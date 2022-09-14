Trending
Advertisement
World News
Sept. 14, 2022 / 9:03 AM

Zelensky says Ukraine has retaken 3,000 square miles from Russia, moving 'toward victory'

By Clyde Hughes
Damaged buildings are seen in the recently recaptured city of Izyum, near Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine on Tuesday. Ukraine's president made a surprise visit to the city on Wednesday. Photo by Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/EPA-EFE
Damaged buildings are seen in the recently recaptured city of Izyum, near Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine on Tuesday. Ukraine's president made a surprise visit to the city on Wednesday. Photo by Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/EPA-EFE

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday that his country is moving in the right direction, "toward victory," following a highly successful counteroffensive this month that has retaken thousands of square miles of territory from Russian forces.

Zelensky made the remarks during a surprise trip to the northeastern city of Izyum, just days after Ukrainian forces recaptured the Russian-held city.

Advertisement

"We are moving in only one direction -- forward and towards victory," Zelensky said according to CNBC.

Zelensky and other officials say that Ukraine's military has retaken more than 3,000 square miles of territory from Russia since the start of September. The gains are a result of surprisingly effective counteroffensive operations in northeastern and southern Ukraine.

RELATED Britain: Russia 'almost certainly' buying more weapons from Iran, North Korea

Some have said the recent Ukrainian successes might signal a key turning point of the war, which has been going since February. But whether it proves in the end to be an important pivot depends entirely on Ukraine continuing to retake land and drive Russian troops back. Russian President Vladimir Putin has given no indication that he plans to withdraw from Ukraine.

Advertisement

"Our blue-yellow flag is already flying in the once occupied Izyum," Zelensky said according to The Guardian. "And it will be so in every Ukrainian city and village."

Russian forces used the city of Izyum as a hub to launch attacks into the Donetsk region and Kupyansk. It was also an important rail hub to resupply Russian troops.

RELATED Ukraine forces keep up pressure on Russian troops, recover more territory in northeast

Meanwhile, Ukrainian energy company Ukrenergo said that two high power lines that were damaged by fighting in Kharkiv had been restored.

The cut power lines caused widespread blackouts in the city, which is Ukraine's second-largest after Kyiv. Russia has been fighting for Kharkiv since the war began, but Ukrainian forces have succeeded in holding onto the key area.

Ukraine's State Border Guard Service said that Russian forces have intensified fighting in the Sumy region with mortars, automatic grenades and artillery.

RELATED Sweden elections too close to call, but right-wing bloc makes historic gains

The attacks have targeted the region's Khotin and Znob-Novhorodske communities, as well as the Horodnia and Semenivka communities in the Chernihiv region.

Latest Headlines

Britain: Russia 'almost certainly' buying more weapons from Iran, North Korea
World News // 3 hours ago
Britain: Russia 'almost certainly' buying more weapons from Iran, North Korea
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- British intelligence revealed Wednesday that Russian forces are increasingly buying weaponry from Iran and North Korea as its own stockpiles dwindle.
Thousands line streets for procession of Queen Elizabeth II's casket to lie in state
World News // 1 hour ago
Thousands line streets for procession of Queen Elizabeth II's casket to lie in state
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- The casket carrying Queen Elizabeth II will leave Buckingham Palace in London for the final time on Wednesday in a procession that will take it to the Houses of Parliament, where she will lie in state for four days.
South Korea hits Meta, Google with record fines over privacy violations
World News // 2 hours ago
South Korea hits Meta, Google with record fines over privacy violations
SEOUL, Sept. 14 (UPI) -- South Korea has fined U.S. tech giants Meta and Google a combined $71.8 million for collecting user information without consent and using it for customized advertisements, regulators announced Wednesday.
Feds break up human smuggling operation at U.S.-Mexico border
World News // 8 hours ago
Feds break up human smuggling operation at U.S.-Mexico border
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- The Justice Department says its anti-trafficking task force has dismantled a human smuggling ring at the United States-Mexico border. Eight people were arrested for transporting migrants in suitcases and crates.
King Charles III makes first state visit to Northern Ireland as monarch
World News // 1 day ago
King Charles III makes first state visit to Northern Ireland as monarch
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- King Charles III traveled to Northern Ireland on Tuesday for his first official state visit as British monarch, where he will hold a series of high-level political meetings and attend a memorial service for the queen.
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrives in London
World News // 15 hours ago
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrives in London
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Queen Elizabeth II's coffin has arrived in London and will remain in Buckingham Palace overnight ahead of her state funeral Monday.
Elderly Australia man dies after he was attacked by his pet kangaroo
World News // 23 hours ago
Elderly Australia man dies after he was attacked by his pet kangaroo
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Authorities in Australia say that an elderly man was killed this week by a kangaroo he'd been keeping as a pet -- in the country's first deadly kangaroo attack in more than 80 years.
Ukraine forces keep up pressure on Russian troops, recover more territory in northeast
World News // 1 day ago
Ukraine forces keep up pressure on Russian troops, recover more territory in northeast
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Ukrainian forces kept up the pressure on retreating Russian troops on Tuesday in the country's northeast and military officials said that Kyiv's counteroffensive has regained more than 2,400 square miles of territory.
Facebook gives info on Myanmar war crimes, genocide, U.N. investigators say
World News // 1 day ago
Facebook gives info on Myanmar war crimes, genocide, U.N. investigators say
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Social media giant Facebook has turned over "millions of items" to United Nations investigators that may support charges of war crimes and genocide against Myanmar's military, a top human rights offical said.
North Korea risks 'self-destruction' with nuke policy: Seoul
World News // 1 day ago
North Korea risks 'self-destruction' with nuke policy: Seoul
SEOUL, Sept. 13 (UPI) -- South Korean defense officials warned Tuesday that North Korea's new law establishing the right to use preemptive nuclear strikes would set Pyongyang on a "path of self-destruction."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukraine forces keep up pressure on Russian troops, recover more territory in northeast
Ukraine forces keep up pressure on Russian troops, recover more territory in northeast
White House gets involved in railroad-union negotiations
White House gets involved in railroad-union negotiations
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrives in London
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrives in London
Elderly Australia man dies after he was attacked by his pet kangaroo
Elderly Australia man dies after he was attacked by his pet kangaroo
Mark David Chapman, killer of John Lennon in 1980, again rejected for parole
Mark David Chapman, killer of John Lennon in 1980, again rejected for parole
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement