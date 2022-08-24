Police arrest man in connection with shooting death of 9-year-old girl in England

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- British police have arrested a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of a 9-year-old girl in Liverpool earlier this week, but the unidentified man is likely not the person who pulled the trigger.

The bullet that killed 9-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel Monday had been meant for the 35-year-old parolee who was taken into custody at the hospital after suffering gunshot wounds to his upper body in the incident.

Police have not publicly identified the detained man, but revealed that he had been previously linked to organized crime.

While he is held on charges of violating conditions of his release from prison, police continue to search for the shooter and have gotten numerous tips from the community.

"Clearly we have to do some work around the names that are being given to us, but people are starting to come forward," said Merseyside Chief Detective Mark Kameen, according to Sky News.

Since the crime, a police dragnet has spread out across Liverpool to find the suspect.

Olivia was in her home on Kingsheath Avenue in the Knotty Ash district Monday night when a scuffle between two men erupted outside.

The girl's mother, 46-year-old Cheryl Korbel, opened the front door to investigate the commotion when a man suddenly barged in, chased by a masked gunman.

As Korbel tried to close the door, shots rang out. One of the bullets went through her wrist. The child, who had rushed to the door and stood behind her mother, was struck once in the chest.

She was rushed to Alder Hey Children's Hospital, but doctor's were unable to save her life.

The girl's mother was recovering at a different hospital and expected to be OK.

The shooter fled the scene and remains on the lam, while associates of the wounded man arrived and took him to the hospital in a dark-colored Audi that police later impounded.

The incident began when the shooter walked up and opened fire on two men standing on Kingsheath Avenue, resulting in the chase that ended at the Korbel home.

The gunman wore a black jacket, dark-colored gloves and pants, and concealed his face with a balaclava.