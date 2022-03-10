Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 10, 2022 / 7:40 AM

Highest-level peace talks yet in Ukraine war end without deal to stop Russian attacks

By Clyde Hughes
1/4
Highest-level peace talks yet in Ukraine war end without deal to stop Russian attacks
A Ukrainian rescue team inspects damaged residential buildings that were shelled by Russian forces in the Zhytomyr region of Ukraine on Wednesday. Photo by Ukrainian State Emergency Service/ UPI | License Photo

March 10 (UPI) -- Russia's bloody war in Ukraine began its third week on Thursday as top diplomats from Moscow and Kyiv met for high-level peace talks that were aimed at ending the fighting, but instead only served to show how far apart the two sides still are.

The foreign ministers of both countries met in Turkey in the most significant talks since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. But as was the case in two prior rounds of talks, no real progress came from the negotiations.

Advertisement

The peace talks were held in Antalya, a coastal city in southern Turkey near the Mediterranean Sea about 225 miles southwest of the capital Ankara. Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu also participated in Thursday's meeting.

While both sides agreed to continue talking, Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba told reporters after the summit that a permanent cease-fire remains out of reach.

Advertisement
RELATED IMF disburses $1.4B to Ukraine to mitigate effects of war

"I will be ready to meet again in this format if there are prospects for a substantial discussion and for seeking solutions," Kuleba said, according to The New York Times.

"We are ready for diplomacy, we are looking for diplomatic solutions, but as long as there are none we will ... defend our land, our people from Russian aggression," he added according to the Kyiv Post.

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said the two sides will meet "again soon" in Belarus and suggested that a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was possible.

RELATED House passes $1.5 trillion spending bill with billions in emergency aid for Ukraine

Ukrainian security forces remove an unexploded Russian bomb in a residential area in Mykolaiv in southern Ukraine on Wednesday. Photo by Ukrainian State Emergency Service/UPI

"President Putin has never refused to hold contacts, we only want to be sure that contacts aren't held for the sake of contacts but seek to formalize specific agreements," he said according to the Russian state-run TASS news agency. "We touched upon this issue today, Mr. Kuleba brought it up and I reminded him that we always stand for meetings provided that we can achieve added value and resolve issues."

Advertisement

The major sticking points in the talks are core demands from each side -- an immediate end to the fighting from the Ukrainian side, and full disarmament and acceptance of neutral status from the Russian side, with neither side apparently willing to compromise.

The high-level talks came at a time of escalating Russian attacks inside Ukraine. Russian airstrikes on Wednesday leveled a children's hospital and maternity ward in Mariupol, which is one of several cities where Moscow agreed to allow refugees to safely flee through a humanitarian corridor.

RELATED House passes ban on Russian energy products

Ukrainian authorities said on Thursday that at least three people were killed by the airstrike and several were injured. City councilors said that the city was again being bombed by Russian planes on Thursday.

"What kind of country is this, the Russian Federation, which is afraid of hospitals, is afraid of maternity hospitals and destroys them?" Zelensky said in a televised address late Wednesday.

"Discussed the course of peace talks with [German] Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Stressed the importance of increasing defense support for Ukraine and sanctions pressure on Russia," he said in a tweet Thursday. "Raised the issue of Ukraine's membership in the EU on the eve of the informal summit of EU leaders."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigation said it's opened more than three dozen cases of treason against local officials and law enforcement personnel who are accused of aiding Russian forces.

"Investigators have launched proceedings against several police officers in Mariupol and Kherson," the bureau said in a Facebook post. "They committed treason under martial law and sided with the enemy."

Zelensky said about 35,000 people were able to escape from Ukrainian cities and towns through humanitarian corridors on Wednesday after several failed attempts to secure those routes.

Scenes from the Russian war on Ukraine

Ukrainians and participants attend a march to protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine in Tokyo on March 5. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

IMF disburses $1.4B to Ukraine to mitigate effects of war
World News // 8 hours ago
IMF disburses $1.4B to Ukraine to mitigate effects of war
March 9 (UPI) -- The executive board of the International Monetary Fund approved the disbursement of $1.4 billion in emergency financing support to Ukraine to help cover urgent needs and mitigate the effects of the ongoing war.
Zelensky accuses Russia of genocide after airstrikes destroy children's hospital, maternity ward
World News // 1 day ago
Zelensky accuses Russia of genocide after airstrikes destroy children's hospital, maternity ward
March 9 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of genocide late Wednesday after Kyiv officials said Kremlin forces bombed a children's hospital and a maternity ward, leaving children and women under the debris.
Conservative Yoon Suk-yeol wins South Korea's presidential election
World News // 1 day ago
Conservative Yoon Suk-yeol wins South Korea's presidential election
SEOUL, March 9 (UPI) -- With 95% of ballots counted Thursday, conservative Yoon Suk-yeol was declared the winner of South Korea's presidential election, narrowly edging out liberal Lee Jae-myung.
Germany moves to change abortion law passed in 1933
World News // 18 hours ago
Germany moves to change abortion law passed in 1933
March 9 (UPI) -- Germany introduced a bill that would remove a section of its criminal code prohibiting doctors from providing information about abortions, the country's justice minister said Wednesday.
Venezuela releases 2 Americans from jail after meeting with U.S. officials
World News // 20 hours ago
Venezuela releases 2 Americans from jail after meeting with U.S. officials
March 9 (UPI) -- Venezuela, one of Russia's most loyal allies in South America, has released two American citizens who'd been jailed there, U.S. officials said.
Officials fear possible radiation leak after Chernobyl nuclear plant loses power in Ukraine
World News // 20 hours ago
Officials fear possible radiation leak after Chernobyl nuclear plant loses power in Ukraine
March 9 (UPI) -- Officials in Ukraine Wednesday that Russian shelling has damaged a high-voltage power line to the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Station, which is under Russian control, and that radiation could escape if it's not repaired.
Russian bombing that killed 47 Ukraine civilians may be a war crime
World News // 21 hours ago
Russian bombing that killed 47 Ukraine civilians may be a war crime
March 9 (UPI) -- A Russian airstrike that killed 47 civilians in Ukraine may be a war crime, according to an investigation by Amnesty International.
British officials impound private jet believed to be used by wealthy Russian oligarch
World News // 22 hours ago
British officials impound private jet believed to be used by wealthy Russian oligarch
March 9 (UPI) -- A private jet believed to be used by wealthy Russian oligarch Eugene Shvidler has been impounded at an airport in Britain just hours before it was scheduled to fly, officials said Wednesday.
IAEA loses contact with safeguards monitoring systems at Chernobyl nuclear plant
World News // 1 day ago
IAEA loses contact with safeguards monitoring systems at Chernobyl nuclear plant
March 8 (UPI) -- Ukrainian regulators said they have lost contact with the safeguards monitoring systems at the Chernobyl nuclear plant after Russian forces took control of it, the International Atomic Energy Agency said Tuesday.
Ukrainian refugees begin fleeing through escape routes; Russian airstrike hits Sumy
World News // 2 days ago
Ukrainian refugees begin fleeing through escape routes; Russian airstrike hits Sumy
March 8 (UPI) -- Humanitarian escape routes began flowing with Ukrainian refugees on Tuesday as Russian forces continued their assault across the Eastern European nation and officials said more than 2 million people have now fled.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Officials fear possible radiation leak after Chernobyl nuclear plant loses power in Ukraine
Officials fear possible radiation leak after Chernobyl nuclear plant loses power in Ukraine
Potential bomb cyclone expected to wallop Northeast with heavy snow
Potential bomb cyclone expected to wallop Northeast with heavy snow
Zelensky accuses Russia of genocide after airstrikes destroy children's hospital, maternity ward
Zelensky accuses Russia of genocide after airstrikes destroy children's hospital, maternity ward
Venezuela releases 2 Americans from jail after meeting with U.S. officials
Venezuela releases 2 Americans from jail after meeting with U.S. officials
Democrats, GOP hammer out $1.5T spending bill
Democrats, GOP hammer out $1.5T spending bill
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement