Trending
Advertisement
World News
Nov. 11, 2021 / 12:13 PM

South Korea unveils air traffic control system for drone taxis

By Thomas Maresca
1/8
South Korea unveils air traffic control system for drone taxis
South Korea conducted a test flight of a drone taxi at Seoul's Gimpo Airport on Thursday, connecting it into the airport's traffic control system. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI

SEOUL, Nov. 11 (UPI) -- South Korea tested an air traffic control system for drone taxis Thursday, taking a key step forward in the government's plans to bring flying vehicles to the country's skies by 2025.

An electric two-seater air taxi flew a short loop around Seoul's Gimpo Airport, while new technologies were used to successfully integrate it into the airport's existing traffic management system.

Advertisement

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, which hosted Thursday's demonstration, said the test intended to ensure that flying taxis wouldn't interfere with air traffic at the busy airport as they are rolled out commercially.

"As [Urban Air Mobility] is expected to become one of the common means of transportation that citizens use in daily life, it is absolutely imperative that we test and try out UAM services in various environments through demonstrations," Minister Noh Hyeong-ouk, who attended the event, said in a statement.

RELATED South Korea on track to launch commercial air taxis in 2025

South Korea has been pushing in recent years to develop its air taxi industry, laying out a policy framework in 2020 and a technology roadmap this year. The government has set aside more than $65 million to build out its air mobility ecosystem.

For Thursday's test, a pilot flew a vertical takeoff and landing drone, made by Germany's Volocopter, for about five minutes at an altitude of 165 feet and a top speed of 28 mph.

Advertisement

Florian Reuter, CEO of Volocopter, said that the air mobility industry was at an "exciting inflection point," with commercial service rolling out in several countries over the next two to three years.

RELATED 7-Eleven store in South Korea to launch drone delivery

The Bruchsal-based company is planning to launch commercial air taxi service in Singapore by the end of 2023 and in Paris in time for the start of the 2024 Summer Olympics.

"What we are discussing here today are really the humble beginnings of a much more profound change that we will see unfold over the decades," Reuter said to reporters at the event.

"The general transportation landscape will move up into the third dimension, which offers vast opportunity for growth and vast opportunities to improve urban mobility."

RELATED Hyundai aims to develop hydrogen fuel commercial vehicles by 2028

South Korea continues to lag Europe and the United States in commercializing flying vehicles, but the country is moving forward aggressively with a public-private team of government, academic and corporate partners overseen by the transport ministry.

Among the South Korean companies eager to bring their own drone vehicles to market are automaker Hyundai Motor Group and defense contractor Hanwha, which showed off a scale version of its five-passenger drone, called Butterfly, at the event Thursday.

Eric Hunwoo Yun, director of Hanwha's urban air mobility division called the drone business a "top priority" for the company and said that South Korea is looking to be a major global player in the industry.

Advertisement

"The Korean government wants to be [an urban air mobility] leader," Yun said.

The country's initial plans for commercial service will focus on routes from downtown Seoul to Gimpo and Incheon airports. Journeys would take about 20 minutes instead of up to an hour by car, according to the transport ministry.

In the first phase, the drones will be controlled by a pilot, but by 2030, they will be remote-controlled, the ministry said. And By 2035, the country plans to launch fully autonomous air taxis.

Investment bank Morgan Stanley projected in a May report that the global urban air mobility market would reach $1 trillion by 2040 and accelerate to a whopping $9 trillion by 2050.

Latest Headlines

Subaru announces new 2022 electric vehicle Solterra
World News // 14 minutes ago
Subaru announces new 2022 electric vehicle Solterra
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Subaru announced its first battery-powered electric vehicle called Solterra on Thursday.
Chinese Communist leaders elevate Xi Jinping to rare historical elite status
World News // 3 hours ago
Chinese Communist leaders elevate Xi Jinping to rare historical elite status
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- China's Communist Party approved a resolution Thursday that elevates President Xi Jinping to a historically elite status and sets the stage for him to keep power beyond 2022, when he was originally supposed to step down.
NHTSA awards $24M to Hyundai, Kia whistleblower
World News // 3 hours ago
NHTSA awards $24M to Hyundai, Kia whistleblower
SEOUL, Nov. 11 (UPI) -- A whistleblower who reported a faulty Hyundai Motor engine to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration will receive more than $24 million from the U.S. agency.
Beijing Olympic organizers reject accusations of blocking foreign media
World News // 4 hours ago
Beijing Olympic organizers reject accusations of blocking foreign media
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Beijing Olympic organizers have rejected accusations by a news media alliance that they are intentionally restricting access to coverage of the upcoming Winter Games by foreign reporters.
F.W. de Klerk, South Africa's final apartheid president, dies at 85
World News // 6 hours ago
F.W. de Klerk, South Africa's final apartheid president, dies at 85
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- F.W. de Klerk, the final South African president to rule during the country's brutal apartheid system and the man who took the first steps to end that system, has died at the age of 85, his foundation announced Thursday.
Ursula Von der Leyen says Joe Biden supports EU stance on Northern Ireland Protocol
World News // 15 hours ago
Ursula Von der Leyen says Joe Biden supports EU stance on Northern Ireland Protocol
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday said U.S. President Joe Biden supports the European Stance that Britain should not suspend the Northern Ireland Protocol.
Harris, Macron discuss 'new era' of U.S.-France relations
World News // 17 hours ago
Harris, Macron discuss 'new era' of U.S.-France relations
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday said they hoped to forge a "new era" of cooperation between the two countries as they met in Paris.
U.S., China announce surprise agreement to work together on climate change
World News // 20 hours ago
U.S., China announce surprise agreement to work together on climate change
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- China and the United States announced a surprise agreement between the two countries pledging to work together on slowing global warming after a meeting between climate envoys at the Glasgow, Scotland, climate conference
British Supreme Court rejects class-action lawsuit against Google
World News // 1 day ago
British Supreme Court rejects class-action lawsuit against Google
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Britain's top court ruled against a class-action lawsuit launched at search-giant Google for violating the privacy of 5.4 million iPhone users in the country on Wednesday.
Draft of Glasgow Agreement aims for global emissions goals, ending coal
World News // 1 day ago
Draft of Glasgow Agreement aims for global emissions goals, ending coal
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Global leaders are expressing a desire to phase out coal and ask countries around the world to cut carbon emissions in half before the 2020s are over, according to a draft agreement at the COP26 climate conference.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Google celebrates Veterans Day with new Doodle
Google celebrates Veterans Day with new Doodle
American Airlines pilots reject holiday pay increase amid schedule concerns
American Airlines pilots reject holiday pay increase amid schedule concerns
D.C., Philly and NYC may see 1st snowflakes of season
D.C., Philly and NYC may see 1st snowflakes of season
Kyle Rittenhouse testifies in homicide trial: 'I didn't do anything wrong'
Kyle Rittenhouse testifies in homicide trial: 'I didn't do anything wrong'
'Rust' crew member sues Alec Baldwin, producers in fatal set shooting
'Rust' crew member sues Alec Baldwin, producers in fatal set shooting
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement