Advertisement
World News
July 18, 2022 / 3:50 AM

Zelensky fires Ukraine's prosecutor general, head of security services

By Darryl Coote
Zelensky fires Ukraine's prosecutor general, head of security services
Ivan Bakanov (L), the head of the Security Service of Ukraine, and Iryna Venediktova, Ukraine's prosecutor general were fired Sunday over allegations that dozens of people in their office had been aiding Russia in its war. Photo by Sergey Dolzhenko/EPA-EFE

July 18 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has fired the head of the country's security services and its prosecutor general as dozens of their employees have been accused of colluding with Russia.

Zelensky announced the removal of Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova and State Security Service head Ivan Bakanov during his nightly address on Sunday, making them the highest profile dismissals since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February.

Advertisement

The dismissals were announced as the president said there have been 651 criminal proceedings launched concerning allegations of treason and collaboration between employees of the prosecutor's offices, pretrial investigation bodies and law enforcement agencies.

Suspects in 198 of the criminal proceedings have been notified, resulting in more than 60 employees of the two offices deciding to remain in Russian occupied territory where they "are working against our state," Zelensky said.

RELATED Ukraine still holds Luhansk villages as concerns over Russian filtration camps raised

"Such an array of crimes against the foundations of the national security of the state and the connections between the employees of the security forces of Ukraine and the special services of Russia pose very serious questions to the relevant leadership," he said. "Each of those questions will receive a proper answer."

Advertisement

Zelensky said the criminal proceedings were being taken amid an ongoing inspection of law enforcement agencies.

Among those implicated has been the former head of the Main Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

RELATED Ukrainian cargo plane crashes in northern Greece carrying 'dangerous cargo' for Bangladesh

The unnamed person was dismissed at the start of the war, and enough evidence has since been collected to accuse him treason, Zelensky said.

"Everyone who together with him was part of a criminal group that worked in the interests of the Russian Federation will also be held accountable," he said, adding that the specifics of the crimes revolved around the transfer of state secrets to the Kremlin and other forms of cooperation.

The dismissal of Bakanov comes after Zelensky in early April stripped two Ukrainian generals under his office of their ranks.

RELATED 45 nations commit to collaborating on Russian war crimes investigations

Though the specific charges were not announced, Zelensky said Naumov Andriy Olehovych, the former head of internal security, and Kryvoruchko Serhiy Oleksandrovych, the former head of the State Security Service in the city of Kherson, "had not decided where their homeland is."

He called them "antiheroes."

"I do not have time to deal with all the traitors," he said," but gradually they will all be punished."

Advertisement

Venediktova was fired as she has received much attention in the West for leading investigations into war crimes committed by Russia amid its war.

During his nightly address, Zelensky said it is still "definitely possible" to bring all Russians who commit war crimes to justice.

"Each of the collaborators. All those responsible for terror. For everything that happens during 144 days and in more than eight years. It will be done," he said.

Ukrainians return to towns around Kharkiv after Russian retreat

A local woman walks down a dirt road on Monday as life tries to return to normal after Russian shelling hit the small town of Biskvitne, Ukraine, east of Kharkiv. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Former British rugby player found dead in Florence hotel room
World News // 13 hours ago
Former British rugby player found dead in Florence hotel room
July 17 (UPI) -- A former British rugby player was found dead in a hotel room in Florence, Italy, next to a 43-year-old woman who suffered serious injuries.
Japan's COVID-19 cases surge past 100,000 daily in near record
World News // 16 hours ago
Japan's COVID-19 cases surge past 100,000 daily in near record
July 17 (UPI) -- COVID-19 cases are spiking again in Japan with infections topping 100,000 for the first time since a record in February during the Omicron subvariant.
Ukraine still holds Luhansk villages as concerns over Russian filtration camps raised
World News // 17 hours ago
Ukraine still holds Luhansk villages as concerns over Russian filtration camps raised
July 17 (UPI) -- Ukrainian officials said Sunday that its forces still hold two villages in the Luhansk province as a new report raised concerns about human rights abuses in Russia's so-called filtration camps.
Death toll from brutal heat wave tops 350 in Spain
World News // 18 hours ago
Death toll from brutal heat wave tops 350 in Spain
The heat wave impacting Spain for several consecutive days has killed at least 360 people.On Friday alone, 123 deaths in the country were attributed to the record-breaking heat.
Ukrainian cargo plane crashes in northern Greece carrying 'dangerous cargo' for Bangladesh
World News // 19 hours ago
Ukrainian cargo plane crashes in northern Greece carrying 'dangerous cargo' for Bangladesh
July 17 (UPI) -- A Ukrainian cargo plane crashed in northern Greece late Saturday while carrying "dangerous cargo" from Serbia bound for Bangladesh. Eight people on board were killed.
'Ghost ship' washes ashore on infamous island during rough storm
World News // 1 day ago
'Ghost ship' washes ashore on infamous island during rough storm
Officials were at first bewildered when they came upon a mysterious ghost ship with no captain or crew on board that had washed ashore on a secluded island off the coast of Cambodia during an intense storm this week.
Russia steps up military recruitment as troops directed to 'further intensify' Ukraine war
World News // 1 day ago
Russia steps up military recruitment as troops directed to 'further intensify' Ukraine war
July 16 (UPI) -- Russia is stepping up its military recruitment, which could come at a steep cost to the country in the future, experts said Saturday as Russia's defense minister directed troops to "further intensify" the war in Ukraine.
Historic heatwave sparks wildfires in Europe
World News // 1 day ago
Historic heatwave sparks wildfires in Europe
July 16 (UPI) -- Extreme heat throughout Europe has sparked wildfires in France, Portugal and Spain, prompting mass evacuations, local officials said.
Biden presents framework for U.S. role in Middle East at summit
World News // 1 day ago
Biden presents framework for U.S. role in Middle East at summit
July 16 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden laid out his vision for the United States' role in the Middle East at a summit in Saudi Arabia with Gulf state leaders on Saturday, the final day of his four-day trip though the region.
Biden says he challenged Saudi crown prince on Khashoggi's death
World News // 2 days ago
Biden says he challenged Saudi crown prince on Khashoggi's death
July 15 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden said he told Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman he thought he was personally responsible for the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi during a meeting in Jeddah on Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Sen. Ted Cruz calls for Supreme Court to overturn ruling legalizing gay marriage
Sen. Ted Cruz calls for Supreme Court to overturn ruling legalizing gay marriage
Jan. 6 committee to receive Secret Service texts by Tuesday
Jan. 6 committee to receive Secret Service texts by Tuesday
Death toll from brutal heat wave tops 350 in Spain
Death toll from brutal heat wave tops 350 in Spain
Four dead in sheriff's office helicopter crash in New Mexico
Four dead in sheriff's office helicopter crash in New Mexico
Cyndi Lauper's son Declyn arrested in NYC
Cyndi Lauper's son Declyn arrested in NYC
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement