Aug. 7, 2022 / 12:11 PM

Militants fire rockets at Jerusalem after Israel kills senior Islamic Jihad commander

By Adam Schrader
Rockets are fired by Palestinian militants into Israel, amid Israel-Gaza fighting, in Gaza, on Sunday. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Militants fired rockets at Jerusalem on Sunday after Israel announced it had killed a senior Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza as a delegation from Egypt arrived in the country to broker a truce between the opposing parties.

Israel Defense Forces announced Sunday that Khaled Mansour, the commander of Islamic Jihad's Southern Gaza Division, was targeted and killed in an airstrike on an apartment building in the Rafah refugee camp in Gaza on Saturday night, escalating three days of intense fighting between the parties.

"He was responsible for dozens of terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians and soldiers," the Israel Defense Forces said in its statement. "We will continue to act against any threat to Israel."

The strike triggered a barrage of 580 missiles fired from Gaza toward Israel which intercepted 97% of them with its Iron Dome defense system, the Israel Defense Forces said in another statement.

"In response to continuous rocket fire from Gaza toward Israel, we are currently striking Islamic Jihad rocket launch posts in Gaza," the Israel Defense Forces said.

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza said in a statement that Israel Defense Forces have killed 31 civilians including six children and four women and injured another 284 civilians.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid vowed in a statement that the operation in Gaza "will continue as long as necessary."

Islamic Jihad confirmed Mansour's death in a statement to The New York Times and said his body was found with the bodies of two more militants and five civilians, including a child, under the rubble of a building.

"We affirm that the blood of the martyrs will not be spilled in vain," the Islamic Jihad's military wing vowed, according to The New York Times.

Israeli officials told The New York Times that a delegation from Egypt had arrived in Israel and made progress on Sunday toward a cease-fire between Israel Defense Forces and Palestinian militants.

