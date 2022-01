A plane of the Netherlands coast guard (Kustwacht) patrols off the coast of the Netherlands in July 2013. The coast guard rescued crew members after a cargo ship hit an oil tanker Monday. File Photo Koen Van Weel/EPA

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- A cargo ship collided with an oil tanker Monday off the Dutch coast near IJmuiden and all 18 people aboard were rescued after the boat began to take on water. The Dutch coast guard sent two helicopters to the scene. The Belgian coast guard also employed another helicopter at the request of the Netherlands, and rescue organization KNRM sent two boats to assist in the operation. Advertisement

The ship, Julietta D, is a German freighter whose engine room flooded after colliding with the tanker ship, the Pechora Star.

All crew aboard the ship have been rescued, and efforts are not focused on securing the ship, which was drifting rudderless amid the Hollandse Kust Zuid wind farm under construction in the area.

The Coast Guard is still investigating what happened.

The ship is about 25 miles west of the Dutch coast of Noordwijk.