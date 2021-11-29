Advertisement
World News
Nov. 29, 2021 / 7:17 AM

WHO: Omicron variant poised to spread quickly around world

By Clyde Hughes
WHO: Omicron variant poised to spread quickly around world
Travelers wearing personal protective equipment (arrive at Sydney International Airport in Sydney, New South Wales  Australia, on Monday, a the Omicron variant of of COVID-19 has been detected in that country. Photo by James Gourley/EPA-EFE

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- The World Health Organization has warned that the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus could lead to "severe consequences" in some parts of the world because of its ability to change and dodge efforts to block it.

The global health organization made the observation in a technical brief about the newest coronavirus strain that was first detected in South Africa. The United States, Britain and the European Union all have responded with travel bans from countries where it has been detected.

Advertisement

What particularly concerns health officials is Omicron's ability to mutate, up to 26 to 32 times in the spike, allowing it to spread quickly around the world because of its "immune escape potential and higher transmissibility."

"Given mutations that may confer immune escape potential and possibly transmissibility advantage, the likelihood of potential further spread of Omicron at the global level is high," the WHO said in the brief issued late Sunday.

RELATED WHO criticizes nations over Africa travel bans

"Depending on these characteristics, there could be future surges of COVID-19, which could have severe consequences, depending on a number of factors including where surges may take place. The overall global risk related to the new VOC Omicron is assessed as very high."

Advertisement

The WHO called for "enhanced surveillance and sequencing efforts" to better understand the Omicron variant and its impact on the larger society.

Dr. Angelique Coetzee, the South African doctor who first confirmed the new COVID-19 variant, told BBC News that the symptoms her patients experienced so far have been "extremely mild," but she cautioned more time was needed before the seriousness in vulnerable people can be accurately gauged.

RELATED Canada confirms 2 cases of Omicron variant

"It actually started with a male patient who's around the age of 33 ... and he said to me that he's just [been] extremely tired for the past few days and he's got these body aches and pains with a bit of a headache," Coetzee said.

She said the patient had not developed a cough or loss of taste or smell, both common symptoms connected with other coronavirus strains.

"What we are seeing clinically in South Africa -- and remember I'm at the epicenter of this where I'm practicing -- is extremely mild, for us [these are] mild cases. We haven't admitted anyone, I've spoken to other colleagues of mine and they give the same picture."

RELATED New York Islanders postpone games after players test positive for COVID-19

The rapid spread of the variant continued to worry scientists. In South Africa, daily coronavirus cases have tripled from last Tuesday to Friday with 90% of those cases confirmed were connected with the Omicron variant.

Advertisement

Francois Balloux, director of the UCL Genetics Institute in London, told the Financial Times that while border closures likely will not stop the variant from entering Britain or the United States, it may not be able to totally dodge protection by immunity and vaccines.

"[The Omicron variant is] most unlikely to fully escape immunization provided by vaccination and prior infection," Balloux said. "With high vaccination rates and promising drugs on the horizon, a possible B.1.1.529 wave should be far less painful to weather than the Alpha and Delta ones."

Latest Headlines

Citing warm weather, Canada taps into maple syrup reserves
World News // 3 minutes ago
Citing warm weather, Canada taps into maple syrup reserves
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Shorter harvest and high demand have led to Canada's decision to release 50% of its maple syrup reserves.
WHO criticizes nations over Africa travel bans
World News // 3 hours ago
WHO criticizes nations over Africa travel bans
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- The World Health Organization is calling on world leaders to follow the science in doing so, warning that such measures could put "a heavy burden" on lives and livelihoods.
Israel bans all travel from foreigners as world COVID Omicron cases grow
World News // 18 hours ago
Israel bans all travel from foreigners as world COVID Omicron cases grow
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- The world is bracing for the effects of a worrisome new COVID-19 variant, called Omicron, with banning travel from South Africa, where is was first detected, including Israel banning all foreign visitors.
Canada confirms 2 cases of Omicron variant
World News // 10 hours ago
Canada confirms 2 cases of Omicron variant
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Health officials in Ontario on Sunday confirmed two cases of the spreading virus.
Magnitude 7.5 earthquake rattles northern Peru
World News // 23 hours ago
Magnitude 7.5 earthquake rattles northern Peru
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- A magnitude 7.5 earthquake hit northern Peru in the Amazonas region early Sunday morning, according to the United States Geological Study and Peru's National Seismology Center.
Russian authorities arrest 5 in connection with deadly coal mine
World News // 1 day ago
Russian authorities arrest 5 in connection with deadly coal mine
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Authorities have arrested five people on charges related to negligence in a Russian coal mine disaster that left more than 50 people dead.
PM: Japan to consider enemy base strike capability in defense strategy
World News // 1 day ago
PM: Japan to consider enemy base strike capability in defense strategy
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Saturday Japan will consider enemy base strike capabilities to boost defense despite critics saying it violates the country's pacifist constitution.
3 dead amid days of rioting in Solomon Islands, police say
World News // 1 day ago
3 dead amid days of rioting in Solomon Islands, police say
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Three bodies were found in a burned-out building in Solomon Islands capital of Honiara after days of anti-government rioting, police said Saturday.
British expert: Omicron variant unlikely to seriously affect the vaccinated
World News // 1 day ago
British expert: Omicron variant unlikely to seriously affect the vaccinated
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- A British expert who helped develop Oxford University's COVID-19 vaccine said Saturday it is "extremely unlikely" the newly discovered Omicron variant will trigger a wave of serious illness among vaccinated people.
Omicron COVID-19 variant ID'ed in Britain, suspected in Germany
World News // 1 day ago
Omicron COVID-19 variant ID'ed in Britain, suspected in Germany
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Britain confirmed its first two cases of the new Omicron COVID-19 variant on Saturday, shortly after a German health official also reported the first likely case in that country.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Magnitude 7.5 earthquake rattles northern Peru
Magnitude 7.5 earthquake rattles northern Peru
North Carolina Pilot Mountain Fire grows to 180 acres
North Carolina Pilot Mountain Fire grows to 180 acres
Fauci warns Omicron may 'evade immune protection' from COVID-19
Fauci warns Omicron may 'evade immune protection' from COVID-19
Israel bans all travel from foreigners as world COVID Omicron cases grow
Israel bans all travel from foreigners as world COVID Omicron cases grow
Phil Saviano, advocate for survivors of abuse by Catholic priests, dies at 69
Phil Saviano, advocate for survivors of abuse by Catholic priests, dies at 69
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement