March 7, 2022 / 3:33 PM

Judo Federation strips Putin and Kremlin-supporting elite of titles

By Sommer Brokaw
1/5
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a master class at a judo comprehensive school of sports mastership in St. Petersburg, Russia. File Photo by Anatoli Zhdanov/UPI | License Photo

March 7 (UPI) -- The International Judo Federation has stripped Russian President Vladimir Putin and a Kremlin-supporting oligarch from all of their IJF titles.

The federation for the Japanese wrestling sport named Russian energy mogul Arkady Rotenberg as the oligarch who has been removed from all positions, along with Putin.

The IJF previously announced that Putin's status as its honorary president and ambassador was suspended "in light of the ongoing war conflict in Ukraine."

A 2020 congressional report found that Arkady Rotenberg and his brother Boris Rotenberg used art purchases and shell companies to get around sanctions after the Obama administration froze their U.S. assets in 2014 because of their connection with Putin and the annexation of Crimea.

Putin, 69, who had a judo black belt and co-authored a book titled "Judo: History, Theory and Practice," attended an event for the sport at the London 2012 Summer Olympics.

Recently, World Taekwondo similarly revoked Putin's honorary black belt over the invasion.

The international federation governing the Korean form of marital arts said in a statement that Putin went against its vision that "Peace is More Precious than Triumph."

"In solidarity with the International Olympic Committee, no Russian or Belarusian national flags or anthems will be displayed at World Taekwondo events," the statement added. "World Taekwondo's thoughts are with the people of Ukraine and we hope for a peaceful and immediate end to this war."

The Russian Federation's armed attack against Ukraine, such as shelling from heavy artillery and missile and air strikes, has killed 406 civilians and injured 801 civilians, according to an update Monday from the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

More than 1.7 million people have fled the country since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, United Nations data shows.

