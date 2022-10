German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has ordered the nations three remaining nuclear power plants to continue operating until April. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has ordered the country's three remaining nuclear power plants to stay open until mid-April in an effort to stave off a worsening energy crisis caused by Russia's war in Ukraine. Scholz ordered the extension of Germany's last three nuclear power plants in a letter dated Monday that was obtained by POLITICO. Advertisement

Germany had initially planned to end its use of nuclear power by the end of this year, but Russia's war in Ukraine has complicated the issue.

On top of rising gas prices, countries, including Germany, have moved to end its energy dependency on Russia after it invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Scholz ordered the last three power plants to be phased out April 15 at the latest.

Ricarda Lang, co-chair of Germany's Greens party, rebuked Scholz's use of his authority as chancellor, stating the Emsland power plant "is not required for grid stability."

"We consider continued operation to be unnecessary," she tweeted. "We will have talks about this."

German Environment Steffi Lemke added via Twitter for clarity that Scholz's order means "there will be no lifetime extension and no new fuel rods" after April 15.

In his Monday letter, Scholz also announced the construction of a new hydrogen-capable gas plant and a new law on increasing energy efficiency.