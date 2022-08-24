Trending
Aug. 24, 2022 / 9:46 AM

Police arrest man in connection with shooting death of 9-year-old girl in England

Gunman still on the run

By A.L. Lee

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- British police have arrested a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of a 9-year-old girl in Liverpool earlier this week, but the unidentified man is likely not the person who pulled the trigger.

The bullet that killed 9-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel Monday had been meant for the 35-year-old parolee who was taken into custody at the hospital after suffering gunshot wounds to his upper body in the incident.

Police have not publicly identified the detained man, but revealed that he had been previously linked to organized crime.

While he is held on charges of violating conditions of his release from prison, police continue to search for the shooter and have gotten numerous tips from the community.

RELATED British police hunt for gunman who shot into Liverpool home, killed young girl

"Clearly we have to do some work around the names that are being given to us, but people are starting to come forward," said Merseyside Chief Detective Mark Kameen, according to Sky News.

Since the crime, a police dragnet has spread out across Liverpool to find the suspect.

Olivia was in her home on Kingsheath Avenue in the Knotty Ash district Monday night when a scuffle between two men erupted outside.

The girl's mother, 46-year-old Cheryl Korbel, opened the front door to investigate the commotion when a man suddenly barged in, chased by a masked gunman.

As Korbel tried to close the door, shots rang out. One of the bullets went through her wrist. The child, who had rushed to the door and stood behind her mother, was struck once in the chest.

She was rushed to Alder Hey Children's Hospital, but doctor's were unable to save her life.

RELATED Grand jury indicts suspect in Albuquerque killings on three murder charges

The girl's mother was recovering at a different hospital and expected to be OK.

The shooter fled the scene and remains on the lam, while associates of the wounded man arrived and took him to the hospital in a dark-colored Audi that police later impounded.

The incident began when the shooter walked up and opened fire on two men standing on Kingsheath Avenue, resulting in the chase that ended at the Korbel home.

The gunman wore a black jacket, dark-colored gloves and pants, and concealed his face with a balaclava.

Latest Headlines

Pope Francis offers prayers to mark Ukraine Independence Day: 'War is madness'
World News // 1 hour ago
Pope Francis offers prayers to mark Ukraine Independence Day: 'War is madness'
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- During his General Audience on Wednesday, Pope Francis marked Ukrainian Independence Day by denouncing Russia's ongoing war as "madness" and calling on Moscow to end the fighting.
Vietnam declares that LGBTQ+ 'not an illness,' ends conversion therapy
World News // 2 hours ago
Vietnam declares that LGBTQ+ 'not an illness,' ends conversion therapy
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- In a major victory for LGBTQ+ rights, Vietnam has said that being gay, transgender, bi- or homosexual is "not an illness" and ordered medical providers to end controversial practices like "conversion therapy."
Ukraine quietly marks Independence Day as forces brace for possible Russian attack
World News // 3 hours ago
Ukraine quietly marks Independence Day as forces brace for possible Russian attack
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Wednesday marked two days of significance in Ukraine -- the country's Independence Day and exactly six months to the day since Russia opened its war in the former Soviet republic.
Sending information into North Korea is vital, Seoul's new human rights envoy says
World News // 3 hours ago
Sending information into North Korea is vital, Seoul's new human rights envoy says
SEOUL, Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Sending information from the outside world into the secretive North Korean state is vital, Seoul's new envoy for human rights said Wednesday, even as Pyongyang has angrily condemned such efforts.
U.S. military conducts airstrikes targeting Iran-backed groups in Syria
World News // 6 hours ago
U.S. military conducts airstrikes targeting Iran-backed groups in Syria
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- The U.S. military said it conducted retaliatory airstrikes in Syria targeting Iran-linked groups accused of attacking a U.S. base earlier this month.
First Russian superyacht auctioned in wake of Ukraine invasion
World News // 16 hours ago
First Russian superyacht auctioned in wake of Ukraine invasion
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- The first luxury superyacht, seized in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, is up for auction. The 236-foot-long yacht was owned by sanctioned Russian steel billionaire Dmitry Pumpyansky.
Ukraine ambassador says Russia not taking nuclear safety issue seriously
World News // 17 hours ago
Ukraine ambassador says Russia not taking nuclear safety issue seriously
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Ukraine's representative to the United Nations Security Council warned during a council meeting Tuesday that Russia is not taking the issue of nuclear safety seriously.
U.N. warns of catastrophic water shortage
World News // 17 hours ago
U.N. warns of catastrophic water shortage
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- The U.N. Children's Fund, also known as UNICEF, warned Tuesday that children in the Horn of Africa and the Sahel region could die in devastating numbers as many facing water insecurity.
Finland PM Sanna Marin apologizes for 'inappropriate' party photo
World News // 20 hours ago
Finland PM Sanna Marin apologizes for 'inappropriate' party photo
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin apologized on Tuesday for an "inappropriate" photo that was taken by her friends and posted on social media this week.
British police hunt for gunman who shot into Liverpool home, killed young girl
World News // 22 hours ago
British police hunt for gunman who shot into Liverpool home, killed young girl
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- British authorities have launched a manhunt for a gunman who brazenly opened fire into a family's home in Liverpool, killing a young girl, as he was chasing another man who sought refuge in the home.
