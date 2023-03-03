1/3

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will make his second visit to the White House since Feb. 2022 on Friday. File Photo by World Economic Forum/ Sikarin Fon Thanachaiary/UPI | License Photo

March 3 (UPI) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will visit the White House Friday to meet with President Joe Biden to discuss the escalating military strategy in Ukraine and a broad range of global security and economic issues related to the ongoing war. The diplomatic "working visit" comes as Kyiv was planning a new offensive in the war and as Washington and Berlin considered more military and financial support for Ukraine to hold ground against Russia amid the one-year anniversary of the invasion. Advertisement

"We anticipate that the two leaders will also exchange views on the upcoming NATO Summit and other global issues like the challenges posed by the People's Republic of China," John Kirby, the coordinator for strategic communications at the National Security Council, said during a press briefing on Thursday.

Friday's visit by Scholz is his second trip to Washington since becoming chancellor in late 2021 following a previous meeting with Biden in the Oval Office a little more than one year ago.

Since then, the two leaders have crossed paths at several recent international summits, including the G7, NATO, and the G20, while also maintaining regular contact over the phone, the White House said.

In January, both NATO allies agreed to provide infantry fighting vehicles, tanks and other collateral to the war effort, while last month the White House announced a plan to send $2 billion in defense funds and equipment to Ukraine as part of a new security assistance package.

The White House also plans to ask Congress for $250 million in additional emergency energy assistance to help Ukraine maintain its power grid, and another $300 million in emergency aid to bring energy independence to Moldova, a bordering NATO ally.

Germany, which serves as home to the largest U.S. military outpost in Europe, is also providing increased air defense systems to Ukraine, including multiple rocket launch systems, Kirby said.

The United States has begun using its German bases as training stations for Ukrainian forces. Previously the chancellor had sought such policy changes due to the perilous security environment which has significantly increased Germany's defense budget over the past year.

Last month, Biden visited Kyiv and Warsaw, Poland, where he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and reasserted the U.S. commitment to stand with Ukraine "for as long as it takes."

Scholz also met with Zelensky in Paris last month, meaning both leaders had fresh insights from Ukraine's seat of government at a critical time in the war and amid speculation that China was preparing to help Russia militarily, fanning further tensions with Washington in recent weeks.

Next Friday, President Biden will welcome Ursula von der Leyen, the chief of the European Commission weeks after the European Union imposed a 10th round of economic sanctions on Russia in the latest effort to punish Moscow for the continuing war.

The two will discuss additional support for Ukraine and a range of international security challenges faced by many countries throughout the region, as well as the climate crisis and other smaller matters.