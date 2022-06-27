Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 27, 2022 / 6:31 PM

Israel broadens access to abortions in wake of Roe vs. Wade ruling

By Daniel Uria
Israel broadens access to abortions in wake of Roe vs. Wade ruling
Israeli Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz on Monday announced a series of reforms broadening access to abortion in the country. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

June 27 (UPI) -- Israel on Monday approved multiple reforms aiming to make access to abortion easier for women, days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe vs. Wade decision.

The Knesset Labor Welfare and Health Committee announced the changes including allowing women to apply online to get an abortion and expanding access to drug-induced abortions, amending its decades-old abortion laws for the first time in the wake of the U.S. high court's decision.

Advertisement

"The rights to a woman's body are those of the woman alone," Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz said in a statement.

"The move by the U.S. Supreme Court to deny women control of their bodies is a backward move, oppressing women and setting back the leader of the free and liberal world by a hundred years," Horowitz added.

RELATED Louisiana judge blocks state trigger law after abortion providers sue

In order to get an abortion in Israel women must be unmarried, younger than 18, older than 40, or prove that the pregnancy was the result of illegal circumstances such as rape or incest, that the fetus has a birth defect or that the pregnancy poses a physical or mental health risk to the mother.

Advertisement

If a woman meets at least one of these criteria the request must then considered by a Pregnancy Termination Committee made up of three representatives from the hospital or clinic that would perform the abortion to have the procedure approved.

Under the new changes, the application will be digitized, allowing women to apply online.

RELATED Texas' abortion-rights movement sets its sights on the long run

The Knesset panel also moved to eliminate questions from the application form that were deemed "degrading" such as whether women or their partners used contraceptives. However, the form will still ask if women had previous abortions because it was deemed medically relevant.

The new rules will also allow women to seek drug-induced early-term abortions at HMO clinics rather than just at hospitals.

The amended regulations will take effect in three months.

RELATED 'Fuller House' alum Jodie Sweetin clashes with police at abortion-rights protest

"We are in a different place, and today we are taking big steps in the right direction," Horowitz said.

Latest Headlines

13 killed, 50 hurt in Russian missile strike on busy Ukraine shopping mall
World News // 16 hours ago
13 killed, 50 hurt in Russian missile strike on busy Ukraine shopping mall
June 27 (UPI) -- At least 13 people were killed and dozens more were injured after a Russian missile hit a shopping center in the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk Monday, local authorities confirmed.
Quote from Beijing official on '5 years' of COVID-19 restrictions causes stir
World News // 15 hours ago
Quote from Beijing official on '5 years' of COVID-19 restrictions causes stir
June 27 (UPI) -- Residents of Beijing reacted with confusion and alarm Monday when a top Communist Party official was quoted in official media saying strict COVID-19 policies could be in place for five years.
NATO to grow high-readiness forces to 300,000, 'biggest overhaul' since Cold War
World News // 15 hours ago
NATO to grow high-readiness forces to 300,000, 'biggest overhaul' since Cold War
June 27 (UPI) -- NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg announced NATO will increase its high-readiness forces to 300,000 in response to Russia's war in Ukraine as President Joe Biden heads to NATO summit this week in Madrid.
Credit Suisse found guilty, fined $2.1M in cocaine money laundering case
World News // 15 hours ago
Credit Suisse found guilty, fined $2.1M in cocaine money laundering case
June 27 (UPI) -- Credit Suisse, a world leading financial services provider, said Monday it will appeal a decision by the Swiss criminal court that the bank and an employee helped a crime ring leader launder cocaine trafficking funds.
WNBA's Brittany Griner appears briefly in Russian court
World News // 20 hours ago
WNBA's Brittany Griner appears briefly in Russian court
June 27 (UPI) -- WNBA star Brittney Griner appeared briefly during a closed-door preliminary hearing with a new appearance set for July 1 but no other movement in her case since being initially detained on Feb. 17.
Ancient Israeli mosaic returns home after years touring the world
World News // 17 hours ago
Ancient Israeli mosaic returns home after years touring the world
June 27 (UPI) -- An ancient mosaic discovered in Israel more than 25 years ago, is now back in that country and went on display Monday after years spent touring prestigious museums around the world.
Russia defaults on international debt, Kremlin fights designation
World News // 19 hours ago
Russia defaults on international debt, Kremlin fights designation
June 27 (UPI) -- The Russian government officially missed bond payments on international debt for the first time in a century on Sunday because of Western sanctions that limited access to the global capital markets.
Zelensky tells G7 leaders Ukraine needs help to end Russia war by year's end
World News // 20 hours ago
Zelensky tells G7 leaders Ukraine needs help to end Russia war by year's end
June 27 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on G7 leaders to make a major push to end Russia's invasion of Ukraine by the end of the year in a virtual address at the group's meeting on Monday.
South Korean unification minister warns of 'much sterner' response to North
World News // 21 hours ago
South Korean unification minister warns of 'much sterner' response to North
SEOUL, June 27 (UPI) -- South Korea's new unification minister said Monday that Seoul's response to a nuclear provocation by North Korea will be "much sterner" than under the previous administration.
Russia forces build on their success in Severodonetsk in attacks on Lysychansk
World News // 21 hours ago
Russia forces build on their success in Severodonetsk in attacks on Lysychansk
June 27 (UPI) -- Luhansk region officials are urging citizens in Lysychansk to evacuate on Monday with the Russian military advancing on the last remaining city still under Ukrainian control in the region.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russia defaults on international debt, Kremlin fights designation
Russia defaults on international debt, Kremlin fights designation
South Korean unification minister warns of 'much sterner' response to North
South Korean unification minister warns of 'much sterner' response to North
Suspect arrested in fatal restaurant shooting over mayo on sandwich
Suspect arrested in fatal restaurant shooting over mayo on sandwich
NATO to grow high-readiness forces to 300,000, 'biggest overhaul' since Cold War
NATO to grow high-readiness forces to 300,000, 'biggest overhaul' since Cold War
13 killed, 50 hurt in Russian missile strike on busy Ukraine shopping mall
13 killed, 50 hurt in Russian missile strike on busy Ukraine shopping mall
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement