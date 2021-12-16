British central bank raises interest rates for the first time in 3 years

"[The Monetary Policy Committee] voted by a majority of 8-1 to increase Bank Rate by 0.15 percentage points, to 0.25%," the central bank said in a statement. File Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE
Britain's is the first central bank of the world's leading economies to raise interest rates since the start of the pandemic in early 2020.
The International Monetary Fund had pushed the Bank of England to raise rates after inflation showed a 5.1% increase in November, well above its target goal of 2%.
The bank last hiked rates in August 2018, to 0.75% before subsequently slashing them twice during the pandemic.
Committee members noted that one particular concern they discussed was the economic risk of Omicron's possible resistance to at least some COVID-19 vaccines.
"The [Omicron] variant appears to be much more transmissible than the Delta variant and, on the basis of current knowledge, poses new risks to public health. Global risky asset prices fell in response to this news but have since largely recovered."
