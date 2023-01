Six journalist in South Sudan were detained over suspicion of unauthorized release of footage of President Salva Kiir Mayardit apparently wetting himself. File photo by UPI/Mike Theiler | License Photo

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Security forces in South Sudan have reportedly detained six journalists who released footage of the president apparently urinating on himself. The clip, filmed during an official event, shows South Sudanese leader Salva Kiir standing for the national anthem, initially oblivious as a stain spreads on his trousers and a pool forms at his feet. The camera abruptly turns away after Kiir and his entourage appear to notice what is happening. Advertisement

The Committee to Protect Journalists reported Friday that six journalists for the state-run South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation were detained for unauthorized release of the footage. The video was widely shared on social media last month.

Muthoki Mumo, CPJ's sub-Saharan Africa representative, said the arrests match a "pattern of security personnel resorting to arbitrary detention whenever officials deem coverage unfavourable".

"Authorities should unconditionally release these six SSBC employees and ensure that they can work without further intimidation or threat of arrest," Mumo said.

Kiir became the first president of South Sudan - Africa's newest country - in 2011. Under his leadership, the country has undergone brutal conflict, hunger and political turmoil. An election scheduled for 2024 would be the first since Kiir took office.