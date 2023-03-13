Advertisement
World News
March 13, 2023 / 6:23 AM

HSBC buys British arm of failed Silicon Valley Bank

By Paul Godfrey
1/3
The British subsidiary of SVB opened its doors for business Monday as normal thanks to a rescue take-over bid from HSBC. The U.S. parent company, SVB, was not so fortunate with regulators in California shutting it down on Friday. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI
The British subsidiary of SVB opened its doors for business Monday as normal thanks to a rescue take-over bid from HSBC. The U.S. parent company, SVB, was not so fortunate with regulators in California shutting it down on Friday. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

March 13 (UPI) -- The $9.7 billion British subsidiary of collapsed Silicon Valley Bank has been sold to HSBC heading off a crisis in the country's tech sector, British regulators announced Monday.

The sale, less than 72 hours after SVB was shut and placed in receivership in California, was arranged by the Bank of England working with H.M. Treasury, the Prudential Regulation Authority and the Financial Conduct Authority under financial crisis-era emergency powers for dealing with distressed banks and building societies.

Advertisement

The deal -- reportedly for $1.20 -- was a private sale and no taxpayers or state funds were involved.

The Bank of England which had announced Friday that SVB would be placed into insolvency, said there would be no interruption to banking services Monday and customers would be able to access their deposits and banking services as normal.

RELATED Treasury Secretary Yellen says no bailout for Silicon Valley Bank

"This action has been taken to stabilize SVBUK, ensuring the continuity of banking services, minimizing disruption to the U.K. technology sector and supporting confidence in the financial system," the bank said. "The Bank and HMT can confirm that all depositors' money with SVBUK is safe and secure as a result of this transaction. SVBUK's business will continue to be operated normally by SVBUK."

Advertisement

It added that customers can continue to contact SVBUK "through the usual channels" and borrowers should make any loan repayments to the bank as they usually do.

Bank of England added that there would be no job losses and SVB remained a PRA/FCA authorized bank.

RELATED Authorities shut down Silicon Valley Bank, first such failure since 2020

HSBC Group CEO Noel Quinn said the takeover "strengthens our commercial banking franchise and enhances our ability to serve innovative and fast-growing firms, including in the technology and life-science sectors, in the U.K. and internationally."

"SVBUK customers can continue to bank as usual, safe in the knowledge that their deposits are backed by the strength, safety and security of HSBC."

London-headquartered HSBC is Europe's largest bank and one of the world's largest banking and financial services institutions, serving 39 million customers globally.

RELATED Major crypto lender Silvergate Bank announces 'wind down' to liquidate assets

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said Britain's tech sector was "genuinely world-leading and of huge importance to the British economy, supporting hundreds of thousands of jobs."

"I said yesterday that we would look after our tech sector, and we have worked urgently to deliver on that promise and find a solution that will provide SVBUK's customers with confidence. I am pleased we have reached a resolution in such short order.

Advertisement

"HSBC is Europe's largest bank, and SVBUK customers should feel reassured by the strength, safety and security that brings them."

The California Department of Financial Protection closed SVB on Friday, marking the largest bank failure since Washington Mutual in 2008 and the first FDIC-insured bank to close since Almena State Bank in 2020.

The SVB rescue comes just hours after U.S. Treasury Secretary said there would be no federal bailout for SVB in the United States and a second U.S. bank was shuttered.

Regulators shut New York's Signature Bank on Sunday with President Joe Biden moving to assuage fears over the stability of the financial system by vowing to continue efforts to strengthen oversight and regulation.

Signature Bank -- a state-charted, federal-insured crypto industry lender based in New York City -- was closed by state bank regulators in an effort "to protect depositors," New York Department of Financial Services Superintendent Adrienne Harris said in a statement.

Latest Headlines

Britain invests $6B in defense amid Russian war, China competition
World News // 1 hour ago
Britain invests $6B in defense amid Russian war, China competition
March 13 (UPI) -- Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Britain will increase defense spending by $6 billion over the next two years to better respond to threats posed by Russia and China.
North Korea fires 2 submarine missiles as U.S., South Korea start joint drills
World News // 2 hours ago
North Korea fires 2 submarine missiles as U.S., South Korea start joint drills
SEOUL, March 13 (UPI) -- North Korea launched a pair of "strategic cruise missiles" from a submarine, state media reported Monday, in an apparent warning as the United States and South Korea began large-scale joint military drills.
30 migrants missing, 17 rescued as boat capsizes in Mediterranean Sea
World News // 3 hours ago
30 migrants missing, 17 rescued as boat capsizes in Mediterranean Sea
March 13 (UPI) -- More than two dozen people were missing in the central Mediterranean Sea after a boat traveling from Libya over the weekend capsized in bad weather, several organizations said.
Kim Jong Un congratulates Xi Jinping on election victory, praises China for building 'socialist modernized state'
World News // 13 hours ago
Kim Jong Un congratulates Xi Jinping on election victory, praises China for building 'socialist modernized state'
March 12 (UPI) -- North Korea's Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un congratulated Chinese President Xi Jinping's re-election for a third term.
Berlin to allow women to swim topless in city pools after discrimination complaint
World News // 14 hours ago
Berlin to allow women to swim topless in city pools after discrimination complaint
March 12 (UPI) -- German officials have announced that women will be officially allowed to swim topless in Berlin pools after a complaint had been filed for discrimination.
Hundreds of thousands protest judicial reforms in Israel
World News // 17 hours ago
Hundreds of thousands protest judicial reforms in Israel
March 12 (UPI) -- Judicial reforms backed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are seeing a forceful blowback by protesters and political opponents in the streets of Israel.
Russian Patriarch Kirill blasts Ukraine for ordering church to leave Kyiv monastery
World News // 17 hours ago
Russian Patriarch Kirill blasts Ukraine for ordering church to leave Kyiv monastery
March 12 (UPI) -- Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, has blasted Ukrainian officials for ordering a Russian-aligned church to leave a Kyiv monastery.
Russian official hits back after analysts assert that she confirmed Kremlin infighting
World News // 19 hours ago
Russian official hits back after analysts assert that she confirmed Kremlin infighting
March 12 (UPI) -- Maria Zakharova, a spokesperson for Russia's Foreign Ministry, has hit back after analysts asserted she had confirmed Kremlin infighting.
Pope Francis takes stance against gender ideologies that 'blur differences' between men, women
World News // 1 day ago
Pope Francis takes stance against gender ideologies that 'blur differences' between men, women
March 11 (UPI) -- Pope Francis has taken a strong stance against gender ideologies that he said "blur differences" between men and women.
Close Xi ally Li Qiang appointed China's premier, will steer economic policy
World News // 1 day ago
Close Xi ally Li Qiang appointed China's premier, will steer economic policy
March 11 (UPI) -- The Chinese People's Congress, in a move that was long expected, on Saturday selected former Shanghai party committee secretary Li Qiang as premier, the nation's second-highest office holder.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russian official hits back after analysts assert that she confirmed Kremlin infighting
Russian official hits back after analysts assert that she confirmed Kremlin infighting
New York moves to strip Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall of liquor licenses
New York moves to strip Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall of liquor licenses
Russian Patriarch Kirill blasts Ukraine for ordering church to leave Kyiv monastery
Russian Patriarch Kirill blasts Ukraine for ordering church to leave Kyiv monastery
Days after Silicon Valley Bank fails, regulators close Signature Bank
Days after Silicon Valley Bank fails, regulators close Signature Bank
13-year-old boy stabs 14-year-old sister in New York
13-year-old boy stabs 14-year-old sister in New York
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement