Highest-level peace talks yet in Ukraine war end without deal to stop Russian attacks

A Ukrainian rescue team inspects damaged residential buildings that were shelled by Russian forces in the Zhytomyr region of Ukraine on Wednesday. Photo by Ukrainian State Emergency Service/ UPI | License Photo

March 10 (UPI) -- Russia's bloody war in Ukraine began its third week on Thursday as top diplomats from Moscow and Kyiv met for high-level peace talks that were aimed at ending the fighting, but instead only served to show how far apart the two sides still are. The foreign ministers of both countries met in Turkey in the most significant talks since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. But as was the case in two prior rounds of talks, no real progress came from the negotiations. Advertisement

The peace talks were held in Antalya, a coastal city in southern Turkey near the Mediterranean Sea about 225 miles southwest of the capital Ankara. Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu also participated in Thursday's meeting.

While both sides agreed to continue talking, Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba told reporters after the summit that a permanent cease-fire remains out of reach.

"I will be ready to meet again in this format if there are prospects for a substantial discussion and for seeking solutions," Kuleba said, according to The New York Times.

"We are ready for diplomacy, we are looking for diplomatic solutions, but as long as there are none we will ... defend our land, our people from Russian aggression," he added according to the Kyiv Post.

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said the two sides will meet "again soon" in Belarus and suggested that a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was possible.

"President Putin has never refused to hold contacts, we only want to be sure that contacts aren't held for the sake of contacts but seek to formalize specific agreements," he said according to the Russian state-run TASS news agency. "We touched upon this issue today, Mr. Kuleba brought it up and I reminded him that we always stand for meetings provided that we can achieve added value and resolve issues."

The major sticking points in the talks are core demands from each side -- an immediate end to the fighting from the Ukrainian side, and full disarmament and acceptance of neutral status from the Russian side, with neither side apparently willing to compromise.

The high-level talks came at a time of escalating Russian attacks inside Ukraine. Russian airstrikes on Wednesday leveled a children's hospital and maternity ward in Mariupol, which is one of several cities where Moscow agreed to allow refugees to safely flee through a humanitarian corridor.

Ukrainian authorities said on Thursday that at least three people were killed by the airstrike and several were injured. City councilors said that the city was again being bombed by Russian planes on Thursday.

"What kind of country is this, the Russian Federation, which is afraid of hospitals, is afraid of maternity hospitals and destroys them?" Zelensky said in a televised address late Wednesday.

"Discussed the course of peace talks with [German] Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Stressed the importance of increasing defense support for Ukraine and sanctions pressure on Russia," he said in a tweet Thursday. "Raised the issue of Ukraine's membership in the EU on the eve of the informal summit of EU leaders."

Meanwhile, Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigation said it's opened more than three dozen cases of treason against local officials and law enforcement personnel who are accused of aiding Russian forces.

"Investigators have launched proceedings against several police officers in Mariupol and Kherson," the bureau said in a Facebook post. "They committed treason under martial law and sided with the enemy."

Zelensky said about 35,000 people were able to escape from Ukrainian cities and towns through humanitarian corridors on Wednesday after several failed attempts to secure those routes.

