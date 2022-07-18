Zelensky fires Ukraine's prosecutor general, head of security services

Ivan Bakanov (L), the head of the Security Service of Ukraine, and Iryna Venediktova, Ukraine's prosecutor general were fired Sunday over allegations that dozens of people in their office had been aiding Russia in its war. Photo by Sergey Dolzhenko/EPA-EFE

July 18 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has fired the head of the country's security services and its prosecutor general as dozens of their employees have been accused of colluding with Russia. Zelensky announced the removal of Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova and State Security Service head Ivan Bakanov during his nightly address on Sunday, making them the highest profile dismissals since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February. Advertisement

The dismissals were announced as the president said there have been 651 criminal proceedings launched concerning allegations of treason and collaboration between employees of the prosecutor's offices, pretrial investigation bodies and law enforcement agencies.

Suspects in 198 of the criminal proceedings have been notified, resulting in more than 60 employees of the two offices deciding to remain in Russian occupied territory where they "are working against our state," Zelensky said.

RELATED Ukraine still holds Luhansk villages as concerns over Russian filtration camps raised

"Such an array of crimes against the foundations of the national security of the state and the connections between the employees of the security forces of Ukraine and the special services of Russia pose very serious questions to the relevant leadership," he said. "Each of those questions will receive a proper answer."

Advertisement

Zelensky said the criminal proceedings were being taken amid an ongoing inspection of law enforcement agencies.

Among those implicated has been the former head of the Main Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

The unnamed person was dismissed at the start of the war, and enough evidence has since been collected to accuse him treason, Zelensky said.

"Everyone who together with him was part of a criminal group that worked in the interests of the Russian Federation will also be held accountable," he said, adding that the specifics of the crimes revolved around the transfer of state secrets to the Kremlin and other forms of cooperation.

The dismissal of Bakanov comes after Zelensky in early April stripped two Ukrainian generals under his office of their ranks.

RELATED 45 nations commit to collaborating on Russian war crimes investigations

Though the specific charges were not announced, Zelensky said Naumov Andriy Olehovych, the former head of internal security, and Kryvoruchko Serhiy Oleksandrovych, the former head of the State Security Service in the city of Kherson, "had not decided where their homeland is."

He called them "antiheroes."

"I do not have time to deal with all the traitors," he said," but gradually they will all be punished."

Advertisement

Venediktova was fired as she has received much attention in the West for leading investigations into war crimes committed by Russia amid its war.

During his nightly address, Zelensky said it is still "definitely possible" to bring all Russians who commit war crimes to justice.

"Each of the collaborators. All those responsible for terror. For everything that happens during 144 days and in more than eight years. It will be done," he said.

Ukrainians return to towns around Kharkiv after Russian retreat