Advertisement
World News
Feb. 20, 2023 / 6:40 AM

Biden makes surprise visit to Kyiv ahead of one-year war anniversary

By Clyde Hughes
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) shaking hands with U.S. President Joe Biden during a meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday. Photo by Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/EPA-EFE
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) shaking hands with U.S. President Joe Biden during a meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday. Photo by Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/EPA-EFE

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden arrived in Kyiv on Monday for a surprise visit to show solidarity with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion approaches.

Biden confirmed his trip to the Ukrainian capital in a White House statement early Monday morning.

Advertisement

"As the world prepares to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine, I am in Kyiv today to meet with President Zelensky and reaffirm our unwavering and unflagging commitment to Ukraine's democracy, sovereignty, and territorial integrity," Biden said.

"When [Russian President Vladimir] Putin launched his invasion nearly one year ago, he thought Ukraine was weak and the West was divided. He thought he could outlast us. But he was dead wrong."

RELATED Brittney Griner to return to WNBA, signs with Phoenix Mercury

Zelensky posted a photo of him and Biden shaking hands in Kyiv on Telegram.

"Joseph Biden, welcome to Kyiv! Your visit is an extremely important sign of support for all Ukrainians," Zelensky said.

Biden said he entered into talks with Zelensky and his team about extending United States' support for the country as the Russian invasion endures. He also said his administration would add new sanctions against Moscow.

Advertisement

"I will announce another delivery of critical equipment, including artillery ammunition, anti-armor systems, and air surveillance radars to help protect the Ukrainian people from aerial bombardments," Biden said.

"We will announce additional sanctions against elites and companies that are trying to evade or backfill Russia's war machine."

Biden called aid already rendered to Ukraine and its allies "unprecedented." That aid includes not only military help, but economic and humanitarian support.

RELATED Blinken warns of consequences if China aids Russia in Ukraine, says Beijing didn't apologize for spy balloon

Biden had been scheduled to visit neighboring Poland this week, a NATO ally and supporter of Ukraine to discuss "collective efforts to support Ukraine and bolster NATO's deterrence," the White House said.

"I also look forward to traveling on to Poland to meet President [Andrzej] Duda and the leaders of our Eastern Flank Allies, as well as deliver remarks on how the United States will continue to rally the world to support the people of Ukraine and the core values of human rights and dignity in the U.N. Charter that unite us worldwide," Biden said.

Read More

Russia using decoy surveillance balloons as Ukraine war tactic, British intelligence warns

Latest Headlines

Russia facing 'political pressure' for spring offensive one year after Ukraine invasion
World News // 24 minutes ago
Russia facing 'political pressure' for spring offensive one year after Ukraine invasion
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Tensions within the Russian leadership are likely to increase if an expected spring offensive marking the first anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine fails to achieve anything, Britain's Ministry of Defense said Monday.
36 killed as heavy rains batter Brazil's Sao Palo state
World News // 7 hours ago
36 killed as heavy rains batter Brazil's Sao Palo state
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Heavy rain-induced floods and landslides in Brazil's southern coastal state of Sao Paulo have killed at least 36 people, officials said late Sunday, with expectations that the death toll could climb.
North Korea launches two missiles, warns region will become its 'firing range'
World News // 8 hours ago
North Korea launches two missiles, warns region will become its 'firing range'
SEOUL, Feb. 19 (UPI) -- North Korea launched a pair of short-range ballistic missiles into the sea on Monday morning, defense officials in Seoul said, as Kim Jong Un's influential sister warned of turning the Pacific into a "firing range."
Russia using decoy surveillance balloons as Ukraine war tactic, British intelligence warns
World News // 14 hours ago
Russia using decoy surveillance balloons as Ukraine war tactic, British intelligence warns
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Russian troops may be using decoy surveillance balloons as a war tactic in Ukraine, the British Defense Ministry warned Sunday.
Winnipeg police investigating machete and bear spray attacks
World News // 15 hours ago
Winnipeg police investigating machete and bear spray attacks
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- The Winnipeg Police Service is searching for two suspects in a string of attacks involving bear spray and a machete that they believe may be connected.
Antony Blinken reinforces 'two-state solution' in call to Israeli PM Netanyahu
World News // 19 hours ago
Antony Blinken reinforces 'two-state solution' in call to Israeli PM Netanyahu
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken continued the U.S. push for a "two-state solution" between Israelis and Palestinians in a call with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
British police find body while searching for missing mom Nicola Bulley
World News // 19 hours ago
British police find body while searching for missing mom Nicola Bulley
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Police have found a body while searching for a British mother who went missing in the northern English village of St. Michael's last month.
Japan says North Korea fired ballistic missile that could cover 'entire' United States
World News // 1 day ago
Japan says North Korea fired ballistic missile that could cover 'entire' United States
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- North Korea on Saturday fired a likely long-range ballistic missile that is believed to have fallen into the waters off Japan's exclusive economic zone, the Japanese government said.
Kamala Harris accuses Russia of committing war crimes in Ukraine
World News // 1 day ago
Kamala Harris accuses Russia of committing war crimes in Ukraine
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday accused Russia of committing war crimes during its year-long invasion of Ukraine. 
U.N. 'shocked' after 18 migrants found dead in Bulgaria; arrests made
World News // 1 day ago
U.N. 'shocked' after 18 migrants found dead in Bulgaria; arrests made
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- United Nations officials on Saturday said they were "shocked" after 18 people, believed to be migrants from Afghanistan, were found dead in an abandoned truck in Bulgaria.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

State Department's Washington at Princeton painting confirmed to be work of Charles Peale
State Department's Washington at Princeton painting confirmed to be work of Charles Peale
Auxiliary bishop for Los Angeles diocese shot dead in California
Auxiliary bishop for Los Angeles diocese shot dead in California
Woman dies after falling from Disneyland parking structure
Woman dies after falling from Disneyland parking structure
British police find body while searching for missing mom Nicola Bulley
British police find body while searching for missing mom Nicola Bulley
Texas border Republican accuses GOP of using immigration crisis for politics
Texas border Republican accuses GOP of using immigration crisis for politics
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement