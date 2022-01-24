Trending
Advertisement
World News
Jan. 24, 2022 / 2:04 PM

Italy's presidential election underway; Berlusconi drops out

By Megan Hadley
Italy's presidential election underway; Berlusconi drops out
Italy's parliament will vote for the next President Monday in a secret ballot.  Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Italy's parliament will choose a new president Monday in a secret ballot.

More than 1,000 lawmakers will participate in the secret ballot -- where several rounds of voting take place to choose the new president.

Advertisement

Current president Sergio Mattarella will step down Feb. 3, and his successor will serve a seven-year term.

The next president requires a two-third majority vote within the first three rounds of voting, and in the fourth round, an absolute majority vote.

Silvio Berlusconi, Italy's prime minister and potential president elect, dropped out after failing to get the necessary support for his bid.

In a letter, he wrote that in the spirit of "national responsibly" his backers give up identifying him as a contender.

It is expected to take about 6 hours for all the votes to be cast and counted.

Parliament is also being cautious of COVID-19, and a drive-in voting station has been set up for electors who tested positive for the virus.

The first COVID-19 positive voter came by ambulance on Monday.

Read More

EU Parliament President David Sassoli dies after being hospitalized Italian doctor arrested for giving COVID-19 vaccine documents to unvaccinated patients Explosion levels building in Italy, leaves at least three dead

Latest Headlines

Man who stabbed woman dead in London is run over by car and killed
World News // 6 minutes ago
Man who stabbed woman dead in London is run over by car and killed
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A man believed to have killed a woman by stabbing her to death on a road in west London also died after he was run over by a car on Monday, police said.
Pope Benedict retracts denial of attending key 1980 meeting on abuse
World News // 23 minutes ago
Pope Benedict retracts denial of attending key 1980 meeting on abuse
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Pope emeritus Benedict XVI on Monday admitted that he attended a key 1980 meeting on the Catholic Church's handling of child sex abuse cases in the Archdiocese of Munich, following an earlier denial.
Former Lebanon prime minister announces withdrawal from politics
World News // 47 minutes ago
Former Lebanon prime minister announces withdrawal from politics
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Saad Hariri, former prime minister of Lebanon, announced Monday that he would withdraw from politics.
France starts enforcing vaccine passes
World News // 1 hour ago
France starts enforcing vaccine passes
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- France started enforcing its vaccine pass Monday, requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter many venues, restaurants, and transportation facilities.
NATO sends more forces to Eastern Europe in Russia-Ukraine crisis; U.S. may also send troops
World News // 6 hours ago
NATO sends more forces to Eastern Europe in Russia-Ukraine crisis; U.S. may also send troops
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- NATO announced Monday that it's placing additional military forces on standby and sending ships and fighter jets to Eastern Europe to deter and guard against a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine.
EV battery maker LG Energy Solution's IPO breaks record
World News // 4 hours ago
EV battery maker LG Energy Solution's IPO breaks record
SEOUL, Jan. 24 (UPI) -- South Korean electric vehicle battery marker LG Energy Solution has broken the initial public offerings record in the country's stock market.
Shooting at Germany's Heidelberg University injures 4; gunman dead
World News // 4 hours ago
Shooting at Germany's Heidelberg University injures 4; gunman dead
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- An unidentified man opened fire inside a lecture hall at Germany's Heidelberg University Monday, injuring four people before he turned the weapon on himself, officials said.
London Fire Brigade failures 'contributed to loss of life' in Grenfell Tower fire, lawyers say
World News // 5 hours ago
London Fire Brigade failures 'contributed to loss of life' in Grenfell Tower fire, lawyers say
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Lawyers for the families of the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire in Britain almost five years ago testified during a hearing Monday that the failures of the London Fire Brigade "contributed to loss of life."
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange wins legal victory in bid to avoid extradition to U.S.
World News // 7 hours ago
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange wins legal victory in bid to avoid extradition to U.S.
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange won a legal victory on Monday in his bid to avoid being sent to the United States to face espionage charges, as a top British court ruled that he can appeal extradition.
Gov't soldiers detain president in Burkina Faso after unrest over terrorist groups
World News // 7 hours ago
Gov't soldiers detain president in Burkina Faso after unrest over terrorist groups
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Troops have detained Burkina Faso President Roch Marc Christian Kabore and his whereabouts were not known on Monday after gunfire was heard in military camps in the West Africa country the day before.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Crystal Symphony diverts to Bahamas after arrest warrant issued over unpaid fuel
Crystal Symphony diverts to Bahamas after arrest warrant issued over unpaid fuel
Thousands march on Washington, D.C., in rally against vaccine mandates
Thousands march on Washington, D.C., in rally against vaccine mandates
Trump AG William Barr has spoken to Jan. 6 committee, chairman says
Trump AG William Barr has spoken to Jan. 6 committee, chairman says
NATO sends more forces to Eastern Europe in Russia-Ukraine crisis; U.S. may also send troops
NATO sends more forces to Eastern Europe in Russia-Ukraine crisis; U.S. may also send troops
New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern cancels wedding as nation tightens restrictions
New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern cancels wedding as nation tightens restrictions
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement