two African nations, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned Thursday.
IDF says it intercepted 25 of 34 rockets launched from Lebanon
World News // 9 hours ago
IDF says it intercepted 25 of 34 rockets launched from Lebanon
April 6 (UPI) -- The Israel Defense Forces said Thursday that Lebanon fired nearly three dozen rockets into Israel.
Ice storm knocks out power to more than million homes in Montreal area
World News // 10 hours ago
Ice storm knocks out power to more than million homes in Montreal area
April 6 (UPI) -- More than one million homes were left without power in the Montreal area after a freezing rain storm that played havoc throughout Quebec on Wednesday.
North American drilling activity slumped, rig counts show
World News // 10 hours ago
North American drilling activity slumped, rig counts show
April 6 (UPI) -- North American drillers were sitting on the sidelines for much of March with oilfield services company Baker Hughes showing a net decline in exploration and production work for both the United States and Canada.
IMF director: Global economy to grow just 3% in next five years
World News // 11 hours ago
IMF director: Global economy to grow just 3% in next five years
April 6 (UPI) -- International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva warned Thursday that the outlook for global economic growth will be weak, with just 3% growth in the next five years.
Xi says Ukraine peace talks should be held but calls for 'calm' from international community
World News // 15 hours ago
Xi says Ukraine peace talks should be held but calls for 'calm' from international community
April 6 (UPI) -- European Union President Ursula von der Leyen and French President Emmanuel Macron tried to nudge Chinese President Xi Jinping to use his leverage to encourage peace in Ukraine during their meeting in Beijing.
Shell expecting more gas output, including LNG
World News // 11 hours ago
Shell expecting more gas output, including LNG
April 6 (UPI) -- Energy supermajor Shell said Thursday in a preliminary view for the first quarter that natural gas production and LNG exports should be higher than during the three-month period ending in December.
Putin hosts Belarusian president for talks to expand cooperation amid Ukraine war
World News // 11 hours ago
Putin hosts Belarusian president for talks to expand cooperation amid Ukraine war
April 6 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko met late into the night at the Kremlin Wednesday as the wartime allies seek to expand regional ties and economic cooperation.
Pope Francis thanks priests during Holy Thursday mass after hospital stay
World News // 11 hours ago
Pope Francis thanks priests during Holy Thursday mass after hospital stay
April 6 (UPI) -- During his Holy Thursday service, Pope Francis thanked priests around the world for the "good that you do" but warned against bitterness and disunity.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

China deploys warships near Taiwan after its president meets U.S. House speaker
China deploys warships near Taiwan after its president meets U.S. House speaker
Human cases of 'highly fatal' Marburg virus recorded in Africa, CDC warns
Human cases of 'highly fatal' Marburg virus recorded in Africa, CDC warns
Jim Jordan subpoenas former N.Y. prosecutor in Donald Trump case
Jim Jordan subpoenas former N.Y. prosecutor in Donald Trump case
Xi says Ukraine peace talks should be held but calls for 'calm' from international community
Xi says Ukraine peace talks should be held but calls for 'calm' from international community
Democrats vow action after report of lavish gifts to Clarence Thomas
Democrats vow action after report of lavish gifts to Clarence Thomas
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement