World News
Dec. 1, 2022 / 5:16 AM

China, Russia should play 'constructive role' on N. Korean nukes: U.S. ambassador

By Thomas Maresca
U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Philip Goldberg said Thursday the Russia and China should exert pressure on North Korea to return to the negotiating table. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI
SEOUL, Dec. 1 (UPI) -- China and Russia should exert pressure on North Korea to dismantle its nuclear arsenal and return to the negotiating table, the U.S. ambassador to South Korea said Thursday.

Beijing and Moscow have stood in the way of U.S.-led efforts at the U.N. Security Council to impose new sanctions and officially condemn North Korea over its spate of ballistic missile tests.

"We hope that China plays a constructive role ... on North Korea," Ambassador Philip Goldberg said at a briefing with international media in downtown Seoul. "We believe it's in all our interests to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula."

"That is what we have worked toward for many years -- for a responsible North Korea that is negotiating about denuclearization and peace and security on the Korean Peninsula," Goldberg said. "And we very much believe that that's in China's interest just as it's in our interest."

RELATED Kim Jong Un declares plans to make North Korea 'world's most powerful' nuclear force

North Korea has launched a record number of missiles this year, including an ICBM last month that landed roughly 130 miles off the coast of Japan and was estimated to have the range to reach the entire United States.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield last week accused Russia and China of "enabling and emboldening" Pyongyang by blocking motions to exert additional pressure on the recalcitrant regime.

The U.N. Security Council imposed sanctions on North Korea after its first nuclear test in 2006 and has added to them in the years since, including several new rounds in 2017 amid a flurry of missile and nuclear tests.

RELATED South Korea scrambles jets as Russian, Chinese warplanes enter air defense zone

Beijing and Moscow signed onto all measures until May of this year when both vetoed a resolution for new sanctions for the first time. U.N. envoys from the two countries have suggested that joint military exercises held by the United States and South Korea are provoking the North into conducting its weapons tests.

"China, as well as the United States and Russia all passed resolutions at the United Nations on missile and nuclear developments in North Korea, and we all ought to follow the rules-based solution to get into negotiations and denculearization," Goldberg said Thursday. "We all signed up to it."

"What we would like to see is for Russia to play a constructive role also in pressuring and in talking to the North Koreans," he added.

RELATED Kim Jong Un's sister calls South Korean president 'idiot,' warns Seoul is a 'target'

At a forum held in Seoul earlier on Thursday, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that the United States was working on new sanctions in an effort to bring North Korea back to the negotiating table.

"We have a new set of sanctions measures coming forward as we speak," Sullivan told the conference, hosted by U.S. think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies and South Korea's JoongAng Group. He did not provide further information on the scope or targets of the sanctions.

Officials in Seoul and Washington have assessed that North Korea has completed preparations for a nuclear weapon test, which would be its first since 2017 and seventh overall.

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- A landslide in Brazil, following heavy rains, buried vehicles on a rural highway Wednesday killing at least two people and leaving dozens of others missing.
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- The international terrorist organization ISIS announced the death of its leader Abu al-Hasan al-Hashmi al-Qurayshi Wednesday and named a successor.
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- The British government on Wednesday announced a new round of sanctions targeting Russian officials who have promoted and enforced the conscription of citizens for the country's invasion of Ukraine.
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- An explosion at the Ukrainian embassy in Spain has injured one employee. The employee was inspecting a parcel when it exploded in his hand causing light injuries.
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- A Tokyo court has upheld Japan's ban on same-sex marriages while acknowledging the it creates a situation that violates human rights.
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Most of the capacity on the Baltic Pipe is already booked for the next 15 years, operators said.
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- UNESCO has added French baguettes to its "intangible cultural heritage" list.
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Inflation in the eurozone dropped for the first time in 17 months in a needed breather for consumers on the continent despite it still rising double digits at 10% in November, according to European Union's Eurostat.
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin, known as an economic reformer but one who helped the Communist Party strengthen its position after the Tiananmen Square massacre in 1989, has died at 96, officials said Wednesday.
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen proposed on Wednesday setting up a court that would spend frozen Russian assets to pay for damages done during the country's invasion.
