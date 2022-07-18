Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 18, 2022 / 2:35 PM

Wild bison back in Britain for 1st time in thousands of years to fight climate change

By Sheri Walsh
1/3
Wild bison back in Britain for 1st time in thousands of years to fight climate change
A herd of wild bison is roaming the English countryside for the first time in thousands of years as part of an experiment to fight climate change. Photo courtesy of Kent Wildlife Trust

July 18 (UPI) -- Wild bison are roaming in Britain for the first time in 6,000 years in an effort to transform the country's ecosystem back to its natural state and fight climate change.

The Kent Wildlife Trust and Wildwood Trust released a small herd of European bison, also known as "woolly bulldozers," Monday into the West Blean and Thornton Woods nature reserve near Canterbury, Kent, which like the rest of England is in the grip of a heatwave.

Advertisement

The three bison will spend their days rubbing against trees and knocking them down to provide space, light and deadwood to help other plants and animals thrive. Besides grazing and eating bark, the "ecosystem engineers" will also roll around in dust baths creating more open ground for foliage, insects and other wildlife to return.

The wildlife trust said it will eventually introduce other grazing animals, including Exmoor ponies, Iron Age pigs and Longhorn cattle, whose natural behaviors complement the bison for a more natural woodland that can absorb carbon and help mitigate climate change.

Advertisement

Britain is one of the most nature-depleted countries in the world, according to the Wilder Clean experiment, which blames a lack of woodland management for the decline.

"The restoration of naturally functioning ecosystems is a vital and inexpensive tool in tackling the climate crisis," Evan Bowen-Jones, CEO at Kent Wildlife Trust, said according to The Guardian.

"We want Wilder Blean to mark the beginning of a new era for conservation in the U.K. We need to revolutionize the way we restore natural landscapes, relying less on human intervention and more on natural engineers like bison, boar and beaver."

RELATED Without animals to disperse seeds, some plants may not survive climate change

Bison are Europe's largest land animal -- with bulls weighing up to a ton. They have been bred from zoo herds and are being reintroduced to the wild throughout Europe where they were extinct a century ago. The bison are still endangered.

RELATED Bid under way to bring back extinct cattle

Read More

400 years after extinction, beavers return to major city to combat flood concerns

Latest Headlines

Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan calls for early election after party's upset victory
World News // 3 hours ago
Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan calls for early election after party's upset victory
July 18 (UPI) -- Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday renewed calls for an early election and urged the country's chief election commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja to resign.
5 remaining candidates to succeed British PM Boris Johnson face vote Monday
World News // 3 hours ago
5 remaining candidates to succeed British PM Boris Johnson face vote Monday
July 18 (UPI) -- There are only five candidates left to succeed Boris Johnson as Conservative Party leader and British prime minister -- and after Monday, there will be only four.
EU signs gas deal with Azerbaijan to double imports in shift from Russia
World News // 4 hours ago
EU signs gas deal with Azerbaijan to double imports in shift from Russia
July 18 (UPI) -- The European Union signed a new gas deal with Azerbaijan on Monday, doubling imports to help replace fossil fuels from Russia amid the war in Ukraine.
U.N. chief says extreme heat will ultimately threaten humanity, 'no nation immune'
World News // 7 hours ago
U.N. chief says extreme heat will ultimately threaten humanity, 'no nation immune'
July 18 (UPI) -- U.N. chief Antonio Guterres issued a warning Monday, saying humanity faces "collective suicide" from the impact of extreme climate events, including fires and heatwaves that are wreaking havoc around the world.
Despite COVID-19 surge in region, North Korea says it's close to 'defusing' outbreak
World News // 8 hours ago
Despite COVID-19 surge in region, North Korea says it's close to 'defusing' outbreak
SEOUL, July 18 (UPI) -- North Korea is on its way to "completely defusing" its outbreak of COVID-19 on Monday, according to state media, while cases surge in neighboring countries.
Ghana confirms 2 cases of Marburg virus; declares first-ever outbreak
World News // 9 hours ago
Ghana confirms 2 cases of Marburg virus; declares first-ever outbreak
July 18 (UPI) -- Ghana has reported two cases of the highly infectious Marburg virus, the World Health Organization said, making it the first-ever outbreak of the disease in the West African nation.
Zelensky fires Ukraine's prosecutor general, head of security services
World News // 11 hours ago
Zelensky fires Ukraine's prosecutor general, head of security services
July 18 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has fired the country's prosecutor general and the security services head as dozens of their employees have been accused of colluding with Russia.
Former British rugby player found dead in Florence hotel room
World News // 1 day ago
Former British rugby player found dead in Florence hotel room
July 17 (UPI) -- A former British rugby player was found dead in a hotel room in Florence, Italy, next to a 43-year-old woman who suffered serious injuries.
Japan's COVID-19 cases surge past 100,000 daily in near record
World News // 1 day ago
Japan's COVID-19 cases surge past 100,000 daily in near record
July 17 (UPI) -- COVID-19 cases are spiking again in Japan with infections topping 100,000 for the first time since a record in February during the Omicron subvariant.
Ukraine still holds Luhansk villages as concerns over Russian filtration camps raised
World News // 1 day ago
Ukraine still holds Luhansk villages as concerns over Russian filtration camps raised
July 17 (UPI) -- Ukrainian officials said Sunday that its forces still hold two villages in the Luhansk province as a new report raised concerns about human rights abuses in Russia's so-called filtration camps.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jan. 6 committee to receive Secret Service texts by Tuesday
Jan. 6 committee to receive Secret Service texts by Tuesday
Cyndi Lauper's son Declyn arrested in NYC
Cyndi Lauper's son Declyn arrested in NYC
Four people dead after shooting in Houston
Four people dead after shooting in Houston
Damaging storms to roar to life across northern U.S.
Damaging storms to roar to life across northern U.S.
Authorities: Four killed after two planes collide mid-air in Las Vegas
Authorities: Four killed after two planes collide mid-air in Las Vegas
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement