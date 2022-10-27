Trending
World News
Oct. 27, 2022 / 9:26 AM

Egypt, IMF agree on $3 billion loan for economic stability

By Joe Fisher
View of Egyptian pound inside a currency exchange office in Cairo, Egypt, on September 7. Egypt reached an agreement with the IMF for a $3 billion loan, which will help stabilize and reform its economy. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI
View of Egyptian pound inside a currency exchange office in Cairo, Egypt, on September 7. Egypt reached an agreement with the IMF for a $3 billion loan, which will help stabilize and reform its economy. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The International Monetary Fund reached an agreement on a $3 billion loan for Egypt Wednesday, giving the country crucial economic support as it undergoes extensive economic reform.

The agreement between Egypt and an IMF team comes in the wake of the pound's crash, which has reverberated throughout the global economy. The staff-level agreement reached by the two parties includes economic policies that will be supported by the Extended Fund Facility over the course of a 46-month agreement.

"The rapidly changing global environment and spillovers related to the war in Ukraine are posing significant challenges for countries around the world, including Egypt," said Vladkova Hollar, deputy unit chief of the IMF.

Hollar said the agreed upon policy and loan will expand social protections, implement a flexible exchange rate regime, phase out wasteful practices and carry out "an ambitious structural reform agenda."

RELATED Britain delays release of midterm fiscal plan to November

The Extended Fund Facility provides assistance to countries with "serious payment imbalances" stemming from slow growth and structural flaws. It is a lending facility under the IMF's General Resource Account. Arrangements with the EFF use longer repayment periods than many other funding agreements to nurture stability.

"The government's fiscal policy under the EFF will be anchored to the reduction of general government debt and gross financing needs," Hollar said. "Continued fiscal consolidation will be supported by the implementation of the government's Medium-Term Revenue Strategy that aims to improve the efficiency and progressivity of the tax system."

Egypt's currency has depreciated by 15% against the dollar, according to its government. This places Egypt among the countries most at risk of defaulting on foreign debt.

RELATED British pound falls day after Truss' resignation

The British pound has been in turmoil due to the uncertainty of the country's leadership. In September, the pound fell to its lowest level against the dollar since 1985. This is compounded by a surge in the U.S. dollar's value.

RELATED Pound falls to lowest level against dollar since 1985

Credit Suisse announces radical restructuring, plans to cut 9,000 jobs
World News // 20 minutes ago
Credit Suisse announces radical restructuring, plans to cut 9,000 jobs
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Swiss banking giant Credit Suisse said Thursday it will radically restructure the bank, cutting 9,000 jobs by the end of 2025 in an effort to cut heavy losses while addressing investor concerns.
Iranian leaders condemn attack on Shia shrine that killed 15
World News // 1 hour ago
Iranian leaders condemn attack on Shia shrine that killed 15
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- At least 15 people in Shiraz, Iran were killed in a terrorist attack on the Shah Cheragh Shia Muslim shrine, according to Iranian state news agency Irna. Dozens were wounded.
Russian forces attack power grid in central Ukraine
World News // 2 hours ago
Russian forces attack power grid in central Ukraine
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Moscow continued its attacks on the Ukrainian power grid systems ahead of winter overnight into Thursday with new strikes in the middle of the country.
Reports: North Korea upgrades could pave way for ICBMs
World News // 6 hours ago
Reports: North Korea upgrades could pave way for ICBMs
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (UPI) -- North Korea has made "dramatic progress" in upgrading and modernizing its Sohae satellite launching station, according to a U.S. think tank.
British radio host dies during show from suspected heart attack
World News // 14 hours ago
British radio host dies during show from suspected heart attack
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- British radio host Tim Gough died of a suspected heart attack in the middle of his daily show, his station confirmed on Wednesday.
U.S. sanctions two Moldovan oligarchs for collaborations with Russia
World News // 19 hours ago
U.S. sanctions two Moldovan oligarchs for collaborations with Russia
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- The United States on Tuesday sanctioned two Moldovan oligarchs and several other entities for their involvement in corruption and attempts to interfere in Moldova's democratic elections.
WMO report: Greenhouse gas emissions reached record highs in 2021
World News // 20 hours ago
WMO report: Greenhouse gas emissions reached record highs in 2021
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- U.N.'s World Meteorological Organization said Wednesday that in "yet another ominous warning," greenhouse gas emissions levels of carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide all reached record highs in 2021.
EU has enough natural gas for winter
World News // 21 hours ago
EU has enough natural gas for winter
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- The European Union faced a looming supply-side shortage for natural gas ahead of the winter heating season, but problems are becoming less and less severe.
Putin repeats Ukrainian 'dirty bomb' claim as Russia troops go into nuclear training
World News // 21 hours ago
Putin repeats Ukrainian 'dirty bomb' claim as Russia troops go into nuclear training
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin repeated his claims that Ukraine is planning on using a radioactive "dirty bomb" while their defense minister said troops have started nuclear training on Wednesday.
U.S., EU to address concerns over Biden's efforts to tackle inflation
World News // 22 hours ago
U.S., EU to address concerns over Biden's efforts to tackle inflation
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- A joint task force will tackle some of the trade concerns stemming from the passage of the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, a joint statement Wednesday from the U.S. and European governments said.
