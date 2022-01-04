Trending
Advertisement
World News
Jan. 4, 2022 / 10:13 AM

Hong Kong's 'unofficial mayor' Hilton Cheong-Leen dies at 99

By UPI Staff
1/5
Hong Kong's 'unofficial mayor' Hilton Cheong-Leen dies at 99
Hong Kong's 'unofficial mayor' Hilton Cheong-Leen passed away peacefully at the age of 99. Screenshot via SCMP/YouTube

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Hong Kong's "unofficial mayor" Hilton Cheong-Leen died Tuesday at age 99.

Cheong-Leen was a former Urban Council chairman and lawmaker who co-founded the Hong Kong Civic Association in 1954.

Advertisement

He died around 4 a.m. on Tuesday morning while asleep in his home. The cause of death was old age, according to his family.

A prominent politician and businessman, Cheong-Leen was born to a Chinese immigrant family in Georgetown, British Guiana in 1922. He moved to Hong Kong when he was 9.

Cheong-Leen served as an elected member of the Urban Council for 34 years between 1957 and 1991, making him the longest uninterrupted serving elected officeholder in the history of Hong Kong.

He became the first Chinese Chairman of the Council from 1981 to 1986, earning the nickname "Hong Kong's mayor."

He became an unofficial member of the Legislative Council of Hong Kong on May 1, 1973 -- a position appointed by then-governor Sir Murray MacLehose.

Cheong-Leen was known for calling for a ban on child labor in factories and restaurants in Hong Kong.

He pushed to replace substandard rooftops on schools, which resulted in the government offering nine years of free education starting in 1978.

Advertisement

Read More

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics: competition, controversy, COVID-19 Hong Kong's Citizen News shutters over 'deteriorating media environment' Chinese gov't silences another pro-democracy media house in Hong Kong

Latest Headlines

Powerful 6.1-magnitude earthquake strikes near islands south of Japan
World News // 1 hour ago
Powerful 6.1-magnitude earthquake strikes near islands south of Japan
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Chichijima island near Japan struck Tuesday morning but there were no early reports of injuries or significant damage.
Tesla opens new showroom in Xinjiang, drawing criticism
World News // 2 hours ago
Tesla opens new showroom in Xinjiang, drawing criticism
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Tesla has opened a showroom in Xinjiang, a region in China where human rights crimes have been committed against the Uyghur people for years.
Italian doctor arrested for giving COVID-19 vaccine documents to unvaccinated patients
World News // 3 hours ago
Italian doctor arrested for giving COVID-19 vaccine documents to unvaccinated patients
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Authorities in Italy have arrested a doctor after they say he gave unvaccinated patients vaccine certifications and threw away more than 100 doses.
Israel reports world's first 'flurona' influenza-COVID double infection
World News // 15 hours ago
Israel reports world's first 'flurona' influenza-COVID double infection
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The world's first documented case of "flurona," or simultaneous infections of COVID-19 and influenza viruses, has been recorded in Israel, according to local reports.
Israel rolls out COVID-19 double-booster shot
World News // 19 hours ago
Israel rolls out COVID-19 double-booster shot
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Israel rolled out Monday it double-booster, fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose, to those over age 60 and medical workers.
Teen pilot on round-the-world journey slowed by frigid weather
World News // 20 hours ago
Teen pilot on round-the-world journey slowed by frigid weather
Teen pilot Zara Rutherford hopes to be landing in her home country of Belgium in a few weeks. The 19-year-old is challenging a Guinness World Record to become the youngest woman to fly solo around the world.
Death toll doubles in 2021 for migrants trying to reach Spain
World News // 21 hours ago
Death toll doubles in 2021 for migrants trying to reach Spain
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The number of migrants who died or disappeared trying to reach Spain more than doubled in a year at 4,404 -- including 205 children.
Iran: U.N. must hold U.S., Israel accountable for Soleimani assassination
World News // 22 hours ago
Iran: U.N. must hold U.S., Israel accountable for Soleimani assassination
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Iran urged the U.N. Security Council to hold the United States and Israel accountable for the assassination of General Qasem Soleimani on Monday, the second anniversary of the fatal drone attack.
South Africa Parliament building catches fire for 2nd time in 2 days
World News // 23 hours ago
South Africa Parliament building catches fire for 2nd time in 2 days
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- A fire that destroyed the parliament building in South Africa over the weekend flared up again on Monday, sending firefighters back to put out the flames again.
France removes EU flag at Arc de Triomphe amid criticism
World News // 1 day ago
France removes EU flag at Arc de Triomphe amid criticism
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- France removed a European Union flag at Paris' Arc de Triomphe after the move drew criticism from far-right politicians.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Israel reports world's first 'flurona' influenza-COVID double infection
Israel reports world's first 'flurona' influenza-COVID double infection
Document: Prince Andrew accuser settled suit against Epstein for $500K
Document: Prince Andrew accuser settled suit against Epstein for $500K
U.S. smashes record for new COVID-19 cases in a single day -- 1.08M on Monday
U.S. smashes record for new COVID-19 cases in a single day -- 1.08M on Monday
Another snowstorm could hit Midwest, Northeast this week
Another snowstorm could hit Midwest, Northeast this week
Rep. Devin Nunes formally resigns to head Trump's media company
Rep. Devin Nunes formally resigns to head Trump's media company
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement