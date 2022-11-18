Trending
Advertisement
World News
Nov. 18, 2022 / 9:31 AM

Qatar bans beer at World Cup stadiums

By Doug Cunningham
1/3
FIFA on Friday announced that beer will not be sold at the World Cup 2022 in Qatar. File Photo by Leszek Szymanski/EPA-EFE
FIFA on Friday announced that beer will not be sold at the World Cup 2022 in Qatar. File Photo by Leszek Szymanski/EPA-EFE

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Despite Budweiser being a major sponsor, there will be no beer sold at Qatar's FIFA World Cup 2022 stadiums.

FIFA announced the ban in a statement just days before the tournament.

Advertisement

"Following discussions between host country authorities and FIFA, a decision has been made to focus on the sale of alcoholic beverages on the FIFA Fan Festival, other fan destinations and licensed venues, removing sales points of beer from Qatar's FIFA World Cup 2022 stadium perimeters," FIFA said.

In response, Budweiser tweeted Friday morning, 'Well, this is awkward..." and then deleted the tweet. Budweiser is paying $75 million to sponsor the World Cup.

RELATED HRW: LGBT Qataris arrested ahead of World Cup

Bud Zero, an alcohol-free brew, will still be sold at Qatar's World Cup stadiums.

A statement from the Football Supporter's Association criticized the last-minute decision, saying that while some fans like beer and some don't, the real issue here is the U-turn on alcohol sales and the lack of communication and clarity from the organizing committee towards fans.

"If they can change their minds on this at a moment's notice, with no explanation, supporters will have understandable concerns about whether they will fulfill other promises relating to accommodation, transport or cultural issues," FSA said.

Advertisement

Qatar, unlike Saudi Arabia, does not entirely ban alcohol but consuming alcohol in public in Qatar is illegal.

Qatar had at first relaxed its alcohol restrictions to allow Budweiser to sell alcoholic beverages at the Qatar World Cup, allowing parent company Anheuser-Busch Inbev to renew its contract with FIFA through 2022.

FIFA's statement on the alcohol ban said the tournament organizers "appreciate AB InBev's understanding and continuous support to our joint commitment to cater for everyone during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022."

Read More

FIFA expected to start World Cup a day earlier than planned

Latest Headlines

COP27: EU proposes fund to help poor countries deal with climate disasters
World News // 1 hour ago
COP27: EU proposes fund to help poor countries deal with climate disasters
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The European Union has proposed a fund that would provide millions of dollars in financial aid to help the world's poorest countries deal with the impacts of climate change.
Harris, other APEC leaders condemn North Korean missile test
World News // 1 hour ago
Harris, other APEC leaders condemn North Korean missile test
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris and other leaders attending the Asian-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit on Friday said a powerful North Korean missile test set off earlier in the day would be met with a strong response.
Ukraine: 10M without power amid Russian attacks on infrastructure
World News // 4 hours ago
Ukraine: 10M without power amid Russian attacks on infrastructure
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- President Volodymyr Zelensky said 10 million Ukrainians were without power Thursday night as Russia continued to batter the eastern European country's civilian infrastructure
North Korean ICBM lands 130 miles off coast of Japan
World News // 11 hours ago
North Korean ICBM lands 130 miles off coast of Japan
SEOUL, Nov. 17 (UPI) -- North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile on Friday morning that splashed down just 130 miles from the coast of Japan, officials in Seoul and Tokyo said.
Myanmar junta releases thousands of political prisoners, including U.S. citizen
World News // 1 day ago
Myanmar junta releases thousands of political prisoners, including U.S. citizen
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Myanmar's junta government said it will deport four foreign nationals, including a U.S. citizen, who were among thousands released from jail on Thursday in mass amnesty.
3 men found guilty in 2014 shooting down of MH17 over Ukraine
World News // 22 hours ago
3 men found guilty in 2014 shooting down of MH17 over Ukraine
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A Dutch court on Thursday found two Russian nationals and a Ukrainian guilty of murder in the downing of the MH17 passenger jet with a Russian surface-to-air missile while flying over eastern Ukraine in 2014.
U.N. Secretary General urges nations to do more to combat climate change
World News // 15 hours ago
U.N. Secretary General urges nations to do more to combat climate change
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- The U.N. Secretary-General urged nations to do more to work together and tackle the climate crisis on Thursday as the organization's climate change conference wraps up.
U.S. repatriates $20.6 million of former dictator's assets to Nigeria
World News // 16 hours ago
U.S. repatriates $20.6 million of former dictator's assets to Nigeria
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- The United States has repatriated more than $20.6 million in assets linked to former Nigerian dictator General Sani Abacha to the government of Nigeria.
Korean firm uses AI system to produce anthology of poems
World News // 21 hours ago
Korean firm uses AI system to produce anthology of poems
SEOUL, Nov. 17 (UPI) -- South Korea's CJ OliveNetworks announced its artificial intelligence system has helped create an anthology of poems called 9+i.
Israel and Jordan sign joint declaration to preserve the Jordan River
World News // 21 hours ago
Israel and Jordan sign joint declaration to preserve the Jordan River
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Israel and Jordan have agreed to cooperate on restoration, ecological rehabilitation and sustainable development of the Jordan River.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge heavily references '1984' in striking down parts of DeSantis' 'Stop WOKE Act'
Judge heavily references '1984' in striking down parts of DeSantis' 'Stop WOKE Act'
Freddie Mac: Weekly mortgage rates show biggest drop since 1981
Freddie Mac: Weekly mortgage rates show biggest drop since 1981
Ex-Trump Org. CFO testifies Donald Trump, sons involved in tax fraud
Ex-Trump Org. CFO testifies Donald Trump, sons involved in tax fraud
Head of Trump Jan. 6 Secret Service detail meets with Jan. 6 committee
Head of Trump Jan. 6 Secret Service detail meets with Jan. 6 committee
Speaker Nancy Pelosi won't seek leadership post in next House session
Speaker Nancy Pelosi won't seek leadership post in next House session
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement