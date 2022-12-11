Advertisement
World News
Dec. 11, 2022 / 10:21 AM

Ukraine launches missiles at barracks in Russian-occupied Melitopol

By Allen Cone
A picture taken during a visit to Melitopol organized by the Russian military shows a woman walking past a Russian military truck in downtown Melitopol, Zaporizhia region, southeastern Ukraine, on July 14. (issued 15 July 2022). The letter Z, painted on Russian military vehicles in Ukraine, has become a symbol of support for the Russian army. Photo by Sergei Ilnitsky/EPA-EFE
A picture taken during a visit to Melitopol organized by the Russian military shows a woman walking past a Russian military truck in downtown Melitopol, Zaporizhia region, southeastern Ukraine, on July 14. (issued 15 July 2022). The letter Z, painted on Russian military vehicles in Ukraine, has become a symbol of support for the Russian army. Photo by Sergei Ilnitsky/EPA-EFE

Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Ukraine launched missiles at barracks in the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol in southern Ukraine with some Russian deaths reported.

Moscow-installed administrators said four missiles hit Melitopol on Saturday, killing two and injuring 10, The Guardian reported.

Advertisement

CNN also reported multiple explosions were reported in Russian-annexed Crimea and self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic. Russia took over Crimea, a peninsula south of Ukraine, in 2014, and Donetsk had been held by Russian-backed separatists since 2014 and annexed this year. Melitopol, which was once known as the gateway to the Crimea in the southeast, has been occupied since March by Russia.

Russian state media said 20 missiles hit the Donetsk People's Republic on Sunday morning, including some landed near the Opera and Ballet Theater and the Kalinin Hospital.

RELATED Putin suggests Russia may abandon 'first use' nuclear doctrine

Alexei Kulemzin, head of the Russian-backed city administration, said Ukraine launched 20 Grad missiles at 5:54 a.m. Sunday in the Voroshilovsky and Kalininsky districts.

And explosions were seen in military barracks in Sovietske, Crimea. Also, there were blasted reported in Crimean city of Simferopol on Saturday night.

Melitopol's mayor reported several explosions, including at a church occupied by Russian forces and used as a gathering place. The mayor said the attack "completely destroyed" a recreation center where "people, civilians, and [military] base personnel were having dinner on Saturday night."

Advertisement

Ivan Fedorov, Ukraine's former administrator of the city said they had targeted Russian military bases. He is no longer in the city.

"The Russian military is settling in local houses they seized, schools and kindergartens. Military equipment is stationed in residential areas," Federov said in November.

Ukrainian officials have not commented on the explosions in Crimea or in the Donetsk People's Republic.

RELATED Russian antiwar politician Ilya Yashin sentenced to 8 1/2 years in prison

Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said Melitopol, a major industrial and transport center, is key to the Russian takeover.

"All logistics linking the Russian forces on the eastern part of the Kherson region and all the way to the Russian border near Mariupol is carried out through it," Arestovych said in a video interview on social media.

"If Melitopol falls, the entire [Russian] defence line all the way to Kherson collapses. Ukrainian forces gain a direct route to Crimea."

Meanwhile, 1.5 million people in the Odesa region of Ukraine have been left without power after strikes by Iranian-made drones.

"In total, Russian terrorists used 15 Shahed drones against Odesa," Zelensky said during his daily address Saturday. "This is the true attitude of Russia towards Odesa, towards Odesa residents - deliberate bullying, deliberate attempt to bring disaster to the city. Our sky defenders managed to shoot down 10 drones out of 15. Well done!"

Advertisement

In return, he said "Ukrainian sky defenders" shot down 10 of the 15 drones. He it will " take a few days to restore electricity supply in the region.

Also, Viktor Bout, the arms dealer who was returned to Russia in a prisoner swap for U.S. citizen Brittney Griner on Thursday, told RT he "fully support" the Russian operaiton.

"If I had the chance and required skills, I would have definitely volunteered."

Read More

U.S. announces $275 million in additional assistance for Ukraine

Latest Headlines

Some of world's top artists, musicians sign letter of support for people of Iran
World News // 13 hours ago
Some of world's top artists, musicians sign letter of support for people of Iran
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Some of the world's top creatives, from musicians such as Pink Floyd's Roger Waters to artists whose works have been displayed in institutions like the Museum of Modern Art in New York City, signed the open letter.
Nobel ceremony returns to full glamour since COVID; Peace Prize winners blast Putin
World News // 15 hours ago
Nobel ceremony returns to full glamour since COVID; Peace Prize winners blast Putin
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- The banquet to award new Nobel winners in Stockholm returned to its pre-pandemic glamour Saturday as Peace Prize winners blasted Russian President Vladimir Putin for his war in Ukraine during a separate ceremony in Oslo.
Obama, Kishida call for abolition of nuclear weapons at Hiroshima meeting
World News // 19 hours ago
Obama, Kishida call for abolition of nuclear weapons at Hiroshima meeting
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Former U.S. President Barack Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida called for a world without nuclear weapons at a nuclear disarmament conference Saturday in Japan.
Suspect dead, 2 rescued unharmed after German hostage situation
World News // 23 hours ago
Suspect dead, 2 rescued unharmed after German hostage situation
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- A suspect is dead and two hostages were found unharmed after they were freed by police in the eastern German city of Dresden on Saturday.
1 killed, 12 injured in powerful explosion on island of Jersey
World News // 23 hours ago
1 killed, 12 injured in powerful explosion on island of Jersey
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- At least one person was killed and a dozen more were injured Saturday after a powerful explosion ripped through a block of flats on the English Channel island of Jersey.
Hong Kong court sentences media tycoon Jimmy Lai to long prison term
World News // 1 day ago
Hong Kong court sentences media tycoon Jimmy Lai to long prison term
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai on Saturday was sentenced to five years and seven months in prison after being convicted on two counts of fraud.
Putin suggests Russia may abandon 'first use' nuclear doctrine
World News // 1 day ago
Putin suggests Russia may abandon 'first use' nuclear doctrine
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- President Vladimir Putin on Friday suggested that Russia may abandon its nuclear doctrine preventing the country from being the first to use nuclear weapons during conflict.
U.S. announces $275 million in additional assistance for Ukraine
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. announces $275 million in additional assistance for Ukraine
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- The Department of Defense announced $275 million in additional security assistance for Ukraine, as it continues to defend itself against Russia's invasion.
International Federation of Journalists: 67 journalists killed in 2022
World News // 1 day ago
International Federation of Journalists: 67 journalists killed in 2022
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- The International Federation of Journalists has released figures showing that 67 journalists have been killed in 2022 so far. The number is significantly higher than last year's figure of 47.
WTO says Trump steel, aluminum tariffs broke rules
World News // 1 day ago
WTO says Trump steel, aluminum tariffs broke rules
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- The World Trade Organization ruled Friday that steel and aluminum tariffs imposed by former President Donald Trump under claims of national security violated global trade rules.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

1 killed, 12 injured in powerful explosion on island of Jersey
1 killed, 12 injured in powerful explosion on island of Jersey
Missing S.C. 5-year-old located; dad arrested in mom's slaying
Missing S.C. 5-year-old located; dad arrested in mom's slaying
Florida teacher fired after allegedly accusing praying Muslim students of performing 'magic'
Florida teacher fired after allegedly accusing praying Muslim students of performing 'magic'
Sheriff: Top Fla. GOP donor was under investigation at time of death
Sheriff: Top Fla. GOP donor was under investigation at time of death
Suspect dead, 2 rescued unharmed after German hostage situation
Suspect dead, 2 rescued unharmed after German hostage situation
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement