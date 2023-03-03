Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 3, 2023 / 3:47 PM

Merrick Garland makes secret trip to Ukraine

By Matt Bernardini
United States Attorney General Merrick Garland made a secret trip to Ukraine on Friday and met with the country's prosecutor general. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
United States Attorney General Merrick Garland made a secret trip to Ukraine on Friday and met with the country's prosecutor general. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

March 3 (UPI) -- Attorney General Merrick Garland made an unannounced trip to Ukraine on Friday, where he met with Ukrainian officials and reaffirmed support for the country in the face of Russia's invasion.

Garland traveled to Lviv, in the Western part of Ukraine at the invitation of Ukrainian prosecutor general Andriy Kostin. The trip was not previously disclosed because of security reasons.

Advertisement

"The Attorney General held several meetings and reaffirmed our determination to hold Russia accountable for crimes committed in its unjust and unprovoked invasion against its sovereign neighbor," Justice officials said, according to USA Today.

Garland's trip comes two days after he testified to the Senate Judiciary Committee that he believed the Russian government was committing crimes against humanity.

RELATED Biden welcomes German chancellor to White House for talks on Ukraine

"The United States supports what is now being developed in The Hague, sponsored by Eurojust, looking into the possibility of creating that court [to charge crimes of aggression,]" Garland testified, according to CNN.

Garland also called Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Russian mercenary unit the Wagner Group, a war criminal.

"Mr. Prigozhin, who runs this thing, is in my opinion a war criminal," Garland told Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn. "Maybe that's an inappropriate thing for me to say as a judge before getting all the evidence. But I think we have more than sufficient evidence for me to feel that way."

Advertisement

Garland's trip also comes two weeks after President Joe Biden made a secret trip to Ukraine and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, praising his country's determination.

"Unchecked aggression is a threat to all of us," Biden said. "One year later, Kyiv stands and Ukraine stands. Democracy stands, Americans stand with you and the world stands with you. Kyiv has captured a part of my heart."

RELATED State Department's Antony Blinken says Russia still not serious about peace talks

Read More

Blinken engaged Lavrov on Ukraine invasion, New START treaty on G20 sidelines

Latest Headlines

Norway's Equinor pays $850 million to buy Suncor Energy U.K.
World News // 3 hours ago
Norway's Equinor pays $850 million to buy Suncor Energy U.K.
March 3 (UPI) -- Norwegian energy major Equinor adopted an all-of-the-above outlook after announcing plans Friday to buy the U.K.-division of Canada's Suncor Energy for $850 million.
South Korean bank finds AI-powered ATMs reduce scams
World News // 3 hours ago
South Korean bank finds AI-powered ATMs reduce scams
SEOUL, March 3 (UPI) -- South Korea's top lender, Shinhan Bank, says its artificial intelligence-powered ATMs have been successful in reducing the number of phishing scams over the past year.
North American rig count slumped but is well above year-ago levels
World News // 4 hours ago
North American rig count slumped but is well above year-ago levels
March 3 (UPI) -- The amount of oil and gas exploration and production work in North America slumped in February, data published Friday show, but remains sharply higher than year-ago levels.
King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla to visit France, Germany on first state visits
World News // 5 hours ago
King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla to visit France, Germany on first state visits
March 3 (UPI) -- Buckingham Palace announced on Friday that King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will make their first state visits in the positions to France and Germany later this month.
Nobel Peace Prize winner Ales Bialiatski sent to prison in Belarus
World News // 7 hours ago
Nobel Peace Prize winner Ales Bialiatski sent to prison in Belarus
March 3 (UPI) -- Nobel Peace Prize winner and human rights activist Ales Bialiatski was jailed for 10 years Friday by a court in Belarus after being found guilty of smuggling charges.
Cambodia's opposition leader Kem Sokha jailed for 27 years on treason charges
World News // 9 hours ago
Cambodia's opposition leader Kem Sokha jailed for 27 years on treason charges
March 3 (UPI) -- Cambodian opposition politician Kem Sokha was ordered to serve 27 years of detainment for treason on Friday, drawing international condemnation.
U.S., South Korea to revive large-scale military drills amid North Korea threat
World News // 11 hours ago
U.S., South Korea to revive large-scale military drills amid North Korea threat
SEOUL, March 3 (UPI) -- The United States and South Korea will revive a massive springtime joint military exercise this month, the allies said Friday, returning to a scale not seen in five years in response to North Korean nuclear threats.
As Israel confronts West Bank unrest, its judicial reform plan spurs economic worries
World News // 20 hours ago
As Israel confronts West Bank unrest, its judicial reform plan spurs economic worries
March 2 (UPI) -- The violence between Israelis and Palestinians has reached new heights in the eyes of the global community and the conflict is now creating economic concerns.
Greece train crash death toll reaches 57 as workers strike
World News // 1 day ago
Greece train crash death toll reaches 57 as workers strike
March 2 (UPI) -- The death toll in a head-on train collision in Greece reached 57 on Thursday, as railway and metro workers went on a 24-hour strike to demonstrate against the government for conditions they said led to the accident.
A new oil discovery off Norway has a substantial upside, the government said
World News // 1 day ago
A new oil discovery off Norway has a substantial upside, the government said
March 2 (UPI) -- A new oil discovery made in the southern Norwegian waters of the Barents Sea could hold as much as 13 million barrels of oil, though the government said Thursday the region could hold even more.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Senate bill would make daylight saving time permanent
Senate bill would make daylight saving time permanent
Tornado warnings issued in Texas as hundreds of thousands remain without power
Tornado warnings issued in Texas as hundreds of thousands remain without power
Texas inmate accidentally released from jail has been recaptured
Texas inmate accidentally released from jail has been recaptured
U.S., South Korea to revive large-scale military drills amid North Korea threat
U.S., South Korea to revive large-scale military drills amid North Korea threat
Maryland mayor arrested on 56 counts of child pornography
Maryland mayor arrested on 56 counts of child pornography
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement